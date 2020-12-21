Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Rovio Entertainment Oyj    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Pelletier-Normand named as CEO of Angry Birds maker Rovio

12/21/2020 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finnish gaming firm Rovio, known for its Angry Birds games, said on Monday it had named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its chief executive, taking over from Kati Levoranta in January.

"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio's games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior," chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement.

Pelletier-Normand, former Gameloft executive, has led Rovio's Games business since January 2019. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2020
All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
02:42aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Pelletier-Normand named as CEO of Angry Birds maker Ro..
RE
02:30aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Alexandre Pelletier-Normand appointed as the new CEO..
AQ
12/09ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Changes in the holding of company's own shares
AQ
11/09ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018
AQ
11/04ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Management transactions
AQ
10/30ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Q3 2020 Interim report published
PU
10/30ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting..
AQ
10/30ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Q3 interim report. Adjusted operating profit margin ..
AQ
10/05APPLE : Angry Birds maker Rovio's CEO leaving by mutual consent
RE
10/05APPLE : Angry Birds maker Rovio's CEO leaving by mutual consent
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 272 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2020 37,5 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net cash 2020 118 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 419 M 512 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 479
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,88 €
Last Close Price 5,70 €
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kati Levoranta Chief Executive Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
René Lindell Chief Financial Officer
Kaj Ole Göran Hed Vice Chairman
Camilla Kristina Hed-Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ29.08%512
SNAP INC.224.49%78 954
GRUBHUB INC.47.20%6 641
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.51.95%6 432
MOMO INC.-58.93%2 861
DENA CO., LTD.8.32%2 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