Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:45 2023-06-06 am EDT
9.170 EUR    0.00%
02:01aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
GL
06/06Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ Set to Release Angry Birds Mystery Island Animated Series From Rovio Entertainment Corporation
GL
05/11Rovio Entertainment Oyj : investor presentation, May 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

06/07/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                   Stock Exchange Release         June 7, 2023 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from FMR LLC. According to the notification, the holding of FMR LLC in the Company's shares and votes decreased below the 5% threshold on June 5, 2023.

Following the transaction, FMR LLC owns 4.85% of the Company’s shares and voting rights.

Total positions of FMR LLC:

  % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.85 0 4.85 82,963,825
Position of previous notification 5.69 0 5.69  

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
ISIN code Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000266804 0 4,027,788 0 4.85
TOTAL 4,027,788 4.85

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Investor Relations phone: +358 40 730 3442
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.


All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
02:01aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10..
GL
06/06Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ Set to Release Angry Birds Myster..
GL
05/11Rovio Entertainment Oyj : investor presentation, May 2023
PU
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions  
GL
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions
GL
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions
GL
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions  
GL
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions  
GL
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions  
GL
05/08Rovio Entertainment Corp. : Management transactions
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 315 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2023 32,1 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net cash 2023 177 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 699 M 747 M 747 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,17 €
Average target price 9,15 €
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ50.95%747
SNAP INC.17.43%16 835
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-11.09%2 486
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.195.23%2 441
HELLO GROUP INC.-0.45%1 688
DENA CO., LTD.5.89%1 491
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer