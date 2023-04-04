Advanced search
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:30 2023-04-03 am EDT
7.545 EUR   -3.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

04/04/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Heini Kaihu 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:28342/4/4
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:March 31, 2023
 Outside a trading venue
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a share-based incentive
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000266804
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 4,355 Unit price: 0.0 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(1): Volume: 4,355
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

0.0 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

René Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


