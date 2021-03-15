MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD > Rovio Entertainment Oyj ROVIO FI4000266804 ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ (ROVIO) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/15 08:26:51 am 6.353 EUR +0.13% 08:13a ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Corporate Governance Statement 2020 PU 08:13a ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Remuneration Report 2020 PU 08:13a ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Corporate Responsibility Report 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Annual Report 2020 03/15/2021 | 08:13am EDT Send by mail :

ANNUAL REPORT CONTENT Rovio 2020 Rovio in brief ........................................................................ 2 Highlights of the year ..................................................... 3 CEO review .......................................................................... 4 Rovio as an investment ................................................ 7 20 NEW STUDIO IN MONTREAL Strategy & operating environment Strategy .................................................................................. 9 Operating environment ............................................. 13 Business Businessa areas in brief ............................................. 16 Business models ............................................................ 16 Games business unit ................................................... 17 Angry Birds brand ......................................................... 29 Responsibility People and culture ........................................................ 32 Corporate responsibility ........................................... 34 Governance Board of directors ......................................................... 40 Leadership team ........................................................... 44 Corporate governance statement ................... 48 Remuneration report ................................................. 59 Financial statements Report of the Board of Directors .......................... 68 Financial statements .................................................. 80 Information for shareholders .............................. 148 1 Rovio in brief Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobi- le-ﬁrst games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM Highlights of the 2020 Launch of Small Town Murders In June Rovio launched a new IP game. Small Town Murders is a narrative driven puzzle game developed by Rovios' Puzzle Studio. Game was Rovio's 4th biggest game at the end of 2020. New studio focusing on the Future of Gaming In May Rovio set up a new studio in Montreal to explore future opportunities around the next paradigm shifts in gaming. Studios' core team has been built during the year, employing 10 people at the end of 2020. Rovio Copenhagen In June Rovio acquired a Darkﬁre Games, a game studio in Copenhagen, now named Rovio Copenhagen. With the acquisition Rovio strengthened its genre mastery in Role Playing Games. At the end of the 2020 studio had one game, Darkﬁre Heroes, in soft launch. Games stable performance Revenue of Rovio's biggest game, Angry Birds 2, was relatively stable in 2020. Angry Birds Dream Blast grew in 2020, as did Angry Birds Friends, which is Rovio's oldest live game. Improvements and updates especially in key games enabled a steady revenue stream in Games. Strong profitability and cash flow Lower level of user acquisition investments and steady games revenue resulted in high-level of proﬁtability throughout the year. Rovio's ﬁnancial position is strong with cash ﬂow increasing year-on-year each quarter. New CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand Alex was appointed as a new CEO of Rovio. He started in his new role January 1st, 2021. Alex joined Rovio in 2019 to lead Rovio's Games business. He's been a member of Rovio's Leadership Team since joining the company. CEO Review Kati Levoranta CEO until 31 December 2020 The year 2020 was an eventful one from many viewpoints. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major challenges for society and disrupted people's lives globally. Rovio was quick to adapt its way of working. We maintained operational efﬁciency throughout these new unusual circumstances and continued to execute on our strategy. In 2020, we launched a new game Small Town Murders with new IP, acquired a games studio in Copenha-gen and set up a new games studio in Montreal. Our live games portfolio revenue was stable and proﬁtability was at a record high level. During 2020, we also increased Angry Birds brand visibility through different platforms, with for example The Angry Birds Movie 2 being one of the most popular movies on Netﬂix. And throughout this time, we also managed to recruit world-class talent. Our strong corporate culture was critical to make all this happen. Mobile games continued to lead the strong growth in the games industry in 2020. As a result of the shelter-at-home effect from COVID-19 pandemic people engaged more than ever with games especially during the second quarter which had a clear peak in downloads, playing times and revenues. The size of the global games market was USD 174.9 billion[1] in 2020 and it grew by 19.6%[1] year-on-year. Mobile games was the largest segment in the global games market representing 49%[1] and USD 86.3 bil-lion[1] revenue in 2020 with 25.6%[1] growth year-on-year. [1] Newzoo 2020 We maintained operational efﬁciency throughout these new unusual circumstances and continued to execute on our strategy. Games Business In 2020, Rovio's Games performed steadily in comparable currencies generating EUR 258.2 million revenue representing 95% of Rovio Group revenue and declined 2.5% year-on-year. Our newest game Small Town Murders, launched in June 2020, is an innovative narrative match-3 game from our Puzzle studio in Espoo. The game combines the familiar casual match-3 game mechanics with a story of murder mysteries. Angry Birds 2 continued to be Rovio's largest and most successful game. The game continues to have a high amount of organic downloads and an engaged player base. Angry Birds Dream Blast was our second lar-gest game and grew year-on-year. Additionally, we made big changes to our oldest live game Angry Birds Friends resulting in year-on-year growth and the year ended with the best quarter in two years. Our new games pipeline continued to be strong having both Angry Birds and new IP games in development. The user acquisition investments were EUR 58.7 million equaling to 22.7% of Games revenue. The investments in 2020 were thus on a moderate level compared to the year 2019 year and we maintained our 12 month payback targets. Our user acquisition and business intelligence teams spent considerable efforts getting us ready for the upcoming pri-vacy policy changes in Apple iOS in 2021. The upcoming change is a signi- ﬁcant one for the industry, but we believe Rovio is in a good position to turn it into an opportunity. Future of Gaming Rovio is a company that has always been at the forefront of innovation in the games industry. Exploring new ways to play and engage with players around the world is a high priority in our strategy. In spring 2020, we set up a new studio in Montreal that focuses on the future of gaming initiati-ves. One example of what we expect in the future is that highly social cross-platform games will gain more momentum. At the end of the year the studio had 10 employees and with the core team now in place we aim to move the game project in to a production phase in 2021. Thus, we plan to continue investing into the studio in 2021.This is an initiative that we see unlocking further mid- to long-term growth opportunities on top of our core mobile free-to-play business. The strategic focus of Hatch Entertain-ment Ltd.shifted during 2020 to Hatch Kids service and the operation was restructured accordingly. In February 2021 we announced that Hatch Kids will be ramped down in March 2021 due to soft launch KPI's not supporting a global launch. Going forward, Hatch' proprietary cloud streaming technology will be supporting Rovio's future of gaming projects, including projects in our Montreal studio. Angry Birds Brand Our Brand Licensing segment revenue in 2020 was EUR 14 million, repre-senting 5% of Rovio Group revenue and declined 42.5% year-on-year. The business performed in line with our ﬁnancial expectations for the year with a bit higher income from the ﬁrst Angry Birds movie. The 2020 Angry Brand highlights included signing the agreement on a long-form animated series called Angry Birds Summer Madness with Netﬂix, scheduled for launch late 2021, and releasing new Angry Birds short-form series on YouTube and other platforms. The Angry Birds Movie 2 received high viewer ratings on on-demand platforms. In June, we signed an agreement with IMG Licensing for global rep-resentation for Angry Birds brand licensing in consumer products and location-based entertainment. We believe the changes made to the Brand Licensing segment in 2020 lay a strong foundation for a prosperous future for Angry Birds brand and potential to drive mid-to-long run growth and capture additional licensing opportunities with well-timed brand beats and content releases. Rovio is in a great ﬁnancial position with a strong, renowned brand, talented and passionate people and with many avenues for long-term gro-wth. I want to thank all the great people I have met and worked with during my time with Rovio and as the company's CEO. It has been a privilege to be with you on this journey, which I will look back with pride. Thank you. Rovio is in a great ﬁnancial position with strong renowned Angry Birds brand and company has many avenues for long-term growth. Rovio as an investment Angry Birds has high brand recognition and appeal to people of all ages • The Angry Birds IP in games adds visibili-ty and organic downloads. Innovating new ways in consumer categories make sure Angry Birds stays vibrant for decades to come. Rovio is focused on seeking growth in select genres through genre mastery • This enables Rovio to create more engag-ing and longer lasting player experiences with faster development times by dedicat-ed teams. Rovio has a proven ability to launch successful games and operate them for years through live services. • New game development with both Angry Birds and new IPs safeguards a differentiat-ed revenue stream for years to come. Strong balance sheet, cash flow and low financial risk • These create freedom to make growth in-vestments.

• Rovio does not have signiﬁcant inter-est-bearing debt. Diversified and large games portfolio in different genres • Reduces single title risk and enables cross-promotion within portfolio.

• By developing new IPs Rovio increases ex-posure to new genres and to a differentiat-ed player base. Multiple avenues for future growth • A well-structured process and resources to seek drivers for inorganic growth in M&A and to improve the current games portfo-lio.

• Future of Gaming initiatives add additional growth vectors that may expand beyond mobile. Strategy and operating environment Rovio is a mobile ﬁrst games company operating in games-as-a-service business model. We operate in a highly competitive and dynamic mobile gaming market. Our strategy revolves around building genre mastery in the genres we currently are in, expanding to new potential genres and exploring growth beyond mobile. We believe in growth through utilizing Angry Birds brand, having more new IP games and successful M&A. INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM Nerdy fact: Silver was our ﬁrst bird developed in the Stockholm studio! She was originally planned to be purple with strong earthquake ability. But we realized that Angry Birds 2 had much less land for the earthquake ability to be useful. This is where we developed her signature loop! Strategy In 2020 Rovio rephrased its mission statement: We craft joy with player-fo-cused gaming experiences that last for decades. In pursuit of our mission, we focus on three strategic pillars: (1) grow our current core F2P mobile genres Puzzle and Slingshot, (2) expand to new F2P mobile genres and (3) explore future growth opportunities beyond core F2P mobile. We operate in a games-as-a-service (GaaS) business model driving player engagement and monetization through live operations. Our goal is to grow through systematic investments into the three areas both organically and inorganically. Our current core business is built around F2P mobile games in Puz-zle and Slingshot genres through applying genre mastery philosophy to grow both live and new games. We invest into new, carefully selected F2P mobile game genres such as Role Playing Games (RPG) and Strategy with the aim to build genre mastery, and enable new growth vectors in 3-5 years time. Our games utilize both Angry Birds IP and new IPs depending on the ﬁt for each speciﬁc game project. We also actively scout opportunities related to the Future of Gaming. We believe that mobile will continue to be the most popular gaming plat-form in terms of revenues and reach but social and cross-platform gaming are clear trends in the industry. In 2020 we set up a new studio in Montreal to develop games around these market trends. Strategic focus of Hatch Entertainment shifted during 2020 to Hatch Kids service. In February 2021 we announced that Hatch Kids will be ramped down in March 2021 due to soft launch KPI's not supporting a global launch. Going forward, Hatch' proprietary cloud streaming technology will be supporting Rovio's future of gaming projects, including projects in our Montreal studio. Angry Birds, New IP's and M&A as growth drivers Angry Birds is Rovio's unique asset and key competitive advantage. Our four Angry Birds touch points are Play, Engage, Watch and Consume. We want to address different types of audiences, both new and existing, and bring Angry Birds experiences in various formats. Our ambition is to stay with our fans throughout their lives. Angry Birds IP is a key growth driver for Rovio Games as it brings more visibility, organic downloads and lowers cost-per-installs for our games. We are diversifying our games portfolio by developing new IPs. This enables us to iterate new types of games for new audiences and helps us to expand to new genres. Overtime we see new IPs driving genre mastery, potentially evolving into new brands. Through Merger & Acquisitions (M&A) we aim to strengthen Rovio's exposure to the Puzzle, RPG & Strategy genres. M&A can also provide Rovio an access to new genres within broader Casual and Mid-Core cate-gories as well as complementary Future of Gaming initiatives. This results in further diversiﬁcation of games and IPs and provides additional avenues for revenue growth. Passionate & skillful teams carry out our strategy Our strategy focuses around our identity: we are a mobile-ﬁrst games company. Gaming is a creative industry where the foundation of success rests on having the right and the best people. Our passionate and skillful teams are guided by our values: be bold, embrace innovation and act with integrity. Corporate Responsibility is a cornerstone of our strategy and the core themes in our crystallized responsibility strategy are Safe & Responsible Gaming, People & Society and Climate Change & Environment. Market trends Heavy reliance on User AcquisitionGrowth coming from consumer spend rather than downloads Way to win Diversiﬁed portfolio Strong User Acquisition capabilitiesGenre masteryStrong live operations Rovio's approach • Diversiﬁed portfolio in Puzzle, RPG and Strategy games

• Balanced total portfolio risk (genre, IP, audience, market novelty) • User acquisition (organic & paid) as part of the game since early stages of development

• Internal capabilities for paid and organic UA (e.g. Angry Birds)

• Genre mastery in Puzzle, RPG and Strat-egy games

• Our organization optimized to reproduce success based on previous learnings • Operational excellence and proven track record to build and operate games for years

