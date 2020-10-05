Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Rovio Entertainment Oyj    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Angry Birds maker Rovio says CEO to quit, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:22am EDT

HELSINKI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment said on Monday that Chief Executive Kati Levoranta will leave the maker of the Angry Birds game series at the end of the year.

Levoranta, who has led Rovio since 2016, took it public markets with a 2017 listing. While this was an initial success, only five months later Rovio issued a suprise profit warning, angering investors and halving its share price in one day. "The company's result and cash flow development are on a good level and its balance sheet is strong," Rovio's chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement, thanking Levoranta for her work.

Although after the profit warning, Levoranta said Rovio was sticking to a long-term 30% operating margin, this has been between 6.3% and 11.2% in the past three years.

Rovio shares rose 1.2% after news of Levoranta's departure.

"The board of directors will begin the search process for a new CEO," the Finnish firm said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
03:25aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds maker Rovio says CEO to quit, shares rise
RE
03:22aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds maker Rovio says CEO to quit, shares rise
RE
03:12aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : CEO to quit at the end of the year
RE
02:06aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta to leave the company at t..
AQ
10/02ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Publishing time for Q3 2020 interim report  
AQ
10/02ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Publishing time for Q3 2020 interim report  
GL
08/24ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018
AQ
08/21ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 21 August 2020
AQ
08/20ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 August 2020
AQ
08/19ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 19 August 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 275 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2020 36,5 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net cash 2020 124 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 441 M 516 M 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,37 €
Last Close Price 6,01 €
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kati Levoranta Chief Executive Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
René Lindell Chief Financial Officer
Kaj Ole Göran Hed Vice Chairman
Camilla Kristina Hed-Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ35.98%516
SNAP INC.63.14%39 140
GRUBHUB INC.50.97%6 776
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.42.03%5 966
MOMO INC.-55.73%3 100
DENA CO., LTD.7.29%2 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group