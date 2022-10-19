Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-10-19 am EDT
5.900 EUR   +0.08%
04:53aRovio Entertainment Oyj : Claim 2 free months of YouTube Premium in a new Angry Birds Dream Blast event!
PU
10/18Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 18 October 2022
GL
10/18Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 18 October 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Claim 2 free months of YouTube Premium in a new Angry Birds Dream Blast event!

10/19/2022 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Games News19.10.2022
Claim 2 free months of YouTube Premium in a new Angry Birds Dream Blast event!

Join the YouTube Premium Event in Angry Birds Dream Blast now until November 23!

ArticleGames Newsdefault19.10.2022

Today, we're happy to announce that Angry Birds Dream Blast is hosting a special limited-time YouTube Premium event! Not only does it offer a dream bubble popping good time, but the reward for participating is a two-month trial of YouTube Premium. The Angry Birds are no stranger to YouTube. It's the perfect place to check out all of the famous flock's animated serieses, get the latest Angry Birds game update news, or hear the call of the loudest bird on earth - or watch (probably) billions of other videos that have nothing to do with birds.

With YouTube Premium, you can enjoy an ad-free video viewing experience so that your 10 HOURS BIRD SOUNDS - Gentle Bird Chirping with Natural Forest Stream video can play in its entirety without interruptions. You can also download videos to your devices for offline play if you're flying to far off places, AND you can also stream your favorite music through YouTube Music.

To take part in the event and claim a code to unlock YouTube Premium for two months, players only have to download Angry Birds Dream Blast and finish the tutorial, then play through up to 10 levels in the event. Easy! You can even gift the free trial to a friend. After that, you're free to watch as many bird videos as you please, completely ad free - or whatever you choose to watch.

Join the YouTube Premium Event in Angry Birds Dream Blast now until November 23!

Newsletter

Subscribe here for all the news that's fit to fly - delivered straight to your inbox! You can opt out anytime.

By subscribing, you agree to receive emails from us. Please review our privacy policy for more information. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Submit

By subscribing, you agree to receive emails from us. Please review our privacy policy for more information. You can unsubscribe at any time.

SendingAn error occured.Thank you for subscribing! We will be in touch.
Teams Powered, Games Driven, Fan Fueled. Teams Powered, Games Driven, Fan Fueled.
© 2009 - 2022 Rovio Entertainment Corporation. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 08:51:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
04:53aRovio Entertainment Oyj : Claim 2 free months of YouTube Premium in a new Angry Birds Drea..
PU
10/18Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 18 October 2022
GL
10/18Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 18 October 2022
GL
10/17Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 17 October 2022
GL
10/17Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 17 October 2022
AQ
10/14Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 14 October 2022
GL
10/14Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 14 October 2022
AQ
10/13Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 13 October 2022
GL
10/13Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 13 October 2022
AQ
10/12Rovio Entertainment Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 12 October 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 318 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2022 29,4 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net cash 2022 141 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 442 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,90 €
Average target price 7,74 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ-10.41%435
SNAP INC.-77.46%17 479
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-56.92%2 238
DENA CO., LTD.7.85%1 483
FINVOLUTION GROUP-2.64%1 369
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-64.51%1 068