• In-house technology platform and AI & ML capabilities Rovio Strategy Passionate & skillful teams carry out our strategy Our three strategic pillars Grow Puzzle & Slingshot genres Expand to new F2F mobile genres Explore growth beyond F2P mobile Our growth drivers Angry Birds New IP M&A PLAY WATCHCONSUME ENGAGE Darkﬁre Games Our cornerstone Corporate responsibility CASE Mergers and acquisitions M&A plays an integral role in Rovio's expansion aspi-rations for inorganic growth. Our Corporate Develop- ment team actively pursues and ﬁlters for synergetic studios and partnerships that align with Rovio's corpo-rate culture, game development philosophy and genre mastery. As a parent company Rovio offers synergies ranging from technology to user acquisition and busi- ness intelligence enabling more efﬁcient ways to scale up games. "We strive to promote Rovio's core focus by bringing new IP and diversiﬁcation opportunities to advance our games business." Jakob Longer, Head of Corporate Development ROVIO AS BU A SN IN I E N S V S ESTMENT Operating environment Gaming has become mainstream entertainment with over 2 billion players globally at the end of 2020. Gaming market generated USD 174.9 billion revenue in 2020 across PC, console and mobile. This is more than movie box ofﬁce, video streaming and recorded music combined. Out of the three key categories, mobile gaming is the largest and fastest growing market. The global mobile gaming market size in end-user generated revenue (in app purchases, subscriptions and paid installs, not including ad revenue) is estimated to be USD 86.3 billion in 2020, which represents 25.6 % year-on-year growth. The growth was partially driven by an increased global gaming activity as a result of COVID-19 shelter-at-home situation when time spending on games were increased. In the long-term, the global mobile gaming market is expected to grow at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2020- 2030. Rovio's focus is mostly on the western markets (the US and Western Europe), which are expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR during 2020-2023. Mobile gaming market is driven by mega trends, such as industry maturation, metaverse, collective engagement, and accessible, persona-lized and curated entertainment. The western market is growing in consu-mer spend opposed to increasing number of downloads. There are tens of thousands of games available in app stores and hundreds of new games are launched every day. Players have more choices than ever before but they only play a few games per month making user acquisition more chal-lenging. In addition, the share of paid-downloads of total downloads has continued to grow. The upcoming Identiﬁer for Advertisers (IDFA) change by Apple will change how advertising is going to be done on mobile. As a result competition is intense and the market is consolidating fast. Rovio's games segment revenue per geographic area EUR million Asia and Paciﬁc 55.4 North America 171.1 Europe, Middle East and Africa 29.4 Latin America 2.4 Total 258.2 Mobile gaming market revenue per geographic area, USD billion Asia and Paciﬁc 54.0 North America 15.9 Europe, Middle East and Africa 13.4 Latin America 3.1 Metaverse is a vision of a future virtual universe. Games being social platforms enabling user generated content are becoming more popular especially among digital native Generation Z (1995-2010 born). Collective engagement is a way consumer's passion and engagement can continue to live a life outside the game driven by player communities. Accessible, personalized and curated entertainment allows players to play when, how, where and what they want fueled by cross-platform, cloud gaming, artiﬁ-cial intelligence and machine learning. Strong capabilities in user acquisition, understanding the player audi- ence and having ﬁnancial resources is required to reach and sustain a top grossing chart position. Rovio has responded to the trends and changes by diversifying its game portfolio, strengthening its user acquisition capa-bilities, building genre mastery in its focus genres, and exploring the future of gaming opportunities around the mega trends by opening the Montreal Studio. Rovio has also built strong live operations by creating new content to the existing games on a regular basis. Global gaming revenue by device type (USD in bn) 217.9 122.4 106.8 93.3 146.2 138.8 203.7 189.3 174.9 51.2 37.4 38.5 40.2 CAGR* 2015-2019 CAGR 2020-2023 21.5% 9.8% 8.8% 7.4% 2.8% 2.4% Mobile Console PC 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022E 2023E Business In Games we operate live games and develop new ones based on both Angry Birds and new characters. Innovation is in our DNA and we want to be at the forefront of the future of gaming. In Brand Licensing we use four touch points to engage with Angry Birds audience in all ages: Play, Watch, Consume and Engage. INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM Did you know: even though Samantha Lee is now considered as one of the central characters in Small Town Murders, she was originally created as the main suspect for an early case in the game. Business areas in brief Free to play business model of GamesBrand Licensing business model Rovio's operations are divided into two business models: Games and Brand Licensing. Games business unit creates, develops and pub-lishes mobile games. With brand licensing Rovio licen-ses Angry Birds brand and its characters to third parties though its exclusive licensing partner. Both Games and Brand Licensing have their own business models. At the end of 2020, approximately 95% of Rovio's group revenue came from games, and 5% from brand licensing. Rovio develops games and runs paid and organic user acquisition campaigns in digital media channels. Players download games from application stores for free. Players make in-application purchases Players watch ads in the game Rovio licenses Angry Birds brand to product manufacturers and content creators directly or through agents. Manufacturers make the products and are responsible for distribution. Content creators create content and are responsible for distribution. Royalties from content licensingRoyalties from product licensing 88% of Games revenue* 12% of Games revenue* 65% of Licensing revenue* 35% of Licensing revenue* Mrs. Musgrove was the ﬁrst character to be designed and modelled for Small Town Murders, originally meant to be the main character´s aunt. Because of her kind and warm personality, her design is full of round shapes and curves. There is not a single hard edge on her! Games business unit Rovio's games business unit operates in a highly dynamic and fast growing mobile gaming market, which is dominated by the free-to-play business model. The unit develops, designs and operates innovative free-to-play mobile games from Rovio's ﬁve gaming studios to the global audience. In 2020 Games generated approx. 95 % of Rovio Group revenue, of which 88 % came from in-app-purchases and 12 from in-game advertising. In June 2020, Rovio launched a new narrative driven puzzle game tit-led Small Town Murders. The game was developed by Rovio's Puzzle studio in Espoo, Finland. Small Town Murders is a new IP that blends murder mys-tery storytelling with casual puzzle solving. At the end of 2020, Rovio had 8 games in different stages of development, out of which 2 were in soft lau-nch. One of these games were Angry Birds game and 7 are new IP games. In May 2020, we set up a new game studio in Montreal, focusing on exploring the future of gaming. During the year we have recruited the core team for the studio composed of veteran developers with experience from both mobile and console. In June 2020, we acquired a Copenhagen based game studio called Darkﬁre Games, now named Rovio Copenhagen. The studio has 20 emp-loyees focusing on developing Role-Playing Games (RPG). At the end of 2020 the team had one game, Darkﬁre Heroes, in soft launch in selected markets. Rovio Games showed steady performance during the year 2020. In the second quarter, Rovio Games experienced a peak in player engage-ment, game downloads and daily active users due to the shelter-at-home situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the peak in March-April, the revenues started to normalize. Our largest game Angry Birds 2 per-formed very well throughout the year, having introduced updates and in-game events that drove the steady revenue. Our second and third largest games, Angry Birds Dream Blast and Angry Birds Friends, grew year-on-year. Rovio has ﬁve gaming studios whose operations are built on Genre Mastery, which means that each studio has a clear genre focus. Our Puzzle studio (in Espoo) focuses on instantly playable puzzle games, Strategy stu-dio (in Espoo) focus on accessible and social strategy and action games, Stockholm studio focuses on advanced casual, Copenhagen studio's focus is on accessible real-time Role-Playing Games and our Montreal studio focuses on Future of Gaming initiatives. Genre mastery enables the stu-dios to continuously build their knowledge through learning from previous projects and enable launching better games. We strive to build teams that work well together and want to make the best games within their respec-tive genre. Crafting games for players Knowing the audience and how to reach them is crucial in game develop-ment. Through our vast network of players we gain large amounts of data every day that helps us to improve our current games and develop new games that bring joy to our players for decades. Innovation and continuous improvement are at the very heart of Rovio. At Rovio, game development is an iterative process of building fun-ctionalities, measuring their success with our users, getting the feedback and learnings and continuing perfecting and creating new features. Our game development teams include user acquisition and business intelli-gence specialists that ensure we are making decisions based on player needs and behaviour. Games are tested in several phases as we have high thresholds to the games we launch globally. Not all games survive through the tough testing process, however, once a game is globally launched our ambition is to operate them for decades. Nothing of this would be possible without experienced and talented people with the common passion to create great games. We want to create an environment where people can leverage each other's strengths to continuously learn and develop themselves as professionals and as teams. In 2020 we continued to hire strong talents into our teams fortifying genre mastery which is the bedrock for future success through faster lear-ning experiences and materializing in even better games. Games lifecycle The games-as-a-service model implies we improve our live games cons-tantly by adding new content throughout the game's entire lifecycle. We divide the lifecycle of a game into three phases: Grow: Games that grow future earnings and are actively scaled up. In this phase, user acquisition investments are signiﬁcant to drive players to the game. Typical team size is larger than for other phases. Low or nega- tive proﬁt margin. Earn: Games that earn proﬁt today and may have potential for future growth. User acquisition investments may still be signiﬁcant for games in this category, but typically lower than the revenue generated. New in-game content is continuously developed, and the team's ambition is to continue growing the game, although proﬁt margins are staying on a moderate to high level. Catalogue: At this stage the game is no longer actively developed, the team size is small and the user acquisition investments are low or comple- tely stopped. Very high proﬁt margin. The goal of user acquisition is to bring more paying players to the game. Organic growth is driven by our strong Angry Birds IP, cross-promo-tion between Rovio games, and app store featuring. Paid user acquisition is mostly targeted marketing in digital channels such as Facebook and Google. Rovio continuously monitors each game's life-time value (LTV) of its players with sophisticated machine learning algorithms. Rovio's user acquisition investments amounted to 22.7% of games revenues in 2020. User acquisition investments in 2020 were mostly dire-cted to Rovio's Grow games Angry Birds Dream Blast, Sugar Blast and Small Town Murders. Rovio is aiming at 100% return on user acquisition investment after 12 months within its portfolio. The games-as-a-service model implies we improve our live games constantly by adding new content throughout the games entire lifecycle. YEAR 2019 CASE Future of Gaming Our operations in Montreal we call Future of Gaming. We are focused on the societal, technological and entertainment trends that are converging to deﬁne the types of gaming experiences that players will be expe-cting and craving for in the next 3-5 years. Our team is developing the ideas, technologies and partnerships that will position Rovio at the forefront in the gaming landscape. Our goal is nothing short of creating the next cultural phenomenon within Rovio that will entertain and engage players for decades. "We are trying to answer the question: where is gaming going to be when Angry Birds turns 20 years?" Ben Mattes, Head of Studio Rovio Montreal CASE Rovio Copenhagen Within the Copenhagen Studio we are focused on the RPG genre, which continues to grow and evolve. The pillars of our work are accessibility, social featu-res, and live operations coupled with great character design and innovative gameplay. The game our team is currently developing is Darkﬁre Heroes. The game combines a fresh take on real-time combat with deep progression to give players years of entertainment across both single player and multiplayer modes. "Copenhagen is over 1000 years old, a perfect ﬁt for making a fantasy RPG.'' Rune Vendler, Head of Studio Rovio Copenhagen Games revenue disaggregation, EUR million In-application purchases 226.1 Customer contracts 0.5 Advertising 31.6 Total 258.2 In-application purchases 225.9 Customer contracts 1.0 Advertising 37.9 Total 264.8 Angry Birds 2 Genre: Slingshot July 2015 Cumulative gross sales: 468M€ Gross sales 2020: 106M€ Play the world's best bird ﬂinging, pig popping game! Use the slingshot to ﬂing birds at the piggies' towers and bring them crashing down - all to save the precious eggs. New to the world of Angry Birds? Angry Birds 2 is the best way to get to know all of the iconic characters and experience the fun gameplay that has captured the hearts (and spare time) of millions of players. Decorated Angry Birds veteran? Everything you love about classic Angry Birds games is here with some awesome new additions. Choose which bird to ﬂing when, play with friends, take on multistage levels, and compete and collaborate with players around the globe. Features: • Choose your bird. Choose which bird to put in the slingshot and defeat the pigs with strategy

• Multi-stage levels. Play fun, challenging levels with multiple stages - just watch out for those Boss Pigs

• Daily challenges. Have a minute? Complete a daily challenge and earn some quick rewards

• Level up your birds with feathers and up their scoring power. Build the ultimate ﬂock

• Join a clan to take down the pigs with friends and players around the world

• Impress the mighty eagle in Mighty Eagle's Bootcamp and earn coins to use in his exclusive shop

• Compete in the arena. Compete with other players for some friendly bird ﬂinging fun and prove who is the best

• Collect silly hats. Collect hats with different fun themes and level up your birds' fashion game • Bad piggies. The green baddies are back, stronger, badder, and even greener

• Lots of levels. Play hundreds of levels with more added in regular upda-tes and limited time events

• Leaderboards. Prove who is the best in the world on the global leaderboards * stars for current version in the United States' Apple App Store as of January 2021. Angry Birds Dream Blast * stars for current version in the United States' Apple App Store as of January 2021. Life is a bubble-popping dream in Angry Birds Dream Blast, a challenging new puzzle game with fun gameplay and content from The Angry Birds Movie 2! Join the movie celebrations and solve puzzles and have a relaxing experience with plenty of laughs. With so many unique puzzles to solve - and more added every week - you'll be living the dream! Angry Birds Dream Blast is a breeze to pick up and play. Pop groups of similarly colored dream bubbles with a simple tap - pop enough bub- bles at once and you'll earn a Red booster! One Red can take out a row of bubbles, and two Reds combine to make a Chuck, which pops bubbles in four directions. Combine two Chucks to make the extra powerful Bomb booster! Baby Bomb may look funny and cute, but his explosive energy can even clear an entire screen of bubbles! Combine more bubbles at once to create more powerful boosters. It's a blast! Angry Birds Dream Blast free puzzles come with epic features: • A bubble shooter puzzle game that's easy to play at home or on the go

• Pop, blast, & crush groups of dream bubbles & solve fun toon puzzles and win.

• Pop & crush many bubbles at once to unleash special powers of your favorite classic Angry Birds friends to solve all puzzles!

• Countless free classic puzzles for fun in Angry Birds Dream Blasts, one of the best toon bubble shooter bird puzzle games. Angry Birds Friends Genre: Slingshot February 2012 Cumulative gross sales: 174M€ Gross sales 2020: 28M€ Compete against the World in 24 new Angry Birds levels every week! Or take your chances in the Star Cup as you go head-to-head against indi- vidual opponents! Compete with your friends, come out on top, and climb the leaderbo- ards to become the best Angry Birds player in the World! Tournament Features: • NEW Competitive Tournaments starting every Monday, Thursday and Saturday

• Play 24 NEW levels every week

• Challenge opponents and win to advance to higher leagues

• Take hold of the top position for amazing rewards

• Special Themed Tournaments every other week Star Cup features: • Challenge other Angry Birds players one-on-one

• Free Power Ups, Level Effects and Special Slingshots on every level

• Collect Feathers to level up your Birds and gain more scoring power

• Win streaks! Win multiple matches in a row to increase your Rewards * stars for current version in the United States' Apple App Store as of January 2021. Small Town Murders June 2020 Genre: Narrative Puzzle Stars* 4.7 Launch:Cumulative gross sales: 8M€ Gross sales 2020: 8M€ Every crime is a puzzle & every investigation is just a game. To get to the bottom of these mysterious crimes, it's going to take a keen eye for detail. Play levels and use a detective's intuition to unravel the match 3 puzzles, investigate crime scenes and uncover hidden objects to solve this murder mystery. Find clues by solving match three puzzles. Use the clues in this detective game to interrogate suspects, and solve the mystery once and for all! Meet friendly townspeople during your investigations, each with their own story. Team up with Deputy Shanahan, the lovable but slightly hapless sheriff's deputy. Chat with Mrs. Musgrove, a matronly innkeeper who has lived in the area for decades and knows everyone's dirt. Meet plenty more colorful characters of this game in twisting, ever-growing crime mystery stories! But be careful - everyone is a suspect. It's up to you to uncover the real criminal, make a case & bring him to justice. In Small Town Murders you'll: • Work as a detective to solve the criminal case

• Put your detective skills to the test in match 3 puzzles.

• Investigate crime scenes to ﬁnd hidden clues.

• Play tons of levels and experience murderous pursuits as a detective

• Match three or more items to clear them.

• Meet colorful townspeople and swap gossip for juicy clues.

• Interrogate suspects to uncover the criminal case.

• Unravel match 3 puzzles to ﬁnd hidden objects and solve the murder mystery!

