Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Angry Birds maker Rovio says CEO to quit, shares rise

HELSINKI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment
said on Monday that Chief Executive Kati Levoranta will leave
the maker of the Angry Birds game series at the end of the year.
Levoranta, who has led Rovio since 2016, took it public
markets with a 2017 listing. While this was an initial success,
only five months later Rovio issued a suprise profit warning,
angering investors and halving its share price in one day.
"The company's result and cash flow development are on a good
level and its balance sheet is strong," Rovio's chairman Kim
Ignatius said in a statement, thanking Levoranta for her work.
Although after the profit warning, Levoranta said Rovio was
sticking to a long-term 30% operating margin, this has been
between 6.3% and 11.2% in the past three years.
Rovio shares rose 1.2% after news of Levoranta's departure.
"The board of directors will begin the search process for a
new CEO," the Finnish firm said.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen
Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)