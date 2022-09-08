Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:20 2022-09-08 am EDT
5.600 EUR   -0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions  

09/08/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   September 8, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Minna Raitanen 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:19369/4/4
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:September 7, 2022
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a share-based incentive
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000266804
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 287 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
  
Further details:Reward payment for the Savings Period April 2020–March 2021 of the employee share savings plan
  
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(1): Volume: 287
Volume weighted average price:0.00 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Financials
Sales 2022 319 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 28,9 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net cash 2022 142 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 424 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,61 €
Average target price 7,74 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ-14.74%422
SNAP INC.-75.63%18 897
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-47.09%2 846
ANGI INC.-58.41%1 928
DENA CO., LTD.4.69%1 494
FINVOLUTION GROUP-9.74%1 269