• Enjoy the adaptive music system that reacts to the twists of the eccent-ric storylines * stars for current version in the United States' Apple App Store as of January 2021. Angry Birds Match Genre: PuzzleAugust 2017 Cumulative gross sales: 63M€ Gross sales 2020: 13M€ Explore worlds and collect Hatchlings in this adorable match 3 puzzle game! Decorate scenes, win new outﬁts and dress up the Hatchlings to express your style! Beat levels to help rescue the chicks from the Piggies and grow your ﬂock of adorable Hatchlings now - they are waiting for you... Features: • Unique and entertaining match 3 gameplay with challenging puzzles

• Collect adorable Hatchlings to nurture and unlock new worlds for them to explore • Match 4 or more items to bring out the BIG BIRDS - Red, Bomb, and Chuck

• Decorate scenes by ﬁnding new objects to entertain your ﬂock

• Participate in special themed events throughout the year

• Visit your Hatchlings to try out new outﬁts, or just say hello

• Warning: Critical levels of cuteness * stars for current version in the United States' Apple App Store as of January 2021. CASE Small Town Murders When re-contextualizing proven game mechanics with a setting many players are already familiar with, you get Small Town Murders, Rovio's ﬁrst narrative puzzle game. Players of all ages are invited to help crime writer Nora Mistry and a cast of quirky locals to solve darkly humo-rous murders in the idyllic town of Thornton Grove. The game has world-class match-3 level design to keep players engaged throughout the game. Can you solve the puzzle and crack the case? "We create engaging stories and in-game challenges for our players to enjoy every day." Teemu Hämäläinen, Product Lead for Small Town Murders Angry Birds brand The original Angry Birds mobile game was launched in December 2009 to a fast-growing touchscreen smartphone market, and quickly became the most recognized game associated with mobile gaming. Today, Angry Birds is far more than mobile games. Over the past 11 years, tens of games, hundreds of consumer products, numerous animated series, and two ani-mated feature-length movies have cemented the brand's place as one of the most beloved entertainment brands in the world. Audience Angry Birds enjoys a strong global awareness (94%, BrandWorxx Brand Performance Study 2020), with a broad audience, independent of age and genre. The key demographic for Angry Birds games are adult smart-phone users, while the movies, animations, and consumer products reach younger audiences. The vision of the brand is to provide an exciting and fun journey with the Angry Birds, ranging from coherent offering of games, entertainment experiences to licensed products for audience segments of all ages. Four consumer touchpoints Play Games are the strongest strategic pillar for Rovio. Through the years Rovio has published and successfully operated many Angry Birds games through live services. Great examples are older titles Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Friends as well as our 2019 launch Angry Birds Dream Blast. At the end of 2020, Angry Birds 2 was in the US top 100 grossing iOS Games chart and Angry Birds Dream Blast in top 150. Rovio currently publishes and operates eight Angry Birds free-to-play mobile games with one new F2P -Angry Birds games in development at the end of 2020. Watch Angry Birds content ranges from big screen and long-form animated series licensed productions to short-form streaming content produced in-house. In March 2020, the Angry Birds Movie 2 was released on Netﬂix, and according to independent tracking reporting, spent over 50 non-consecu-tive days in the Top 10 most viewed movies between March and April, with 8 days as number 1. In the third quarter, Rovio conducted a study with the research agency Kids Know Best into streaming video on demand viewer-ship of kids 4-16 in the US and UK. In the US alone, the report showed that in US households with access to subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, the Angry Birds animated series and the Angry Birds Movie are the most watched shows and movies among 4-16 year olds. In 2020, the production continued on Angry Birds Summer Madness, a long-form animated series set to launch on Netﬂix in the second half of 2021. Rovio also released two new Angry Birds short-form series on You-Tube and other platforms. Consume While digital entertainment including games and content was on the rise during COVID-19, consumer products and location-based entertainment businesses were impacted by temporary retail and venue closures across various regions. However, even in the exceptional circumstances, Brand Licensing revenues were on par with our expectations. During the second quarter, Rovio announced a new partnership, appointing IMG Licensing with global representation for Angry Birds brand licensing in consumer products and location-based entertainment. This represents an operational streamlining at Rovio, as well as a strategic shift from working with 16 regional agencies to a single global agent. In partner-ship with IMG, Rovio plans to build on the existing licensing programmes and a brand offering that delivers long-term growth across all key seg-ments and regions. Engage Through the year, Angry Birds continued delivering engaging content marketing campaigns and digital promotional partnerships. Angry Birds 2 game partnered with the language learning app Duolingo in a non-com-petitive app-to-app partnership that was executed in a perfect blend of brand collaboration and performance measured activity. We concluded partnerships with the English Premier League team Everton, and the NBA team Chicago Bulls. Both multi-year partnerships promoted the key Angry Birds games, adding mainstream sports viewership in the marketing mix, delivering on social media exposure and media value over the partnership periods. Responsibility Acting in a responsible way has always been one of Rovio's overarching principles. We want to be an industry leader in promoting corporate res-ponsibility and help set standards for continuous improvement. We foster a diverse and inclusive work culture. Employees are our greatest asset and being a great workplace where everyone can grow as a professional is the bedrock of Rovio. INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM Did you know, that mobile gaming is the most energy efﬁcient platform of gaming? Mobile devices can be up to 100 times more energy efﬁcient than video game consoles. People and culture Rovio is an attractive employer in today's competitive talent market. We want to be an employer that adapts to our employees' life circumstances, supports individual growth and career development. In the international markets for gaming expertise, one of Rovio's competitive advantages is our corporate culture. It is our goal that our international people feel safe and happy in their new home countries. In 2020 this was put under stress with COVID-19 pandemic. Remote working has required us to learn new skills both in the actual work and in how we maintain the Rovio spirit and culture, and the most important factor has been open and constant communication. Passion and ambition in the heart of every employee Every Rovian brings a passion to their craft and everything they do. We're not afraid to experiment, take chances and express ourselves. Bringing passion to life requires ambition and the fearlessness to take charge and make a statement. Diversity drives innovation The community of Rovians consists of people from 53 nationalities who each bring their own unique perspective to their craft and their projects. We believe diversity is the key to making the best games and entertain-ment through innovation and continuously gaining knowledge. Our pers-pective towards gender is broader than male/female distribution. 72% of employees categorized themselves males, 26% females and 2% prefer not to describe or have not described gender. The percentage of women among Rovio's employees is substantially higher than the industry average. Our employee average age at the end of 2020 was 36 years. Autonomy and accountability delivers results We believe best results are achieved by giving our teams the freedom and independence to truly own and drive their projects. Our approach is to create strong and talented teams with complimentary talent to run a successful games business with autonomy. We promote an environment where information and best practices are constantly shared between the studios and game teams. Personnel in ﬁgures Rovio had 480 employees at the end of 2020. 398 employees work in the Games business unit, 13 in Marketing & Licensing unit, and 21 in Hatch Entertainment. The remaining 48 people work in other functions and administration. Our people carry out our strategy Be BOLD Our values Embrace INNOVATIONAct with INTEGRITY Corporate responsibility We value corporate responsibility, and we want to lead the industry by creating safe and joyful gaming experiences that are made respectful of the environment and crafted in a diverse and inclusive work culture. Rovio generates many positive social and economic impacts through our games, but our operations may also involve negative impacts. With our corporate responsibility initiatives, we aim to maximize positive impacts and minimize negative impacts. In December 2020 Rovio renewed its corporate responsibility strategy and clariﬁed the future strategic focus areas for corporate responsibility. Starting from 2021 our efforts will focus on these areas: • 1. Safe & responsible gaming

• 2. People & society

• 3. Climate & environment With safe & responsible gaming we aim to create a safe & enjoyable gaming environment for all players. With people & society we work to maintain and build diverse and inclusive work culture and to promote these values in the surrounding society. Climate & environment combines our efforts to mitigate our negative environmental impacts and possibilities to raise awareness on important matters where everybody can act on. In 2020 we continued the work on the UN initiative -Playing for Pla-net Alliance - to push climate and environmental agenda in the gaming industry. In the Green Game Jam, we reached 4,1 million people with our climate and environment themed event in our biggest game, Angry Birds 2. We also continued our commitment to fully compensate for CO2-emis-sions of our players' mobile devices. In safe & responsible gaming one major milestone in 2020 was the recently published Player Safety Policy that clariﬁes our approach to user generated content in our games. COVID-19 pandemic had a signiﬁcant impact on the way we work. Rovio implemented new ways of working and introduced supporting tools for remote working. Rovio has worked closely with occupational health representatives to address possible employee well-being issues proac-tively. Our efforts in diversity & inclusion were recognized in the Nordic Business Diversity Index study 2020 where Rovio was ranked as number one in Finland among Nordic public companies in the category of mid-size companies. In 2020 Rovio continued the strategic partnership with UNICEF Fin-land. The collaboration has different elements: we give support to the Salmaïtou Senegal Project, which aims to give a second chance to the most vulnerable adolescent girls in and out of school. Also, Staff for UNICEF employee donation model was continued alongside with our support to UNICEF's Project Giga which aims to connect all the schools in the world to the Internet. In Rovio, the Company's CEO has the ultimate responsibility for the implementation of corporate responsibility. Rovio has a Corporate Res-ponsibility Manager who is responsible for operational execution. Issues related to corporate responsibility are monitored by the Leadership Team. More details are provided in Rovio's corporate responsibility report which is published in Rovio's website:https://investors.rovio.com/en/responsibility/ corporate-responsibility CASE Materiality analysis Rovio conducted the responsibility materiality analysis to review the expectations for our corporate respon-sibility work, and to identify the most material topics for the company. The results include valuable input from the external and internal stakeholders and set a foundation for Rovio's corporate responsibility strategy reﬁned at the end of the year. As a result we are better equipped to implement the relevant improvement actions and to reinforce the areas where Rovio is already seen as a trailblazer. "Continuous improvement is one of the core principles of Rovio corporate responsibility" Tommi Lappalainen, Corporate Responsibility Manager Rovio conducted corporate responsibility materiality analysis in summer 2020. The aim of the analysis was to update and analyze the stakehol-der expectations and clarify Rovio's future focus areas for corporate responsibility. The analysis consisted of the following elements: • In-depth interviews with selected stakeholders

• Open survey to Rovio employees

• Open survey to external stakeholders

• Workshop with leadership team A wide representation was received, with a total of 18 interviews and 164 survey responses providing a comprehensive view of stakeholder expectations. The most material topics from the analysis are represented in the graph on the right. The results show that safe and responsible gaming was recognized as the most material. Matters related to employee well-being and other social responsibility matters received a wide representation in the list of most material issues. The carbon footprint of games and digital services repre-sented the environmental issue of the survey results. Materiality analysis was one of the key inputs for Rovio's renewed cor-porate responsibility strategy, representing the voice of our stakeholders regarding these important issues. The most material aspects - Grouped in order of importance Leadershipcommitment toresponsiblebusinessculture 3 • Carbon footprint of games and digital services

• Public policies

• Licenced products are safe, environmentally and socially sustainably produced 1 • Promoting safe and responsible gaming

• Non discrimination and anti-harrassment

• Equal pay for men and women 2 • Wellbeing at work

• Promoting diversity and inclusion

• Skills development of employees

• Data protection and privacy

• Open and transparent communication Corporate responsibility focus areas Safe and responsible gaming 2020 Active involvement in industry development to promote safe and responsible gaming¹ Responsibility of licensed products New manufacturer commitments² Scope of manufacturer commitments in very high-risk countries Scope of manufacturer commitments in high-risk countries New social responsibility audit reports from suppliers Scope of audit reports in very high-risk countries Scope of audit reports in high-risk countries 19 100% 100% 5 100% 31.3% Employee well-being and diversity Diversity and equality: nationalities Share of women/men among employees Employee age structure (under 35, 35-50, over 50) 53 nationalities women 26% / men 72% / other 2% 47% under 35 50% 35-50 3% over 50 Responsible business conduct Coverage of Code of Conduct, Anti-Corruption and Compliance trainings among employees, target is to reach 100% coverage Trainings are organized regularly and the training coverage is continuously monitored Environment CO2 emissions: Business travel3, total + per person Ofﬁces4, total + per person Remote work⁵, total + per person CO2 emission offset CO2 emission offset for players' mobile devices⁶ Total 154 t, 0.36 t per person Total 190 t, 0.55 t per person Total 10 t, 0.02t per person 100% offset, In total 354 t through UN climate carbon offset platform 18,256 carbon tons offset (CO2e / year) through UN Carbon offset platform 1 More details in section 2.1 of the report, safe and responsible gaming in our corporate responsibility report.

2 By signing the manufacturer's commitment, manufacturers commit to respecting Rovio's trademarks, complying with the Rovio Code of Conduct for Partners and agree to have relevant audits performed. 3 The ﬁgure is based on data obtained from service providers and includes air travel by employees based in Espoo and Stockholm, rep- resenting 92% of the Group's personnel. The ﬁgures are not available for the other operating countries. Travel emissions were reduced signiﬁcantly due to COVID-19. 4 The ﬁgure is based on data obtained from the service provider and only includes emissions for the head ofﬁce in Espoo. The ﬁgures are not available for the Group's other ofﬁces. 5 Remote work CO2 emissions are based on the typical set-up: laptop and one external screen. Time period is based on the company's remote work recommendation during COVID-19. Calculation is based on the average amount of employees (470) in 2020. 6 Figure is based on the carbon emissions generated by our games' daily active users each charging one top-end mobile device once per day. Calculations are based on Rovio's methodology described in chapter 2.1 safe and responsible gaming. Governance Our business is driven by our values: Being bold, embracing innovation and activating with integrity. We craft joy with player-focused gaming experiences that last for decades. READ MORE: HTTPS://INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM/EN/GOVERNANCE Nerdy fact: Take the world population of 7.8 billion and multiply it by 51,021 and you get the amount of birds ﬂung in Angry Birds 2 game in 2020. We'll save you the pain; it's 398 trillion! Members of the Board of Directors in 2020 Kim Ignatius Chairman of the Board of Directors BSc (Econ.), Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration Born 1956, Finnish citizen • Chairman of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2020

• Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2017

• Chairman of Rovio's Audit Committee since 2017

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee since 2017 and Chairman of the same until 2020 • Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Primary work experience • Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Fortum Oyj in 2012-2020

• Executive Vice President and Member of the management team of Sa- noma Corporation in 2017 • Chief Financial Ofﬁcer of Sanoma Corporation in 2008-2016

• Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Commit- tee of Millicom International Cellular S.A. in 2011-2014

• Executive Vice President and CFO of TeliaSonera AB in 2003-2008

• Executive Vice President and CFO of Sonera in 2000-2003

• CFO of Tamro in 1997-2000

• Various domestic and international management positions with Amer Oyj in 1984-1997 Positions of trust • Member of the Board and Audit Committee of Elisa Oyj

• Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Yliopiston Apteekki

• • Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors' Institute Finland Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 9,000 shares Kaj Hed Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Electrical engineer, studies of ﬁnancing Born 1955, Finnish citizen • Vice Chairman of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2017

• Chairman of Rovio's Board of Directors in 2005-2006 and 2008-2017

• Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2005

• Independent investor Primary work experience • Chairman of the Board of Kiosked Oy Ab in 2012-2014

• Deputy Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Global Inter Partners Ab since 2009

• CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Trema Group in 1992-2003 Positions of trust • Member of the Board of Directors of Oivor AB

• Chairman of the Board of Hatch Entertainment Oy

• Chairman of the Board of Moor Holding AB

• Chairman of the Board of Moor&Moor AB

• Chairman of the Board of MobiTizer Ltd Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 12,919,000 shares owned through Moor Holding AB, a company under his control and 11 shares owned through Oivor AB . Camilla Hed-Wilson Member of the Board of Directors BBA (Human resource management and Arts Management) Born 1983, Finnish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2011

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee since 2019 and Chairman of the same since 2020 • Member of Rovio's Audit Committee since 2020 Positions of trust • Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiilinki Oy

• Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wild Sloths Oy

• CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brilliant Problems Oy

• Member of the Board of Directors of Oivor AB

• Member of the Board of Directors of New Nordic School Oy Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 6,459,500 shares owned through Brilliant Problems Oy, a company un-der her control and 6 shares owned through Oivor AB. Björn Jeffery Member of the Board of Directors Born 1981, Swedish citizen Independent of the Company and its major shareholders • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2020

• Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Primary work experience • Outer Sunset AB/Jeffery LLC, Advisor 2018-present

• Toca Boca, CEO and Co-Founder in 2010-2017

• Sago Mini, Member of the Board of Directors in 2013-2017

• The Bonnier Group, Director, Digital Commerce in 2010-2011

• Twingly, Member of the Board of Directors in 2009-2016

• The Bonnier Group, Director, Future Media & Technology of Bonnier R&D in 2009-2010 • Good Old, CEO & Co-Founder in 2005-2009

• Manolo.se, Co-Founder in 2004-2008

• Jeffery & Edling, Co-Founder in 2005-2006

• Sydsvenskan, Journalist in 2003-2005 Positions of trust • Acast, Member of the Board of Directors and Remuneration Committee

