Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Striving for Equality – Salmaïtou Senegal Project Update

Today is the International Day of the Girl, but progress for adolescent girls has not kept pace with the realities they face today. For instance, worldwide nearly 25% of girls aged 15-19 years old are neither employed nor in education compared to 10% of boys of the same age.

There is also a digital gender divide. The gender gap for global internet users increased from 11% in 2013 to 17% in 2019, and in the least developed countries, it is around 43%. Girls are also less likely than boys to use and own devices, and gain tech-related skills and jobs.

In other words, there is a lot of work to be done on gender equality. Striving for equality is engraved in Rovio's values, and as part of our work, we have supported UNICEF since 2019. The cornerstone of this support is the Salmaïtou Senegal project in Senegal's Kolda region, which aims to teach practical tech-related skills to 100 of the most vulnerable girls in and out of school.

The program started in February 2021 and consists of bootcamps and mentoring through which the girls can acquire skills in digital technologies, innovation, and social entrepreneurship. The first group of 50 girls has completed their bootcamp and is now going through the mentoring phase. During the bootcamp, the girls: