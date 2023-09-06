Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 September, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. EET



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. According to the notification, the holding of Sega Europe Limited in the Company's shares and votes increased above 90 percent on September 6, 2023.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 89.71 0.83 90.54 82,963,825 Position of previous notification 88.47 0.83 89.29

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000266804 74,427,345 89.71% SUBTOTAL A 74,427,345 89.71 %

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument



Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Stock Options 2022A N/A N/A Physical 685,200 0.83% SUBTOTAL B 685,200 0.83%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or le-gal entity:

Name:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. - - - Sega Corporation - - - Sega Europe Limited 89.71% 0.83% 90.54%

Additional information

The subsequent offer period of Sega Europe Limited’s cash tender offer for all the shares and options in Rovio Entertainment Corporation has expired and based on the final result of the subsequent offer period the 1,030,171 shares tendered during the subsequent offer period represent approximately 1.4 percent of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Rovio (i.e., excluding the 6,784,762 treasury shares held by Rovio). Together with the shares validly tendered during the original offer period the shares validly tendered during the subsequent offer period represent approximately 97.7 percent of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Rovio (i.e., excluding the 6,784,762 treasury shares held by Rovio). No options have been tendered during the subsequent offer period. Trades regarding the shares tendered during the subsequent offer period were executed on September 6, 2023.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Investor Relations phone: +358 40 730 3442

RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.