• Kinzoo Technologies Inc, Member of the Board of Directors Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Jeferson Valadares Member of the Board of Directors MSc, Computer Science, Artiﬁcial Intelligence BS, Computer Science Born 1975, Brazilian citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2019

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee since 2020

• Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Primary work experience • Co-founder and CEO of Doppio

• General Manager, Mobile and Vice President of Product Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America in 2014-2018

• Studio General Manager and Executive Producer at BioWare/Electronic Arts in 2012-2014 • General Manager, Games at Flurry in 2011-2012

• Studio Director at Playﬁsh/Electronic Arts in 2009-2011

• Creative Director, EA Mobile UK at Electronic Arts in 2007-2009

• Development Director at Sumea Studio/Digital Chocolat in 2005-2007

• Producer at Cinemaware in 2004-2005

• CEO of Jynx Playware in 2000-2004 Leemon Wu Member of the Board of Directors M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics Born 1975, Swedish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2020

• Member of Rovio's Audit Committee since 2020

• Based on overall evaluation Leemon Wu is considered not to be inde- pendent from the company's signiﬁcant shareholder Moor Holding AB. Primary work experience • Moor Holding AB, Chief Investment Ofﬁcer since 2018

• Family ofﬁce advisory, Global equities in 2016-2018

• C WorldWide Asset Management, Senior Portfolio Manager in 2007- 2016 • Carnegie Investment Bank, Financial analyst in 2001-2007

• AB Custos, Investment Analyst in 1999-2001 Positions of trust • Acast, Member of the Board of Directors

• Avanza AUTO, Member of the Advisory Board

• Avanza Fonder, Member of the Board of Directors

• Important Looking Pirates, Member of the Board of Directors Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Mika Ihamuotila Chairman of the Board of Directors until March 31, 2020 Ph.D. (Econ.) Born 1964, Finnish citizen • Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2017-2020

• Member of the Board of Directors in 2013-2020

• Member of Rovio's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee in 2017-2020 • Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Jenny Wolfram Member of the Board of Directors until March 31, 2020 LL.M, Born 1990, Finnish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors in 2017-2020

• Member of Rovio's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee in 2017-2020 • Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Fredrik Löving Member of the Board of Directors until April 30, 2020 Master of E-Commerce, E-Commerce, Project Management, Bachelor of lnformation Technology, Information Systems, Born 1979, Swedish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors in 2019-2020

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee in 2020

• Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Leadership Team Kati Levoranta CEO until December 31, 2020 LL.M (in Finland and Columbia University School of Law, the United States), MBA (Econ.) Born 1970, Finnish citizen • CEO in 2016-2020

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2012 • Head of Sales, EMEA at Rovio in 2015

• Chief Legal Ofﬁcer at Rovio in 2012-2015 Primary work experience • Several positions at Nokia Oyj and Nokia Siemens Networks Oy in 2005- 2011, latest Head of Global Commercial Transactions Positions of trust • Member of the Board of Directors of Finland Chamber of Commerce

• Member of the Board of Directors of OP Cooperative Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 46,242 shares Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Head of Games (appointed as CEO as of January 1, 2021) B.Sc. (Computer Science) Born 1980, Canadian citizen • Joined Rovio in January 2019

• Head of Games since 2019

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2019 Primary work experience • Several leadership positions at Gameloft SE in 2003-2012 and 2014- 2018, latest Executive Vice President, Games

• Co-Founder of Execution Labs Positions of trust • Member of the Board of Directors of Execution Labs Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 11,982 shares Ville Heijari CMO Undergraduate Student of Philosophy Born 1978, Finnish citizen • Joined Rovio in 2010

• CMO since 2018

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2018

• CMO of Games Business Unit in 2016-2018

• SVP Brand Marketing at Rovio in 2012-2013

• VP Franchise Development at Rovio in 2010-2012 Primary work experience • General Manager at Two Men and a Dog Oy in 2015-2016

• Head of Supply, Europe at Vungle in 2014-2015

• General Manager, Europe at PlayHaven in 2013-2014

• Documentation Designer at Idean in 2008-2009 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 47,580 shares Heini Kaihu Head of HR M.A. (English Translation, Communication, Interactive and Digital Media) Born 1973, Finnish citizen • Joined Rovio in 2012

• Head of HR since 2019

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2019

• Head of Studio, Games in 2014-2019

• Director Games Portfolio in 2012-2014 Primary work experience • EVP Product and Member of Leadership Team at Sulake in 2011-2012, various Product Management and Product Development leadership positions at Sulake in 2005-2011 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 21,731 shares René Lindell CFO Ph.D. (Tech.), M.Sc. (Econ.) Born 1976, Finnish citizen • Joined Rovio in 2014

• Chief Financial Ofﬁcer at Rovio since 2017

• Chief strategy ofﬁcer 2016-2017

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2016

• VP Strategy and Business Development 2014-2016 Primary work experience • Strategy Director at Nokia Oyj in 2011-2014

• Management Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in 2006-2011 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 19,720 shares Jakob Longer Head of Corporate Development Bachelor of Business - Financial Planning & Financial Management Born 1989, Australian citizen • Joined Rovio in 2012

• Attorney-at-law at Veikko Palotie & co in 2000-2004 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 9,127 shares Corporate governance statement 2020 Introduction Corporate governance Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio" or "Company") is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Rovio complies with Finnish legislation, in particular the Limited Liability Com-panies Act, Accounting Act and Securities Markets Act, as well as Rovio's Articles of Association and corporate governance principles ratiﬁed by the Company's Board of Directors. Rovio complies fully with the Corporate Governance Code for Finnish Listed Companies 2020. The Corporate Governance Code is available atwww.cgﬁn- land.ﬁ/en/corporate-governance-code/. This statement includes descriptions of Rovio's Corporate Governance and internal control procedures, as well as the main features of its risk management sys-tems. This statement has been prepared separately from the Report of the Board of Directors. Rovio's Board of Directors and the Board's Audit Committee have reviewed this Corporate Governance Statement. Rovio's auditor, Ernst & Young Oy, has veriﬁed that the statement has been issued, and that the description of the main features of the internal control and risk management systems related to the ﬁnancial reporting process contained herein are consistent with the Financial Statements. Rovio's Board of Directors has approved this Corporate Governance Statement in its meeting on February 18, 2021. The Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Rovio's Annual Report for 2020 were published on March 3, 2021, and they are available at: investors.rovio.com/en/ ﬁnancials-reports/reports-and-presentations . The ultimate responsibility for the management and operations of the Rovio and its subsidiaries ("Rovio Group") lies with the governing bodies of the parent entity Rovio; the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors and the CEO, supported by the Leadership Team. General meeting of shareholders The shareholders take part in the supervision and governance of Rovio through the resolutions of General Meetings of Shareholders. The General Meeting of Shareholders is the Company's highest decision-making body. The General Meeting of Shareholders is generally convened by the Board of Directors. In addi-tion to this, a General Meeting of Shareholders shall be held if Rovio's auditor or shareholders repre-senting a minimum of one-tenth of all outstanding shares in Rovio demand in writing that a General Meeting be convened. The general meetings of Rovio are held in Helsinki, Espoo or Vantaa. The Annual General Mee- ting shall be held annually within six (6) months of the end of the ﬁnancial year. The notice convening the General Meeting shall be delivered to the shareholders no earlier than three (3) months and no later than three (3) weeks prior to the General Meeting, but no later than nine (9) days before the record date of the General Meeting. The notice shall be delivered to the shareholders by means of a notice published on Rovio's website or at least in one national daily newspaper designated by the Board of Directors. In order to be entitled to attend the General Meeting, a shareholder must notify Rovio of their attendance by the date speciﬁed in the notice convening the General Meeting, which date may not be earlier than ten (10) days prior to the General Meeting. General meetings of shareholders in 2020 Rovio's Annual General Meeting was held on March 31, 2020 at Palace in Helsinki. No other general meetings of shareholders were held in 2020. Board of Directors According to Rovio's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors consists of a minimum of three and a maximum of nine ordinary members. The Annual General Meeting elects the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The duties and operating principles of the Board of Directors are based on Finnish legislation, in particular the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act and the Securities Market Act, as well as on the company's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The general objective of the Board of Directors is deﬁning and directing strategy for the Rovio Group and duly arranging the business, administration and operations of the entire Rovio Group. The Board of Directors has a quorum when more than half of the members are present. The Board Charter speciﬁes the duties of the Board of Directors as well as the methods of working at a practical level. In accordance with the Board Charter, the Board of Directors shall approve on the basic strategies of the Rovio Group's busi-ness units' business plans and budgets and monitor their implementation, review and adopt the ﬁnancial statements and interim reports and the stock exchange releases, decide on the dividend policy and the conditions and boundaries concer-ning the Group's capital expenditure, decide on the principles related to authoriza-tion, approval and signing rights and monitor their implementation, decide on any major individual investment or expenditure as well as on any other major and strate- gically signiﬁcant investments and ﬁnancing arrangements, and decide on business acquisitions and divestments by Rovio Group companies. The Board of Directors approves Rovio Group's ethical values, evaluates and monitors issues pertaining to signiﬁcant risks and risk management activities and risk management policies. In addition, the Board of Directors shall appoint the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and his/her possible deputy and approves the appointment of the members of the Lea- dership Team, monitoring issues relating to top management resources, signiﬁcant changes in the business organization of the Rovio Group, as well as approves the overall remuneration principles and overall framework within the Rovio Group, inclu-ding the short and long term incentive plans and review and adopt the remuneration report and remuneration policy. The Board of Directors is also responsible for calling the annual General Meeting of the Shareholders and providing all necessary proposals to the General Meeting. Rovio does not have a Board nomination committee, and thus the Board of Directors prepares and presents to the General Meetings the proposals for the com-pilation and the remuneration (in accordance with the Remuneration Policy) of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors conducts an annual self-assessment in order to further develop its work. The Board also annually evaluates the independence of its mem-bers in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Gover-nance Code. Board of Directors meetings in 2020 Until the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors comprised of the following seven (7) members: Chairman Mika Ihamuotila, Vice Chairman Kaj Hed, Camilla Hed-Wilson, Kim Ignatius, Fredrik Löving, Jenny Wolfram and Jeferson Valadares. The Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2020 resolved that the Board of Dire-ctors comprises seven (7) members and re-elected Kaj Hed , Camilla Hed-Wilson, Kim Ignatius, Fredrik Löving and Jeferson Valadares as members of the Board and Björn Jefferey and Leemon Wu were elected as new members for the term ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2021. Kim Ignatius was elected as Chairman and Kaj Hed as Vice Chairman for the same term of ofﬁce. Fredrik Löving resigned from the Rovio Board as of May 1, 2020, after which the Rovio Board conti-nued with the six remaining members. Among the members of the Board of Directors, Kim Ignatius, Björn Jeffery, Fred- rik Löving, Jeferson Valadares are independent of Rovio and its signiﬁcant sharehol-ders. Based on overall evaluation Leemon Wu is considered not to be independent from the company's signiﬁcant shareholders. Kaj Hed and Camilla Hed-Wilson are dependant of Rovio's signiﬁcant shareholders. The Board of Directors met or held a teleconference 19 times in 2020. The ave-rage attendance of members at Board meetings was 99%. The main focus of the Board of Directors in 2020 was the monitoring and supervision of the Company's ﬁnancial reporting, carrying out the governance duties pertaining to listed com-panies, Games and Brand Licensing business strategies, strategy and the funding for Hatch Entertainment Oy, strengthening the games portfolio and development of new games and following the major changes within the industry, the evaluation and preparation and the balancing of risks and ﬁnancing of potential M&A activities, monitoring and assessing the performance of the management of the company and making the related decisions, reviewing the remuneration models for personnel and management and the balancing of risk and ﬁnancing of the Rovio Group. Special attention was given to monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on the business. The Board carries out a self -evaluation of its performance. The fees paid to the Board of Directors in 2020 totalled EUR 471,600.00. Attendance in 2020 Meetings of the Board of Directors Kaj Hed Camilla Hed-Wilson Kim Ignatius Mika Ihamuotila (member until March 31, 2020) Björn Jeffery (member as of March 31, 2020) Fredrik Löving (member until April 30, 2020) Jeferson Valadares Jenny Wolfram (member until March 31, 2020) Leemon Wu (member as of March 31, 2020) 19/19 18/19 19/19 4/4 15/15 7/7 19/19 4/4 15/15 Performance evaluation of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors conducted a self-assessment of its work and working met-hods in 2020. The key objective of the assessment is to evaluate the operations of the Board during the year and to function as basis for the development of the work of the Board and the diversity. The Board discussed the self-assessment results both within the Board and together with the management. various countries: Finland, Brazil and Sweden. The members represent different ages between 37 and 65 years, and the duration of their service on the Rovio Board of Directors is 1-15 years. Board committees Rovio has two Board committees: Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Principles concerning the diversity of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors has laid out its principles concerning diversity in its Charter as well as in its Principles of Diversity policy issued in 2017. In accordance with the policy, the following diversity principles are taken into account when preparing the proposal for the election of the members of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting: ensure that the Board of Directors as a whole possess the necessary knowledge and experience on the business, social and cultural conditions in the most signiﬁcant markets to Rovio's business; ensure that the Board of the Directors have a fair and balanced combination of professional experience, skills, gender, nationality, kno-wledge, and variety of opinions and backgrounds considering Rovio's current and future needs and thus the capability to positively inﬂuence the long-term strategic direction and performance of Rovio; ensure that both genders are represented on the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020 conﬁrmed the number of Board members as seven and re-elected ﬁve of the members who served on the Board in the preceding year and elected two new members. After the resignation of Fredrik Löving, four of the Board members are men and two are women. The Board members have degrees in four different ﬁelds of study, with a majority of the degrees in economics and technology. All of the members have professional experience in various types of positions and from various industries and are from Audit Committee The Board's Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors ("Board") in matters relating to ﬁnancial reporting, internal control and risk management systems and related party transactions in accordance with the duties speciﬁed for audit commit-tees in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. The purpose of the Committee is to assist the Board in ensuring and monitoring the appropriate arrangement of the governance, controls and risk management and thus releasing the Board's time for strategic matters. The Board of Directors has conﬁrmed the Audit Committee's key duties and operating principles in the Audit Committee Charter. The Audit Committee consists of the Chairman and at least two members. The Committee meets regularly at least four times per year. The term of ofﬁce of the members is one year. The majority of the Committee members shall be indepen- dent of the company and at least one member shall be independent of signiﬁcant shareholders. The members of the Committee must have sufﬁcient expertise and experience with respect to the Committee's area of responsibility and the man-datory tasks relating to auditing. Due to the mandatory auditing duties, at least one member of the Committee must have expertise speciﬁcally in accounting, book-keeping or auditing. A person participating in the day-to-day management of the Company cannot be appointed as a member of the Committee. In its organizational meeting held on March 31, 2020, Rovio's Board of Direc-tors appointed Kim Ignatius as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with Camilla Hed-Wilson and Leemon Wu as members. In 2020, the Audit Committee met ﬁve times to discuss the following matters: approval of the Audit Committee's annual plan, reviewing interim ﬁnancial reports and the related external reporting, reviewing the audit plan and audit-related fees, reviewing audit reports, reviewing impairment calculations, approving plans related to internal auditing and internal control and handling reports related to these fun- ctions, reviewing the ﬁnance function and treasury updates, evaluating the risk management process and reviewing the risk analysis, reviewing Rovio's corporate governance statement, supervising the effectiveness and development of Comp-liance processes including discussing legal updates, monitoring the changes to IFRS standards, reviewing the dividends, share buy-back programs, and the outlook and target setting for the company and submitting a proposal to the Board of Directors regarding the selection of auditors. The Audit Committee carries out a self-evalua-tion of its performance. The meeting attendance of the members of the Audit Committee in 2020 is shown below: Attendance in 2020 Meetings of the Audit Committee Kim Ignatius Camilla Hed-Wilson (as of March 31, 2020) Leemon Wu (as of March 31, 2020) Mika Ihamuotila (until March 31, 2020) Jenny Wolfram (until March 31, 2020) 5/5 4/4 4/4 1/1 1/1 Other members of the Board of Directors also attended the meetings occasionally. Remuneration Committee The Board's Remuneration Committee is responsible for preparing matters pertai- ning to the remuneration and appointment of the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer (CEO) and the members of the Leadership Team, evaluating the performance of the CEO and making recommendations to the Board on Company's remuneration framework. The Committee also prepares the remuneration policy and the remuneration reports. The Board of Directors has conﬁrmed the Remuneration Committee's main duties and operating principles in the Remuneration Committee Charter. The Remuneration Committee consists of the Chairman and at least two members. The Committee meets regularly at least four times per year. The term of ofﬁce of the members is one year. The majority of the Committee members shall be independent of the company and at least one member shall be independent of sig- niﬁcant shareholders. Neither the CEO nor a member of the Leadership Team may be appointed as a member of the Committee. In its organizational meeting held on March 31, 2020, Rovio's Board of Directors appointed Camilla Hed-Wilson as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, with Kim Ignatius and Fredrik Löving as members. Fredrik Löving resigned from the Board as of May 1, 2020 after which the Rovio Board elected Jeferson Valadares to replace Fredrik Löving as a member of the Remuneration Committee. In 2020, the Remuneration Committee met seven times to discuss the following matters: evaluating the Leadership Team's compensation models and levels, evalua-ting short-term and long-term incentive programs and preparing a proposal for the Board, discussing the talent management process, reviewing the succession plans and activities concerning key individuals, reviewing and evaluating the results of per-sonnel surveys and monitoring recruitment processes. The Remuneration Comittee prepared for the search process and supported in the appointment of the new CEO. In 2020 the Remuneration Committee also speciﬁcally focused on the impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic on Rovio as well as on the working from home mode, and the wellbeing of employees, COVID-19 guidelines and preventive measures. The Remu-neration Committee carries out a self-evaluation of its performance. The meeting attendance of the members of the Remuneration Committee in 2020 is shown below: Attendance in 2020 Meetings of the Remuneration Committee Kim Ignatius Camilla Hed-Wilson Jeferson Valadares (as of May 1, 2020) Fredrik Löving (March 31-April 30, 2020) Mika Ihamuotila (member until March 31, 2020) Jenny Wolfram (member until March 31, 2020) 7/7 7/7 4/4 1/1 2/2 2/2 Other members of the Board of Directors also attended the meetings occasionally. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Leadership Team CEO The Chief Executive ofﬁcer (CEO) is responsible for managing and controlling Rovio's business and day-to-day operations in accordance with the directions and instructions by the Board of Directors. It is the duty of the CEO to ensure that the Rovio's operations are in compliance with the laws and regulations applicable at the time. The CEO is the chairman of the Leadership Team. The CEO reports on his/her actions to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors decides on the appointment and dismissal of the CEO. The CEO may have a deputy who will attend to the duties of the CEO in the event that the CEO is pre-vented from doing so him/herself. On November 30, 2015, Rovio's Board of Directors appointed Ms. Kati Levoranta as the CEO of Rovio. She served as Rovio's CEO from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020. On December 21, 2020, Rovio's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as Rovio's new CEO as of January 1, 2021. Leadership Team In 2020 the Leadership Team consisted of Kati Levoranta, René Lindell, Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Ville Heijari, Minna Raitanen, Heini Kaihu ja Jakob Longer. The Lea-dership Team assists the CEO in planning operations and operative management, as well as prepares matters for discussion by the Board of Directors. Leadership Team meetings are convened by the CEO on a regular basis. The Leadership Team prepares Rovio Group's strategic and annual planning, supervises the implementation of plans and ﬁnancial reporting, and prepares signiﬁ-cant investments as well as mergers and acquisitions. The Leadership Team members have authority within their individual areas of responsibility and have the duty to develop the company's operations in accordancewith the targets set by the Board of Directors and the CEO. In addition to their main duties, the Leadership Team members may also be members in the Boards of subsidiaries. In 2020, the Leadership Team focused on implementing the game portfolio strategy, while clarifying the company's future gaming strategy. With regard to acquisitions, expertise was strengthened and one acquisition was also completed. The Brand Licensing business was further streamlined by concentrating the licen-sing of consumer products and activity parks under a single global agent. In addition, work was done to further develop the managerial skills and management principles and practices of the personnel. In 2020 speciﬁc focus was on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rovio as well as on the working from home mode, and the wellbeing of employees, COVID-19 guidelines and preventive measures. The main features of Rovio's risk management and internal control Risk management Purpose The Rovio risk management policy deﬁnes the objectives and principles, organiza-tion, responsibilities and practices of risk management within Rovio. Risk management is an important part of the Rovio Group business manage-ment and corporate governance. The objective of Rovio's risk management is to support the entire organization in achieving its strategic, operational and ﬁnancial targets. In order to meet the objectives Rovio has incorporated procedures to recognize, assess and manage risks and their consequences. The risk management objective is reached when the Group has identiﬁed the uncertainties, risks and opportunities related to the targets and is able to effectively assess and manage the risks. Rovio's enterprise risk management Risk management in Rovio aims at ensuring a Group wide risk recognition, assess-ment, management and control. Risk management is a part of Rovio's day-to-day decision-making and operations. Risk management is handled both centrally and in business units to ensure efﬁciency and visibility across the organization. Key risks are regularly and systematically recognized, assessed and reported to the Board of Dire-ctors as a part of the business operations at a Group and business unit level. Risk deﬁnition and risk categories Rovio divides risks into external and internal risks and further into strategic, operatio- nal and ﬁnancial risks. Strategic risks are uncertainties mainly related to changes in Rovio's operating environment and the ability to respond to these changes or to prepare for them. These can be related to e.g. changes in the macro-economic situation, legislative environment, technologies, consumer behaviours and competitive environment. The purpose of assessing strategic risks and opportunities is to identify the measures that can and should be taken to achieve objectives by taking controllable risks. Failure to identify or take advantage of opportunities also constitutes a risk. Operational risks are circumstances or events which can prevent or hinder the achievement of objectives or cause damage to people, property, business or infor-mation. The goal is to avoid or reduce operational risks to an extent, where the cost of measures is in a reasonable proportion to the extent of the risk. Financial risks are risks related to Rovio's ﬁnancial position. These include cur-rency risk, liquidity and funding risk, interest rate risk, credits and counterparty risk. The management of ﬁnancial risks is based on the Group's ﬁnance policy, conﬁrmed by the Board of Directors. Risk assessments consider also other aspects than purely ﬁnancial impacts. Reputational risks arise if Rovio's operations are inconsistent with the expectations of different stakeholder groups, such as the end consumers for Rovio's products, ser-vices, business partners or authorities. Preventing reputational risks requires comp-liance with Rovio's internal guidelines and corporate governance. The management of reputational risks relies especially on providing timely and appropriate external communication. The risks are further divided into group level and business unit (i.e. Games and Brand licensing) level risks. STRATEGY & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT RESPONSIBILITY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Risk management in 2020 Internal audit ANNUAL REPORT 2020 In 2020 risk management, special focus was on risk identiﬁcation and mitigation in topics such as privacy matters, the Angry Birds Brand, user acquisition and game portfolio related risks. Also operational risks related to Covid-19 were under constant monitoring during the year. Internal control The goal of Rovio's Internal Control is to ensure proﬁtable and efﬁcient operations, reliable ﬁnancial reporting, and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies and practices. Rovio's strategic and business objectives as well as Rovio's Corporate Gover-nance set the foundation for the Internal Control processes. Rovio's internal controls are designed to manage, eliminate and mitigate the relevant operational, ﬁnancial, and compliance risks, and thereby ensure reliable ﬁnancial reporting, and efﬁcient and compliant operations. The Board's Audit Committee monitors the efﬁciency and functioning of the internal control process, Rovio management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls and for monitoring the effectiveness as part of operative management. Rovio's internal control is determined to be effective, when the Leadership Team and the Board of Directors have reasonable assurance, that the organization: • Operates effectively

