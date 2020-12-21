Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Pelletier-Normand named as CEO of Angry Birds maker Rovio

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finnish gaming firm Rovio,
known for its Angry Birds games, said on Monday it had named
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its chief executive, taking over
from Kati Levoranta in January.
"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio's
games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market
and changes in consumer behavior," chairman Kim Ignatius said in
a statement.
Pelletier-Normand, former Gameloft executive, has led
Rovio's Games business since January 2019.
