  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-27 am EDT
5.875 EUR    0.00%
02:31aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023
GL
02:30aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
02:02aRovio Entertainment Corp. : Q3 interim report: Live games showing strength
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

10/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2023 as follows:

- Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2022 on Thursday, February 9, 2023
- Interim report for January–March 2023 on Friday, April 28, 2023
- Half-year report for January–June 2023 on Friday, August 11, 2023
- Interim report for January–September 2023 on Friday, October 27, 2023

Rovio's Annual Report 2022 is scheduled to be published in a digital format only on the company’s website at https://investors.rovio.com/en on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the latest.

Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The events mentioned above will be visible as downloadable events in Rovio's investor calendar on the company’s website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/releases-events/financial-calendar.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

Rovio in brief
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has nine game studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


Financials
Sales 2022 317 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 29,5 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net cash 2022 141 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 440 M 440 M 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 49,8%