• Reports in conformity with applicable rules, regulations, and standards or with the enti- ty's speciﬁed reporting objectives; and • Complies with applicable laws, rules, regulations, and external standards. The objective of Rovio's internal audit is to advise and provide assurance on the fun-ctionality of Rovio's Internal Control, internal audit and risk management systems and processes. Rovio does not have its own internal audit team; the Internal Audit at Rovio is more a process than a function. Internal Audit is led by the Audit Committee, who ultimately decides the procedures and activities to be performed. Some of these may be delegated within Rovio, for instance to the CEO, CFO or General Counsel or outsourced to an external party, if that is more efﬁcient and/or adequate. Inter-nal Audit may work closely together also with external auditors, especially in areas where they mutually support each other's objectives. Internal Audit is responsible for the development and the approval of an audit plan. The plan typically details proposed approach over the next 12 months. The Audit Committee reviews and approves the Internal Audit plans, which are executed either by Rovio internally or outsourced to reliable partners, especially in areas that require fully independent and/or specialized knowledge and capabilities. Internal audit in 2020 The previously prepared internal audit plan was followed in 2020 and it was supple-mented during the year. In accordance with the plan, various audit areas were pre-sented to the Board of Directors, which selected corporate governance processes, documentation and operating methods as the focus area for 2020. Rovio's internal audit partner KPMG carried out the process assessment and validation. Based on the internal audit performed by KPMG, no material areas requiring immediate action were identiﬁed. Auditing Rovio Entertainment Corporation has one external auditor. The Annual General Meeting of March 30,2020, elected the audit ﬁrm Ernst & Young Oy, a ﬁrm of Authorized Public Accountants, as Rovio's auditor. APA Terhi Mäki-nen elected as the auditor with principal responsibility. Ernst & Young Oy has been Rovio's auditor since 2013. In 2020, Rovio paid a fee of EUR 373 153,26 for auditing services. Additionally, Rovio paid the auditor EUR 7 250,95 for other non-audit related services. Insider management Rovio observes the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014, "MAR") and the regula-tions and guidance given under it, including the insider guidelines of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In addition to this, Rovio has prepared supplementing internal Rovio Insider Guidelines. Rovio has deﬁned the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and other members of the Leadership Team as persons discharging managerial responsibi-lities ("managerial persons"). The managerial persons and their closely associated persons are required to notify Rovio and the FIN-FSA of every transaction conducted on their own account relating to the Financial Instruments of (or linked to) Rovio wit-hout delay and at the latest within three business days after transactions in question were conducted. Rovio discloses via stock exchange releases and its website infor-mation on transactions by managerial persons and their closely associated persons. The managerial persons may not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to Rovio's shares or other ﬁnancial instruments during a closed period of thirty (30) calendar days before the announcement of an interim ﬁnancial report, half-year report or a year-end report, including the day of publication of said report. Rovio has further expanded the trading restrictions during the closed period to cover such emplo-yees and other persons, who are not managerial persons but may have access to information on the interim ﬁnancial report(s) or the year-end report or otherwise have regular access to essential ﬁnancial information of Rovio due to their position or duties at Rovio (so-called "closed period employees"). Rovio's insider list comprises one or more project-based insider lists. Rovio may also create a list of "permanent insiders" who, due to the nature of their role or position, continuously have access to all inside information within the company. Rovio maintains a list of employees and service providers who have access to inside information. Trading in the shares or other ﬁnancial instruments of Rovio is always prohibited when holding inside information relating to Rovio or its ﬁnancial instruments, regard-less of whether the person has been entered into an insider list. Rovio's General Counsel is responsible for insider guidelines and general insider management within the Company. Related party transactions Rovio complies with the applicable laws, the Corporate Governance Code and the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. regarding related party transactions. Rovio has a Related Party Transactions Policy approved by the Board of Direc-tors, which describes the process of monitoring, assessing and identifying potential related party transactions and the decision-making process and the disclosure of the related party transactions. The Audit Committee monitors and assesses related party transactions at Rovio and if a transaction is potentially identiﬁed as a related party transaction, the transaction will be referred for the decision making at the Board of Directors. Rovio has deﬁned the parties that are related to the company and maintains a list of individuals and legal persons who are considered as related parties and is monitoring the list regularly. Related party transactions that are material to sharehol- ders and that deviate from normal business operations or are not made according to ordinary business terms and conditions, shall be published in accordance with the Securities Market Act and the Nasdaq Helsinki rules of the Exchange. Disclosure policy In its communications, Rovio complies with EU and Finnish legislation, the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014) and regulations based on it, the rules and guide-lines of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, the guidelines of ESMA (European Securities and Mar-kets Authority) and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies as well as Rovio's Disclosure Policy. Rovio's Disclosure Policy describes the key principles and practices according to which Rovio communicates with the different capital market participants. The principles set out in the disclosure policy apply to the entire Rovio Group. The objective of Rovio's ﬁnancial and investor communications is to ensure that all market participants have simultaneously and without delay an access to equal, fair, sufﬁcient and simultaneous information on the material factors relating to Rovio and its business, which factors may have an effect on the value of Rovio's ﬁnancial instruments, and that the information disclosed gives correct and sufﬁcient informa-tion on Rovio's operations. In accordance with a pre-announced schedule, Rovio discloses information on its ﬁnancial performance and ﬁnancial position in its ﬁnancial statements and reports of the Board of Directors, ﬁnancial statements releases, half year releases and interim reports. Rovio discloses to the public primarily the information regarding the group and its reporting segments (Games, Brand Licensing and Other). As a general rule, ﬁnan-cial information or key performance indicators of the Company's other units or legal persons are not published. Remuneration report 1. Introduction Letter from the Chair of the Remuneration Committee Camilla Hed-Wilson Chair of the Remuneration Committee Dear Shareholders,A resilient and healthy working environment at Rovio is the foundation for success and sustainable performance also in the future, even more than before. The ability to foster creativity and boost innovation are prerequisites for long-term success. Despite the unprecedented year due to the global pandemic behind us, the Remuneration Policy, as well as Rovio's remuneration practices, have stood the test of time. The company's remuneration framework must allow Rovio to be able to att-ract and retain talent to ensure the company achieves its goals. Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta left the company at the end of the year 2020. Follo-wing a comprehensive CEO search process and interviews with many top industry veterans, Alexandre Pelletier-Normand was appointed to the role as of January 1, 2021. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand's strong track record during and before his Rovio years proved to be a great match with Rovio's strategic focus and needs. This is an example of the company's succession pipeline and ability to secure talent to leader-ship positions in-house. The role of the CEO and leadership team is to pave the way and enable theteams to create and release record-breaking games. In order to be successful, Rovio needs to employ top talent with speciﬁc expertise areas and a high level of profes-sionalism. As every Rovian contributes to the company's performance, success is shared with everyone. The successful release of new games backed with a strong and diversiﬁed live-games portfolio will build future growth, which will continue to be our primary focus going forward. The Rovio Remuneration Report 2020 has been aligned with the Rovio Remu-neration Policy to describe the events in 2020. The Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy have been prepared and issued in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 and the EU's Second Shareholder Rights Direc-tive 'SHRD II'. The Remuneration Policy was presented to the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020. 1.1. Recap of Company performance in 2020 1.2. Remuneration Policy at a glance Rovio was quick to adapt its way of working to meet the requirements of the global 'new normal'. Operational efﬁciency was maintained while executing the strategy: launching a new game, acquiring a new game studio, as well as setting up a new game studio. On the other hand, players got more engaged with games, especially during the second quarter which had a clear peak in downloads, playing times and revenues. The live games portfolio revenue was stable and proﬁtability was at a record high level. Exploring new ways to play and engage with players around the world is a high priority in our strategy. During 2020, Angry Birds brand visibility inc-reased through different platforms. This in conjunction with the agreement with IGM Licensing for the global representation of Angry Birds brand licensing in consumer products and location-based entertainment provide a strong foundation and poten-tial for growth supported by the well-established brand. High proﬁtability contributed to 2020 short-term incentives while the incentives based on revenue growth target was not achieved. For the year 2021, growth is of utmost importance, and this is also reﬂected in the targets set for the year. The aim of the Remuneration Policy is to ensure the alignment of pay and perfor-mance in Rovio. To achieve this, Rovio has built a remuneration framework that creates an incentive to drive the Company's success and shareholder value creation in the long term. Framework will also support the Company's growth strategy focu-sing on games business while leveraging the Angry Birds brand and new IP through games and other entertainment. The Remuneration Policy is set to be consistent with the remuneration framework applied to all Rovio employees. The General Meeting resolves on the remuneration of the Board. The proposal for the General Meeting is prepared by the Remuneration Committee. The Board decides on the remuneration of the CEO. The Remuneration Committee organizes practicalities related with the CEO's remuneration and prepares proposals for the Board's decision-making. The Remuneration Committee regularly evaluates the appropriateness of the CEO's remuneration in order to ensure it is aligned with the Company's strategy and shareholder interests. The basis for determination of the Board's remuneration is to ensure that the remuneration is competitive in relation to the market and that the remuneration reﬂects the competencies and efforts required from the members of the Board in order to fulﬁll their duties. Remuneration of the CEO is based on the following guiding principles: • Total remuneration opportunity will be sufﬁciently competitive in relation to typical mar- ket level in relevant peer companies

