Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:30:16 2023-01-18 am EST
5.865 EUR   +0.60%
10:01aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of company's own shares
GL
10:00aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of company's own shares
AQ
01/10Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the holding of company's own shares

01/18/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rovio Entertainment Corporation       Stock Exchange Release       January 18, 2023 at 5.00 p.m. EET

Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on January 18, 2023 transferred without consideration a total of 12,123 Company's own shares to Company's management and key employees based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 6,844,226 of its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone: +358 40 4858985
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en 

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
10:01aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of company's own shares
GL
10:00aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Changes in the holding of company's own shares
AQ
01/10Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022
GL
01/10Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Publishing time for the Financial Statement Bulletin 2022
AQ
01/09Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board on the composi..
GL
01/09Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board on the composi..
AQ
01/09Rovio Entertainment Oyj Announces Resignation of Leemon Wu as A Member of the Board of ..
CI
2022Rovio Entertainment Closes EUR6 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
2022Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Rovio completes its share buyback programme
GL
2022Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Rovio completes its share buyback programme
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 320 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2022 27,7 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net cash 2022 144 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 444 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,83 €
Average target price 7,40 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ-4.03%479
SNAP INC.8.04%15 599
KAKAO GAMES CORP.3.14%3 029
HELLO GROUP INC.13.81%1 969
FINVOLUTION GROUP10.48%1 563
DENA CO., LTD.-1.93%1 508