  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-10-28 am EDT
5.625 EUR   -4.26%
11:46aRovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2022
GL
11:45aRovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2022
AQ
07:00aTranscript : Rovio Entertainment Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2022

10/28/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Rovio Entertainment Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28.10.2022 at 18.45 EET
  
Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 28.10.2022
  
Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
In the Nasdaq Helsinki 
Date28.10.2022
Exchange transactionBUY
Share trading codeROVIO
Amount, shares31712
Average price/share, EUR5,673311
Total cost, EUR179912,04
  
  
Rovio now holds a total of 8 211 416 shares including the shares repurchased on 28.10.2022
  
On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
  
OP Corporate Bank PLC 

Further information:
Timo Rahkonen, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
+358 40 730 3442
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 317 M 317 M 317 M
Net income 2022 29,5 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net cash 2022 141 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 439 M 440 M 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 49,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Average target price 7,64 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ-10.71%440
SNAP INC.-79.67%15 421
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-57.47%2 227
DENA CO., LTD.10.73%1 558
FINVOLUTION GROUP-8.92%1 281
ANGI INC.-76.98%1 067