• Variable remuneration forms a signiﬁcant part of the total remuneration opportunity in order to align remuneration with achieved performance and shareholder value creation

• The majority of variable remuneration is long-term and share-based, emphasizing long-term performance and link to shareholder value development • Requirements for share ownership and clawback provisions are set for the CEO in order to promote continuously cumulating share ownership in Rovio and optimal risk taking. 1.3. Application of the Remuneration Policy in 2020 During the year 2020, The Board of Directors has evaluated that the total remunera- tion opportunity is sufﬁciently competitive in relation to typical market level in peer group companies by conducting a benchmark study to analyze CEO and executive management compensation against peer companies. During the change of the CEO contractual obligations have been followed as per Policy and binding contract between the parties. The remuneration of the newly appointed CEO follows the Remuneration Policy. To strengthen the connection with the shareholder value creation in the long term, two new share-based incentive programs were launched in 2020: a perfor-mance share plan for key employees including CEO and members of the Leadership Team as well as an Employee share saving plan introduced to all employees in Fin-land and Sweden with voluntary participation. The remuneration related decisions taken during the year 2020 followed the initiation and approval process described in the Remuneration Policy. The Board has not deemed it necessary to utilize clawback nor make deviations to the Remunera-tion Policy during the year 2020. 2. Remuneration of the CEO in 2020 Remuneration of the CEO consists of a ﬁxed monthly salary, fringe beneﬁts, and both short- and long-term incentive programs. To secure alignment with the expected performance and shareholder value creation, at the target level of performance, the ﬁxed base salary is expected to form less than 50%, short term incentives 10-20%, and long-term incentives 30-50% of the total remuneration. In 2020, the CEO of Rovio was paid a total remuneration of EUR 469,109. Of the remuneration mix based on year 2020 the actual payout was 81% ﬁxed and 19% variable (Graph 1). The ﬁxed proportion is formed by the ﬁxed monthly salary including fringe beneﬁts, while the variable proportion is formed by the vesting of restricted shares granted. The performance criteria set for 2019 short-term incentive plan were not met and as a result, no bonus was paid in 2020. Remuneration of the CEO in 2020 Fixed 81% Variable 19% In 2020, the CEO of Rovio was paid EUR 378,240 as ﬁxed salary including taxable fringe beneﬁts. The CEO does not have a supplementary pension plan in place. As per contractual obligations, Kati Levoranta will receive ﬁxed salary and fringe bene- ﬁts worth 6 months notice period in addition to 12 months severance pay. The ﬁnal payment of these items will take place in April 2021. The CEO is eligible for a short-term incentive plan in which the payout is deter-mined by the Group's weighted revenue and adjusted EBIT margin. The targets set for 2020 were met at the level of 30%. The payout of EUR 108,000 will be paid in March 2021. For each performance period, the short-term incentive opportunity is capped at 100% of the base salary annually. Rovio established an employee share savings plan (ESSP) in January 2020. As a reward for the commitment, Rovio grants the participating employees one free matching share (gross) for every two savings shares acquired with their savings, including the proportion to be paid in cash to cover applicable taxes and tax-related costs. The ﬁrst plan period commenced on April 1, 2020 and ends on August 31, 2022. The CEO has participated in the employee share saving plan, and with the saved amount 620 shares have been purchased. Assuming that the CEO maintains the purchased shares until the end of holding period, 310 matching shares (gross value) will be granted once the programme has come to an end in August 2022. Graph 1 The CEO and the members of the Leadership Team and selected key emplo-yees are entitled to the Performance Share Plan (PSP). The PSP offers the partici-pants a possibility to earn shares for reaching the required levels set for the perfor-mance criteria. The performance criteria for the plan are Rovio's Adjusted Operating Proﬁt (EBIT, %, Hatch Entertainment Ltd. excluded) and Relative Games Revenue Growth (%). The PSP consists of three annually commencing performance periods, covering the consecutive calendar years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. Each performance period is directly followed by a one-year waiting period. Under the ﬁrst performance period of the PSP, the performance criteria were met as 50% of the maximum. The CEO is awarded with 45,000 performance shares including proportion equivalent to cover taxes and tax-related costs. The performance period continues with a one-year waiting period. The CEO and the members of the Leadership Team and selected key emp-loyees are also eligible for a Restricted Share Plan (RSP), in which predetermined number of shares is paid after restriction period. For the RSP 2018-2020 the restric-tion period came to an end in 2020, and the CEO received full ownership of 7,969 shares. The transfer price was EUR 5.6109 totalling EUR 44,713 as well as EUR 46,155 paid to cover taxes and tax-related costs. Kati Levonranta retains rights to 15,000 restricted shares (gross value) under the Restricted share plan 2019-2021. The restriction period for this lot of restricted share units comes to an end in June 2021. During the years 2017-2019, Rovio had a stock option plan for all employees, including the CEO and the Leadership Team. Kati Levoranta did not exercise any options during the year 2020. As of December 31, 2020, she holds 90,000 options under the programme 2018A. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the share subscription period for series 2018A option rights began on June 1, 2020, and the subscription period will continue until May 31, 2021. Cur-rently, the share subscription price under the 2018A series option rights is EUR 5.08 per share and the subscription period will continue until May 31, 2021. Kati Levoranta retains rights to 90,000 options under the programme 2019A. The subscription price for the 2019 options is the trading volume-weighted average quotation of the shares on Nasdaq Helsinki during May 2 -31, 2019. Currently the subscription price is EUR 7.04 per share. For the 2019A programme the vesting period will continue until May 31 2021, which will be followed by a one-year subscription period. An overview of the Company share plans can be found in the Annual Report The aim is that over time, the CEO's shareholding in Rovio accumulates to a value corresponding to the value of 50 % of the CEO's annual gross ﬁxed salary. The Board may set transfer restrictions to shares paid as reward, or shares subscribed with stock options as it sees appropriate. Kati Levoranta has accumulated shares worth more than 50% of the annual gross ﬁxed base salary based on valuation from December 31, 2020. Table 1 below illustrates Rovio remuneration components, actual remuneration paid in 2020 and accrued remuneration for CEO Kati Levoranta. Component Actual paid in 2020 Accrued Remuneration Fixed Salary + Fringe Beneﬁts Short-Term Incentives Long-Term Incentives EUR 378,240 EUR 0 Based on performance period 2019 with potential payout in March 2020 EUR 90,869 Based on restricted shares vested in 2020 Fixed salary and fringe beneﬁts worth 6 months notice period in addition to 12 months severance pay. EUR 108,000 Based on performance period 2020 with payout in March 2021 Ongoing schemes: Employee share saving plan: 620 shares purchased with the saved amount which entitle to 310 matching shares (gross value). Restricted share plan: 15,000 shares outstanding (gross value) Performance share plan: 45,000 performance shares including cash proportion equivalent to cover taxes and tax-related costs. Stock option plan: 2018A (vested): 90,000 options 2019A plan (unvested): 90,000 options Table 1 Remuneration of the CEO 3.Remuneration of the Board of Directors in 2020 The Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2020, resolved that the members of the Board of Directors are entitled to the following monthly compensations: • Chairman of the Board of Directors: EUR 9,500 per month

