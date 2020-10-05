Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Angry Birds maker Rovio says CEO to quit, shares rise

Levoranta, who has led Rovio since 2016, took it public markets with a 2017 listing. While this was an initial success, only five months later Rovio issued a surprise profit warning, angering investors and halving its share price in one day.

"The company's result and cash flow development are on a good level and its balance sheet is strong," Rovio's chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement, thanking Levoranta for her work.

Although after the profit warning, Levoranta said Rovio was sticking to a long-term 30% operating margin, this has been between 6.3% and 11.2% in the past three years.

Rovio shares rose 1.2% after news of Levoranta's departure.

"The board of directors will begin the search process for a new CEO," the Finnish firm said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)