ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for Q3 2020 interim report  

10/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                         Press Release                               October 2, 2020

Publishing time for Q3 2020 interim report  

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2020 interim report on October 30th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its Q3 2020 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on October 30th, 2020 at 14:00 EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en , and later on the same day as a recording.

The interim report will be available after publication in company website: https://www.rovio.com/investors.

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 33522954#

Finland: +358981710310
Sweden: +46 856642651
United Kingdom: +44 3333000804
United States: +1 6319131422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.



More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Tel: + 358 40 485 8985
sähköposti: RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
  
  