• Vice chairman of the Board of Directors: EUR 7,500 per month

• Member of the Board of Directors: EUR 5,000 per month

• Additional monthly compensation to the Chairman of the Audit Committee: EUR 2,500 per month. When the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman of the Board of Directors or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, no additional compensa-tion shall be paid. As this has been the case during 2020, no additional remuneration has been paid. The Company compensates Board members' reasonable travel expenses ari-sing from Board or committee work. Board members do not have an employment relationship or service contract with Rovio and they are not covered by any of Rovio's short- or long-term incentive plans. Fees paid to the members of the Board of Direc-tors were 471,500** EUR in 2020 (519,000 EUR in 2019) as shown in the Table 2. Board Member Member of Board since Board fees (EUR) Shareholding* Kim Ignatius (Chairman of the Board of Directors and chairman of the audit committee) Kaj Hed (Vice Chairman) Camilla Hed-Wilson (Chairman of the Remuneration Commit-tee) Björn Jeffery Jeferson Valadares Leemon Wu Chairman since April 2020, Member since 2017 Vice Chairman since May 2017, Chairman in 2005-2006 and 2008-2017 Since 2011 Since 2020 Since 2019 Since 2020 108,000 90,000 60,000 45,000 60,000 45,000 9,000 12,919,000 shares owned through Moor Holding AB, a company under his con-trol and 11 shares owned through Oivor AB. 6,459,500 shares owned through Brilliant Problems Oy, a company under her control and 6 shares owned through Oivor AB. - - - Table 2 Remuneration of the Board *December 31, 2020 ** Mika Ihamuotila acted as a Chairman and member of Board until March 31, 2020 (paid Board fees EUR 28,500), Jenny Wolfram acted as a Member of Board until March 31, 2020 (paid Board fees EUR 15,000), Fredrik Löving acted as a Member of Board until April 30, 2020 (paid Board fees EUR 20,000). 4. Historical development of remuneration and Company performance As Rovio is a mobile-ﬁrst gaming company aiming for long-term growth, its ﬁnancial performance is best described by revenue and EBIT. Rovio was listed in the Helsinki stock exchange in September 2017, the historical development performance and rewards is shown from the full ﬁnancial year 2018 onwards. The three-year develop- ment of ﬁnancial ﬁgures are illustrated in Graph 2. Remuneration development over a three-year period for the Board of Directors, CEO, and Rovio employees is shown in Table 3. For the Board of Directors, the ﬁgure is illustrated as an average of actual Board fees paid during the year. The remu-neration for the CEO consists of actual compensation during the respective year, covering ﬁxed base salary, fringe beneﬁts, and paid short- and long-term incentives. Rovio employee remuneration is calculated as wages and salaries during the year divided by the average number of employees during the ﬁnancial year. . In alignment with the pay for performance philosophy and the Remuneration Policy, the variable remuneration forms a signiﬁcant part of the total remuneration opportunity for the CEO in order to align remuneration with achieved performance and shareholder value creation. In addition, for the CEO, the majority of variable remuneration is long-term and share-based, emphasizing long-term performance and a link to shareholder value development. Although the remuneration framework is applied to all employees globally, the employee remuneration is not weighted on the variable remuneration to the same extent as with the CEO. However, the incen-tive target setting is aligned across the Company. Average remuneration (in EUR) 2018 2019 2020 Board of Directors* CEO* Rovio employee** 82,333 568,442 80,224 71,340 636,632 67,964 69,000 469,109 79,926 The ﬁgures for different groups illustrated in the table are not fully comparable, as remuneration for the Board of Directors and the CEO is based on cash paid during the year, whereas the average Rovio employee remuneration level is based on accruals. Table 3 *Actual paid during the year **Wages and salaries during the year (excluding CEO) divided by the average number of employees during the ﬁnancial year RESPONSIBILITY GOVERNANCE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Revenue, Adjusted EBIT, EUR million EUR million ANNUAL REPORT 2020 47.2 281.2 289.1 272.3 31.2 18.3 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 Graph 2 2020 Financial statements Fun fact: Angry Birds Dream Blast is actually the ﬁrst Rovio game to represent our main bird trio as younglings and without confrontation with the Piggies. Report of the Board of Directors .................................................. 68 Performance Measures ...................................................................... 77 Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................... 80 Statement of consolidated proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income ..................................................... 80 Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position ....................... 81 Consolidated statement of changes in equity ................... 82 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows .................................... 83 Key accounting principles applied in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements ............................................. 84 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements ................. 88 1. Segments and result .............................................................. 88 2. Intangible and tangible assets and lease payments ................................................................. 98 3. Capital structure and capital management ........... 104 4. Consolidation ............................................................................ 119 5. Other notes ................................................................................ 126 Parent Company's Financial Statements ................................ 129 Signatures to the Board of Directors' Report and the Financial Statements .................................................................. 141 Auditor's note ......................................................................................... 141 Auditor's report .................................................................................... 143 Report of the Board of Directors Dividend proposal The parent company's distributable funds amount to EUR 185,326,802.90, of which the proﬁt for the period is EUR 52,855,821.49. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 30, 2021 that a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share be paid (EUR 0.09 for 2019). Based on the number of shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date, December 31, 2020, the total amount of the dividend is EUR 8,817,510.60. There have been no signiﬁcant changes in the Company's ﬁnancial position after the end of the ﬁnancial year. In the Board of Directors' view, the proposed dividend distribution does not compromise the Company's solvency. Outlook for 2021 The mobile gaming market continues to grow with casual gaming being a major growth driver. The ongoing changes in consumer behavior and underlying market trends are accelerated by the COVID pandemic and plays an important role in both current games operation and new game development. This, combined with industry changes like Apple's privacy policy fuels the near-term uncertainty in the market environment. We will focus on improving the performance of our key live games and on launching new innovative products. We continue to show diligence in our UA spend. Depending on market conditions, the performance of our investments, and the launch of new games, we aim to increase our UA investments to build growth for the coming years. This may have implications on short-term proﬁtability. We will continue investing in our Future of Gaming initiatives, taking advantage of the trends we see in consumer behavior and building our positioning in the rapidly evolving market. In addition, we seek growth through synergistic acquisitions that can deliver long-term value growth. Rovio in brief Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-ﬁrst games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (WWW.ROVIO.COM) Market review According to market intelligence provider Newzoo's latest global games market report published in January 2021, the global mobile gaming market size in end-user generated revenue was estimated to be USD 86.3 billion in 2020 which represented 25.6% year-on-year growth driven by a heightened global gaming activity as a result of Covid-19 physical limitations. Newzoo estimates the global mobile gaming market to grow 10.9% in 2021. In 2020-2023, the global mobile gaming market is expected to grow at 9.8% CAGR and the Western market at 7.8% CAGR. Key ﬁnancial performance indicators The key ﬁnancial performance metrics of Rovio Group and the parent company are: € 000 Revenue 272,293 289,084 281,171 264,018 274,094 259,175 EBITDA 60,031 32,347 47,841 71,870 27,198 35,715 EBITDA margin, % 22.0% 11.2% 17.0% 27.2% 9.9% 13.8% Operating proﬁt 42,542 18,069 31,507 62,848 23,452 31,147 Operating proﬁt margin, % 15.6% 6.3% 11.2% 23.8% 8.6% 12.0% Proﬁt for the period 32,124 13,216 24,573 52,856 20,694 26,105 Return on equity, % 24.4% 10.8% 21.5% 34.6% 15.4% 21.7% Equity ratio, % 82.3% 80.5% 83.7% 88.6% 87.4% 86.1% 2020 Group revenue and results 2020 Group 2019 2018 Parent company 2020 2019 2018 Rovio's revenue declined by 5.8% compared to the previous year and amounted to EUR 272.3 million (289.1). The decline year-on-year was attributed to both Brand Licensing- and Games segments with most of the decline due to the expected declining revenue proﬁle from the Angry Birds movies. The Games segment revenue declined 2.5% to EUR 258.2 million (264.8). In comparable currencies, the year-on-year revenue of Games segment declined by approximately 1%. The Games segment gross bookings were EUR 259.2 million (263.2) and declined 1.5% year-on-year. In comparable currencies, the games gross bookings were stable year-on-year. The revenue of the Brand Licensing segment was EUR 14.0 million (24.3) and declined close to our expectations at 42.5% year-on-year. The revenue consisted of EUR 9.1 million (16.2) from Content Licensing, the majority of which was income from the ﬁrst Angry Birds Movie, and EUR 4.9 million (8.1) from Consumer Products. The decline in Consumer Products was due to the ending of promotions and campaigns related to the second Angry Birds movie released in 2019. The Group's adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 60.1 million (32.6), or 22.1% (11.3%) of revenues. The Group's adjusted operating proﬁt increased to EUR 47.2 million (18.3) and adjusted operating proﬁt margin increased to 17.3% (6.3%). Excluding Hatch Entertainment, the Group's adjusted proﬁt increased to EUR 54.6 million (29.2) and adjusted operating proﬁt margin 20.1% (10.1%). The adjustments during the reporting period amounted to in total of EUR 4.7 million and were related to restructuring of Brand Licensing and Hatch Entertainment, the acquisition of Darkﬁre Games studio (in total EUR 0.1 million) and the cancelling of the Angry Birds Legends-game project with EUR 4.6 million asset write-off. The adjustments in January-December 2019 amounted to EUR 0.3 million and were related to the restructuring of Brand Licensing unit. The Games segment's adjusted EBITDA was EUR 65.8 million (35.6) or 25.5% (13.4%) of revenues. The user acquisition investments in the reporting period were EUR 58.7 million (99.7) or 22.7% of games revenues (37.7%). The Brand Licensing segment's adjusted EBITDA was EUR 8.9 million (14.0) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 64.1% (57.8%). The decrease in EBITDA from last year was due to lower revenues. The Group's proﬁt for year 2020 was EUR 32,1 million (13,2) and earnings per share EUR 0.43 (0.17). Games - Segment The Games segment's revenue declined by 2.5% in 2020 and amounted to EUR 258.2 million (264.8). In comparable currencies, the revenue declined by approximately 1%. During the year, the Games-segment focused on developing its live game portfolio according to the Games as a Service strategy, proﬁtable user acquisition and developing new games. In 2020, Rovio released one new game with a new IP, Small Town Murders in June. The user acquisition for the game was gradually scaled up during the year and the game achieved a EUR 15 million annualized run-rate level at the end of the year. The gross bookings of Rovio's largest game Angry Birds 2 decline 1.8% year-on-year, due to much lower level of user acquisition. Rovio's second largest game Angry Birds Dream Blast grew 9.7% and Rovio's third largest game Angry Birds grew 8.8%. At the end of the year Angry Birds Friends reached its best annualized revenue run-rate since 2018. During 2020, Games segment's user acquisition investments amounted to EUR 58.7 (99.7) million, or 22.7% (37.7) of Games segment's revenue. The user acquisition investments were lower year-on-year and during the year we followed our 12-month payback target. The user acquisition investments for the full year 2020 were divided between the different category of games as follows: 67.7% into the "Grow" games (Angry Birds Dream Blast Sugar Blast and Small Town Murders) and 32.2% into the "Earn" games (Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Match, Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds Pop), of which majority into Angry Birds 2. The Games segment's adjusted EBITDA increased by 84.7% to EUR 65.8 million (35.6) in the reporting period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.5% (13.4). The increase in EBITDA was driven by stable revenues of key games combined with a lower level of user acquisition year-on-year. In 2020, Rovio bought Dark Fire Games -studio in Copenhagen that focuses on RPG genre and had one game in soft launch Dark Fire Heroes during the year. The Games segment's capital expenditure in 2020 amounted to EUR 2.4 million (1.1). Brand Licensing Segment The revenue of the Brand Licensing segment in 2020 was EUR 14.0 million (24.3) and declined 42.5% year-on-year which was a bit lower than expected due to higher revenues from ﬁrst Angry Birds movie in the last quarter. The Brand licensing revenues consisted of EUR 9.1 million (16.2) from Content Licensing, the majority of which was income from the ﬁrst Angry Birds Movie, and EUR 4.9 million (8.1) from Consumer Products. The revenues of Brand Licensing declined due to lower revenues from the ﬁrst Angry Birds Movie as well as due to lower consumer products sales. The Brand Licensing segment's adjusted EBITDA was EUR 8.9 million (14.0) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 64.1% (57.8%). The lower EBITDA in the reporting period was due to lower revenues. Other segment Hatch Entertainment Ltd, Rovio's subsidiary, is developing a cloud-based game streaming service for mobile and smart TVs. In 2019, Rovio announced that alternative ﬁnancial structures and partnerships would be explored for Hatch. During the ﬁrst quarter of 2020 Rovio announced its decision to end the ﬁnancing round that was started in 2019 and that strategic alternatives for Hatch will be further evaluated. The competition in game streaming intensiﬁed during 2019 while 5G networks and devices rollout has been slower than expected. Due to the changes in the operating environment Hatch Entertainment decided to focus its strategy. Going forward, Hatch will focus on Hatch Kids, a subscription and streaming based digital entertainment and edutainment service tailored for children and families, that was in soft launch on Android in six countries and on iOS in Finland during the reporting period. Hatch restructured its operations during the ﬁrst half of 2020 to align with the updated strategy with annualized cost savings of approximately EUR 6 million. The new cost level actualized from June 2020 onwards. Hatch operating proﬁt impact during 2020 was EUR -7.6 million (-10.9). Changes in group structure Rovio group's fully owned subsidiary Rovio Animation Ltd was merged with the parent company during the ﬁnancial period. Rovio established a new entity Rovio Interactive Entertainment game studio in Montreal, Canada to explore and develop future of entertainment and games. Rovio acquired all outstanding shares of Darkﬁre Games - a mobile games studio in Copenhagen, Denmark focusing on developing mobile role-playing-games. At the time of the of acquisition Darkﬁre Games had 20 employees. The company was renamed Rovio Copenhagen post acquisition. The purchase price was less than the acquired net assets and the proﬁt from the bargain purchase, preliminarily amounting to EUR 0.2 million, which was fully recognized as other income during 2020. Rovio Entertainment Corp. converted its inter-company loans to Hatch Entertainment Ltd., consequently, Rovio Entertainment's ownership of Hatch Entertainment increased from 80% to 90.5%. Rovio group's fully owned subsidiary Rovio Animation Ltd was merged with the parent company during the ﬁnancial period. Scale of research and development activities Due to the nature of Rovio's business, a signiﬁcant part of the group's costs and investments are directly or indirectly related to the development of new products, IP's, and business models. Depending on the nature and phase of the development, the relevant costs are either treated as operational expenses or capital expenditure and amortized according to plan. During the ﬁnancial year, capitalised product development costs amounted to EUR 2.8 million (2019: EUR 1.4 million). Assessment of the most signiﬁcant risks and uncertainties and other business- related issues As a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic Covid-19 the company's business environment has changed, and changes are expected to continue. The pandemic and especially the impact it has on the global economy, may affect Rovio's business and business performance either directly or indirectly. The Company's liquidity and cash ﬂow is strong, and the proﬁtability outlook remains positive, which enables the Company to continue to execute its business in accordance with its strategy. Based on the Company's assessment, there were no material changes in the risks and uncertainties during the review period. The most signiﬁcant risks are related to the ﬁnancial performance of Rovio's top games in the market, the continuous development of these games, and ability to develop new successful games. Risks in user acquisition relate to the accuracy of the proﬁt models and the impact on the Group's net proﬁt. New games introducedby competitors and changes in the competitive landscape may also impact the success of Rovio's games revenues, size of user acquisition investments, and the Group's proﬁt. Changes in governmental regulations in different countries can have both short- and long-term implications for the business. Other signiﬁcant risks relate to the demand for Angry Birds branded consumer products and other content that may impact the revenues of the Brand Licensing business unit. The Company engages in business in several currencies, with the euro and U.S. dollar being the most signiﬁcant. Fluctuations in exchange rates, particularly between the euro and the U.S. dollar could have a material impact on the Company's result. More details on the risks, uncertainties, and Rovio's risk management can be found online at WWW.ROVIO.COM. Personnel During 2020, Rovio's average number of employees was 470 (450). The Games business unit employed 381 people (341), the Brand Licensing business unit 18 people (32), administrative functions 43 people (37) and Hatch Entertainment 28 people (40). Average number of employees during the ﬁnancial year 470 450 388 Wages and salaries paid during the ﬁnancial year (EUR thousand) 38,142 31,350 32,015 Governance and management 2020 2019 2018 At its meeting on March 31, 2020, Rovio's Board of Directors elected Kim Ignatius as the Chairman and Kaj Hed as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. Rovio's Board of Directors also elected an Audit Committee from among its members, with Kim Ignatius as the Chairman, Camilla Hed-Wilson and Leemon Wu as members. Board of Directors also elected a Remuneration Committee from among its members, with Camilla Hed-Wilson as the Chairman and Kim Ignatius and Fredrik Löving as member. On May 4th, 2020 Rovio announced that Mr. Fredrik Löving, a member of the Rovio Board of Directors since 2019 and a member of the Remuneration Committee, resigned from the Rovio Board as of May 1, 2020. The Board continued with the six remaining members until the next Annual General Meeting. The Board elected Jeferson Valadares to replace Fredrik Löving as a member of the Remuneration Committee. On October 5, 2020 Rovio announced that Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta will leave the company at the end of 2020. On December 21st, Alexandre Normand-Pelletier, Rovio's Head of Games was appointed as Rovio CEO, starting on January 1st, 2021. Rovio's management has been presented in a separate Remuneration Statement, that is available for download at INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM/EN. Authorised public accountants Ernst & Young Oy was the Company's auditor, with APA Terhi Mäkinen as the responsible auditor. Corporate Governance Statement Rovio's Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement are issued separately from the ﬁnancial statements and are available for download at INVESTORS.ROVIO.COM/EN. Environmental issues Rovio recognises its responsibility as a global company and strives to work with reputable, environmentally and socially responsible parties. Financing and investments Total investments for the review period January-December 2020 amounted to EUR 4.7 million (3.9). Rovio refers to the user acquisition costs of the Games segment as investments, but they are recognised as expenses rather than investments due to their average payback period being less than one year. Rovio's net debt on December 31, 2020 amounted to negative EUR 128.4 million. Rovio's debt consisted of loans from Business Finland (the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation) of EUR 1.9 million, as well as EUR 8.6 million in leasing debt. Related party transactions Rovio's related parties include its subsidiaries, associates, key persons belonging to the management and their close family members and entities controlled by them, and entities with signiﬁcant inﬂuence on Rovio. Oivor AB is an entity, that has signiﬁcant inﬂuence over the Rovio Group. In April 2020, EUR 2.9 million was paid out as dividend between the Rovio Group and Oivor. Ferly is a company controlled by Mikael Hed and, therefore, Rovio's related party. Mikael Hed is a minority owner of Oivor AB until 18.12.2020 and he exercises signiﬁcant inﬂuence on the company. Ferly has invoiced Rovio for its services in the amount of CAD 19 thousand (approximately EUR 13 thousand) during the 2020 ﬁnancial year. Events after the review period Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on January 7, 2021 transferred without consideration a total of 29,527 Company's own shares to Company's management team member based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme. After the review period Rovio decided to discontinue Hatch Kids service and re-focus Hatch cloud streaming technology to support Rovio's future of gaming initiatives. The annualized cost savings are estimated at EUR 3 million. Decisions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors The Annual General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on March 31, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland. Strict precautionary measures were taken to ensure safety at the meeting despite the corona virus epidemic while at the same time ensuring the shareholders' possibility to exercise their