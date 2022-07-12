Log in
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report
GL
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report
AQ
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2019
GL
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report

07/12/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Rovio Entertainment Corporation                 Press Release                      July 12, 2022

Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half-year 2022 financial report on August 11th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its half-year 2022 financial results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on August 11th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.

The half-year financial report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 19635962#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 3333 000 804
United States: +1 6319 131 422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 12th, 2022.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.
(www.rovio.com)


