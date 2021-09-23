Log in
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 09/23 11:29:39 am
6.185 EUR   +0.24%
02:12pROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Introducing Rovio Toronto!
PU
02:12pROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : appoints Chief Sustainability Officer
PU
09/13ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : The Future of Remote Work at Rovio
PU
Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Introducing Rovio Toronto!

09/23/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Today, Rovio is announcing the formation of a new game team located in Toronto, Canada. The new team will be headed by Julie Beaugrand, who has worked in leadership positions in mobile games for the past 11 years. Julie's passion for games, and experience working with globally recognized brands such as Disney, LEGO, and Mattel make her an excellent fit for the Rovio family. The Toronto team will focus specifically on free to play casual mobile games, supplementing the offering from Rovio's six existing game studios.

Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand had this to say about the decision to establish the team, "We build studiosaround people we trust and share values with. With Julie's direction, we can build a world-class team that furthers Rovio's expertise in free-to-play casual mobile games, increasing our bandwidth to reach casual audiences. Creating new teams with strong studio heads and core teams is part of our growth strategy."

Head of Studio Julie Beaugrand, who comes to Rovio from Gameloft Toronto, is thrilled to assemble a new team. "I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining the Rovio ranks and to build a new vibrant studio. Together with an amazing community of talented game makers, we have a unique opportunity to create a great place to work, explore new and creative avenues in the casual space and make games we love."

Open positions for the new team can be found on our careers page now. The team is based in Toronto and is operating remotely given COVID restrictions currently in place; a Toronto office will be established at a later date. Have a look at all of the open positions!

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 18:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
