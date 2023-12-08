Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 8, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. EET
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2024
Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2024 as follows:
- Financial Statement Bulletin for the financial year 2023 on Thursday, March 14, 2024
- Half-year report for January–June 2024 on Friday, August 9, 2024
Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Publication of the Financial Statement Bulletin 2023 and other financial reports is subject to the timing of the delisting of Rovio shares. Such reports will be published only if there is a regulatory requirement to do so. The financial reporting schedule and the planned AGM date are also subject to change due to the delisting of Rovio shares.
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
René Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Barcelona (Spain), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares and will delist the company from NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange as soon as permitted under applicable laws.
(www.rovio.com)