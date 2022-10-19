Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Claim 2 free months of YouTube Premium in a new Angry Birds Dream Blast event!

Article

Games News

default

19.10.2022

Today, we're happy to announce that Angry Birds Dream Blast is hosting a special limited-time YouTube Premium event! Not only does it offer a dream bubble popping good time, but the reward for participating is a two-month trial of YouTube Premium. The Angry Birds are no stranger to YouTube. It's the perfect place to check out all of the famous flock's animated serieses, get the latest Angry Birds game update news, or hear the call of the loudest bird on earth - or watch (probably) billions of other videos that have nothing to do with birds.

With YouTube Premium, you can enjoy an ad-free video viewing experience so that your 10 HOURS BIRD SOUNDS - Gentle Bird Chirping with Natural Forest Stream video can play in its entirety without interruptions. You can also download videos to your devices for offline play if you're flying to far off places, AND you can also stream your favorite music through YouTube Music.

To take part in the event and claim a code to unlock YouTube Premium for two months, players only have to download Angry Birds Dream Blast and finish the tutorial, then play through up to 10 levels in the event. Easy! You can even gift the free trial to a friend. After that, you're free to watch as many bird videos as you please, completely ad free - or whatever you choose to watch.

Join the YouTube Premium Event in Angry Birds Dream Blast now until November 23!