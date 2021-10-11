Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Striving for Equality – Salmaïtou Senegal Project Update

10/11/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today is the International Day of the Girl, but progress for adolescent girls has not kept pace with the realities they face today. For instance, worldwide nearly 25% of girls aged 15-19 years old are neither employed nor in education compared to 10% of boys of the same age.

There is also a digital gender divide. The gender gap for global internet users increased from 11% in 2013 to 17% in 2019, and in the least developed countries, it is around 43%. Girls are also less likely than boys to use and own devices, and gain tech-related skills and jobs.

In other words, there is a lot of work to be done on gender equality. Striving for equality is engraved in Rovio's values, and as part of our work, we have supported UNICEF since 2019. The cornerstone of this support is the Salmaïtou Senegal project in Senegal's Kolda region, which aims to teach practical tech-related skills to 100 of the most vulnerable girls in and out of school.

The program started in February 2021 and consists of bootcamps and mentoring through which the girls can acquire skills in digital technologies, innovation, and social entrepreneurship. The first group of 50 girls has completed their bootcamp and is now going through the mentoring phase. During the bootcamp, the girls:

The ongoing mentoring phase includes modules such as theatre and writing workshops to continue reinforcing the girls' self-confidence, sessions to reinforce their skills in algorithms and programming, and incubation of four of the girls' projects that have received seed funding. These projects include producing and commercializing soap from recycled products, a micro-market garden, a poultry farm, and a project to process local produce.

The second group of 50 girls is now attending the bootcamp, and will soon follow with the mentoring phase. The entire group will also visit for example tech and agro-food processing enterprises before the project concludes in December.

The world is far from equal, and projects such as Salmaïtou Senegal are only little dots in the ocean of work that is needed to make it better - but we believe it is possible.

Join us today, and every day, in celebrating all the girls around the world!

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
09:32aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Striving for Equality – Salmaïtou Senegal Project Update
PU
10/04ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds Friends collaborates with the World Health Organizat..
PU
10/01ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
10/01ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Today Angry Birds 2 donates all UK revenue for One Special Day
PU
09/29ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds 2 takes aim to protect the oceans
PU
09/28ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Publishing time for the Q3 2021 interim report
AQ
09/23ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Introducing Rovio Toronto!
PU
09/23ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : appoints Chief Sustainability Officer
PU
09/13ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : The Future of Remote Work at Rovio
PU
09/09ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 280 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2021 24,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net cash 2021 143 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 443 M 513 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 479
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,96 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Financial Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ-5.63%513
SNAP INC.49.79%119 313
ANGI INC.-7.84%6 131
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-48.95%4 680
KAKAO GAMES CORP.41.96%4 074