rights. The Annual General Meeting adopted all the proposals to the General Meeting by the Board of Directors, approved the ﬁnancial statements for the ﬁnancial year 2019, approved the remuneration policy for the company's governing bodies and discharged the company's management from liability. The Annual General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise seven (7) members. Mr. Kaj Hed, Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson, Mr. Kim Ignatius, Mr. Fredrik Löving, Mr. Jeferson Valadares, Mr. Björn Jeffery and Ms. Leemon Wu were elected members of the Board of Directors for the term of ofﬁce ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2021.Mr. Kim Ignatius was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Kaj Hed was elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors was kept unchanged and monthly remuneration will be paid as follows: to the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 9,500, to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 7,500, to the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 5,000 each, and as additional monthly compensation to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 2,500. If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the Chairman or Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, no additional compensation will be paid. The company will compensate reasonable travel expenses of the Board members and committee members arising from Board or committee work. Ernst & Young Oy, authorized public accountants, was re-elected auditor of the company. In its organizing meeting, which was held immediately after the General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected from amongst its members Mr. Kim Ignatius, (Chair), Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson and Ms. Leemon Wu as members of the Audit Committee, and Ms. Camilla Hed-Wilson (Chair), Mr. Kim Ignatius and Mr. Fredrik Löving as members of the Remuneration Committee. Authorizations The Board of Directors has the following authorisations granted by the General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares up to a maximum of 8,126,811 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares up to a maximum of 8,126,811 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company. In addition to the authorization to issue new shares, the Board of Directors may decide on the conveyance of an aggregate maximum of 8,126,811 own shares held by the company. Both authorizations will be in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2021. Option plans and share-based incentive programs Rovio operates a long-term incentive program that consists of an employee share saving plan for employees in Finland and Sweden, a performance share plan for key employees including the CEO and members of the Leadership Team, and a restricted share plan for selected key employees. In addition to these, Rovio has a long-term incentive program consisting of an option plan for all employees, including the CEO and the Leadership Team. The last options under the program were allocated in 2019. Employee share savings (ESS) program On January 24, 2020 Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced that the Company establishes an Employee Share Savings (ESS) program. The objective of the ESS Plan is to motivate employees to invest in Rovio shares by offering them additional shares in relation to their investment after a designated holding period. The ESS Plan consists of annually commencing plan periods, each one consisting of a 12-month savings period and a holding period following the savings period. The ﬁrst launch of ESS plan was offered to approximately 420 Rovio employees in Finland and Sweden (excluding employees in Hatch Entertainment Ltd). The employees will have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and invest those savings in Rovio shares. The savings will be used for acquiring Rovio shares quarterly after the publication dates of the respective interim reports. Dividends paid for the shares will be reinvested in additional shares to be purchased from the market on the next potential acquisition date. As a reward for the commitment, Rovio grants the participating employees one free matching share (gross) for every two savings shares acquired with their savings, including the proportion to be paid in cash to cover applicable taxes and tax-related costs. The prerequisites for receiving the matching shares are continued employment and holding of savings shares until the end of the holding period. In the ﬁrst plan period, the savings shares and the matching shares will be acquired by purchasing shares from the markets. Participation in the ESS plan is voluntary and the employees are invited to participate in one plan period at a time. The ﬁrst plan period commenced on April 1, 2020 and will end on August 31, 2022. The holding period of the ﬁrst plan period ends on August 31, 2022, after which matching shares will be paid out as soon as practicably possible. The total amount of all savings during the plan period may not exceed 2,100,000 euros. The Board of Directors will decide on potential following plan periods and their details separately. Performance share plan On January 24, 2020 Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced that the Company has decided to establish a performance share plan for key employees including CEO and members of the leadership team. The objective of the Performance Share Plan is to motivate the key employees to work to increase shareholder value in the long term by offering them a share-based reward for achieving the set performance criteria established by the Board of Directors of Rovio. The Performance Share Plan consists of three (3) annually commencing performance periods, covering the consecutive calendar years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. Each performance period is directly followed by a one-year waiting period. Waiting periods cover calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. ThePerformance Share Plan offers the participants a possibility to earn shares for reaching the required levels set for the performance criteria. The performance criteria for the ﬁrst performance period of the plan were Rovio's Adjusted Operating Proﬁt (EBIT, %, Hatch Entertainment Ltd. excluded) and Relative Games Revenue Growth (%). The required performance levels will be decided by the Rovio Board of Directors on an annual basis for each performance period at a time. The potential rewards will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash after the end of each relevant waiting period in spring 2022, 2023 and 2024. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant´s employment or service ends before the reward payment. The rewards to be paid based on the performance period 2020 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 738,000 Rovio Entertainment Corporation shares (including the proportion to be paid in cash). A total maximum of 565,500 shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash, were allocated under the plan as of December 31, 2020. Restricted share plan program The restricted share plan is constructed as a restricted share pool from which a predetermined number of Rovio shares can be allocated to a limited number of selected key employees. The plan was published on May 17, 2018, and continues according to the same set of terms. The aim of the restricted share plan is to commit the Company's key persons and to link the long-term interests of the participants and the shareholders. The plan offers selected key personnel an opportunity to receive a predetermined number of company's shares after speciﬁc restriction period, which differs from 12 to 36 months based on needs of business and with decision by Board of Directors. The plan's reward will be paid to the participant as soon as possible after the restriction period. The payment of the reward requires that the participant's employment contract is valid, has not been discontinued or terminated, and it will continue until the end of the restriction period. The payment will be made in company shares and taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward are deducted from the gross reward. The value of share shall be determined based on volume weighted average share price at the payment date. No payment shall be paid if the employment contract is terminated before the end of the restriction period. The maximum number of shares that can be distributed through the restricted share plan is 1,300,000. Once the maximum number of shares has been allocated, the Board of Directors can decide on a new maximum number. Currently total 636,500 rights entitling to shares had been allocated under the restricted share plan as of December 31, 2020. Option plans The option plan provided for the issuance of up to 5,000,000 options. The option plan included three lots of options that were allocated to 2017, 2018, and 2019. These options have a vesting period of two years. Each option entitles its holder to subscribe for one share. The option plan participants can execute their reward during a one-year subscription period following each vesting period through either subscribing for shares or selling options. The option plan participants generally lose the right to their reward if their employment terminates during the vesting period. As of December 31, 2020, the 2018 and 2019 of options plans have an ongoing subscription or vesting period. The subscription price for the 2018 options is the trading volume-weighted average quotation of the shares on Nasdaq Helsinki during May 2-31, 2018, and, for the 2019 options, the trading volume-weighted average quotation of the shares on Nasdaq Helsinki during May 2-31, 2019. A total of 628,835 options were allocated under the 2018 option program as of December 31, 2020 and a total of 966,250 options were allocated under the 2019 option program as of December 31, 2020. On May 28 2020 Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced that it will apply for the listing of its series 2018A and 2018B stock options, complying with its 2017-2019 option scheme, on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (First North) as of June 1,2020. The total number of the 2018A series option rights under the 2017-2019 option scheme is 1,616,667 and the total number of 2018B series option rights is 50,000. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe to one (1) Rovio Entertainment Corporation newshare or Company's treasury share. Rovio Entertainment Corporation's holds 721,417 series 2018A option rights and 39,500 series 2018B option rights. Currently, the share subscription price under the 2018A series option rights is EUR 5.08 per share. The share subscription price under the 2018B series option rights is EUR 5.26 per share. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the subscription price has been reduced by the amount of dividends decided before the share subscription, on the record date of each dividend payment. The share subscription price shall, nevertheless, always amount to at least EUR 0.01. The adjustment based on the distribution of assets shall not apply to stock option sub-categories 2018B, as resolved by the Board of Directors. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the option scheme, the share subscription period for series 2018A and 2018B option rights began on June 1, 2020 and the subscription period will end on May 31, 2021. The option rights 2018A and 2018B are freely transferable. The option holders can subscribe the shares during the subscription period by giving the payment and subscription details to their own bank. New shares subscribed with option rights 2018A and 2018B will be listed as additional lots of Company shares on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares after the share capital increase has been registered. Option programs in effect during the ﬁnancial year 2012C: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 6.00 per share. Subscription period March 1, 2018-February 28, 2020. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 45,000 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights. 2015B: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. The subscription price has not been decided. Subscription period August 1, 2018-July 31, 2020. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2015BII: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. The subscription price has not been decided. Subscription period August 1, 2018-July 31, 2020. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2015C: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. The subscription price has not been decided. Subscription period August 1, 2019-July 31, 2021. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2015CII: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. The subscription price has not been decided. Subscription period August 1, 2019-July 31, 2021. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2017A: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 11.23 per share. Subscription period October 1, 2019-September 30, 2020. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2017B: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 11.50 per share. Subscription period October 1, 2019-September 30, 2020. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2018A: 628,835 outstanding options on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 5.08 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 628,835 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights. 2018B: No options outstanding on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 5.26 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. 2019A: 956,250 outstanding options on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 7.04 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 956,250 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights. 2019B: 10,000 outstanding options on December 31, 2019. Subscription price EUR 7.13 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 10,000 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights. Shares The company has 81,328,590 shares outstanding. All shares have equal voting rights and entitle the shareholders to an equal share of the company's proﬁts per share. During the year Rovio Entertainment concluded a share repurchase program. The purpose of the share repurchase program is to develop the Company's capital structure and/or to use the shares as consideration in potential acquisitions, as part of the Company's share-based incentive program or otherwise for further transfer, retention or cancellation. On December 31, 2020 Rovio Entertainment Corporation held 7,849,335 of its own shares. Performance Measures € 000 Employees (average for the period) Net cash ﬂows from operating activities Earnings per share, diluted EUR Earnings per share, EUR Equity ratio, % Net gearing ratio, % Return on equity, % User acquisition Capital expenditure Proﬁt before tax Adjusted operating proﬁt margin, % Adjusted operating proﬁt Operating proﬁt margin, % Operating proﬁt Adjusted EBITDA margin, % Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA margin EBITDA Revenue Revenue 272,293 289,084 281,171 EBITDA 60,031 32,347 47,841 EBITDA margin 22.1% 11.2% 17.0% Adjusted EBITDA 60,130 32,627 47,509 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 22.1% 11.3% 16.9% Operating proﬁt 42,542 18,069 31,507 Operating proﬁt margin, % 15.6% 6.3% 11.2% Adjusted operating proﬁt 47,203 18,349 31,193 Adjusted operating proﬁt margin, % 17.3% 6.3% 11.1% Proﬁt before tax 40,725 17,724 32,233 Capital expenditure 3,884 3,072 1,311 User acquisition 58,724 99,701 78,594 Return on equity, % 24.4% 10.8% 21.5% Net gearing ratio, % -77.6% -65.7% -75.3% Equity ratio, % 82.3% 80.5% 83.7% Earnings per share, EUR 0.43 0.17 0.31 Earnings per share, diluted EUR 0.43 0.17 0.31 Net cash ﬂows from operating activities 63,591 10,512 42,601 Employees (average for the period) 470 450 388 2020 2019 Per-share indicators 2018 Weighted average adjusted number of shares during the ﬁnancial period, diluted (thousands) Weighted average adjusted number of shares during the ﬁnancial period, basic (thousands) Shares outstanding at the end of the period, diluted (thousands) Shares outstanding at the end of the period (thousands) Share turnover during the ﬁnancial year, % Share turnover during the ﬁnancial year, thousands Market capitalisation, EUR million Share price December 31 Lowest price Highest price Price/earnings ratio Effective dividend yield, % Dividend payout ratio, % Dividend per share, proposed Shareholder's equity per share, EUR Earnings per share, diluted EUREarnings per share, EUR Earnings per share, EUR 0.43 0.17 0.31 Earnings per share, diluted EUR 0.43 0.17 0.31 Shareholder's equity per share, EUR 2.03 2.07 2.02 Dividend per share, proposed 0.12 0.09 0.09 Dividend payout ratio, % 28.1% 54.3% 29.0% Effective dividend yield, % 1.9% 2.0% 2.4% Price/earnings ratio 14.8 26.7 12.5 Highest price 7.19 7.59 10.04 Lowest price 3.10 3.77 3.75 Share price December 31 6.31 4.42 3.82 Market capitalisation, EUR million 513.2 359.2 303.5 Share turnover during the ﬁnancial year, thousands 61,247 45,142 44,865 Share turnover during the ﬁnancial year, % 75.3% 55.5% 56.6% Shares outstanding at the end of the period (thousands) 73,479 79,612 78,852 Shares outstanding at the end of the period, diluted (thousands) 73,983 79,690 79,381 Weighted average adjusted number of shares during the ﬁnancial period, basic (thousands) 75,287 79,697 79,282 Weighted average adjusted number of shares during the ﬁnancial period, diluted (thousands) 75,537 79,886 80,161 2020 2019 2018 Calculation principles of IFRS performance measures Earnings per share, which is the net result for the review period divided by the average number of shares in the review period, less treasury shares. Calculation principles of alternative performance measures EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which is operating proﬁt before depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin, %, which is deﬁned as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Items affecting comparability, which are deﬁned as material items outside the ordinary course of business such as material net gains and losses from business disposals, direct transaction costs related to business acquisitions, restructuring costs for business operations, signiﬁcant write-downs and impairments, and costs relating to enlargement of the ownership base of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, which is deﬁned as EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted EBITDA margin, %, which is deﬁned as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Operating proﬁt margin, %, which is operating proﬁt as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted operating proﬁt, which is deﬁned as operating proﬁt excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating proﬁt margin, %, which is deﬁned as adjusted operating proﬁt as a percentage of revenue. User acquisition costs, which relate to acquisition of new players in the Company's games through performance marketing campaigns. User acquisition costs share of Games revenue, %, which is user acquisition costs as a percentage of Games revenue. Dividend per share, which is total dividend divided by number of shares, adjusted for share issues, at the end of the ﬁnancial period less own shares. Equity ratio, %, which is calculated by dividing (i) Total equity by (ii) Total equity and liabilities less advances received and deferred revenue. Return on equity (ROE), which is calculated by dividing proﬁt before tax, quarterly reports adjusted to correspond with 12 months, by the average of total equity in the opening and closing balance sheet. Capital expenditure, which is cash ﬂow of purchase of tangible and intangible assets. Net debt, which is calculated by subtracting cash and short-term deposits from current and non-current interest-bearing loans and borrowings. Net gearing %, which is calculated by dividing net debt by the total equity. Equity per share, represents equity at the end of review period divided by the number of shares at the end of the review period, less treasury shares. Dividend per share is presented according to the dividend per share proposed to the Annual General Meeting. Effective dividend yield, % represents the dividend per share divided by the share price at the end of the ﬁnancial period Price/earnings ratio represents the share price at the end of the ﬁnancial period divided by earnings per share. Market capitalisation represents the number of shares at the end of the ﬁnancial period multiplied by share price on the last day of the ﬁnancial period Adjusted items/Items affecting comparability, which are deﬁned as material items outside the ordinary course of business such as material net gains and losses from business disposals, direct transaction costs related to business acquisitions, restructuring costs for business operations, and costs relating to enlargement of the ownership base of the company. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA €000 Adjusted EBITDA Restructuring costs in Other operating expenses Restructuring costs arising from employee beneﬁts expenses Income from Bargain Purchase EBITDA Depreciation and amortization Operating proﬁt Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Proﬁt €000 Adjusted operating proﬁt Restructuring costs in Depreciation and amortization Restructuring costs in Other operating expenses Restructuring costs arising from employee beneﬁts expenses Income from Bargain Purchase Operating proﬁt 2019 2018 2019 2018 18,069 31,507 14,278 16,334 32,347 47,841 - -653 279 270 1 51 32,627 47,509 18,069 31,507 - -653 279 270 1 51 - 19 31,193 Consolidated Financial Statements Statement of consolidated proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income € 000 Revenue Other operating income Materials and services Employee beneﬁts expense Depreciation and amortisation Other operating expenses Operating proﬁt Note Finance income and expenses Proﬁt before tax Income tax expense Proﬁt/loss for the period Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company 2020 Revenue 1.1, 1.2 272,293 289,084 Other operating income 1.3, 4.1 595 605 Materials and services 1.4 -74,577 -77,331 Employee beneﬁts expense 1.5, 1.6 -48,905 -41,675 Depreciation and amortisation 2.1, 2.3 -17,489 -14,278 Other operating expenses 1.7 -89,376 -138,336 Operating proﬁt 42,542 18,069 Finance income and expenses 1.8 -1,817 -345 Proﬁt before tax Income tax expense 5.1, 5.2 40,725 -8,601 17,724 -4,508 Proﬁt/loss for the period 32,124 13,216 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company 32,124 13,216 2019 € 000 Other comprehensive income/expense Other comprehensive income to be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods: Translation differences Note Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Equity holders of the parent company Earnings per share for net result attributable to owners of the parent: Earnings per share, EUR Earnings per share, diluted EUR 2020 Other comprehensive income/expense Other comprehensive income to be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss in subsequent periods: Translation differences -35 33 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Equity holders of the parent company 32,088 32,088 13,249 13,249 Earnings per share for net result attributable to owners of the parent: Earnings per share, EUR 0.43 0.17 Earnings per share, diluted EUR 0.43 0.17 2019 Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position € 000 Assets Non-current assets Equity holders of the parent company Total equity Translation differences Treasury shares Retained earnings Proﬁt for the period Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Right-of-Use Assets Investments Non-current receivables Deferred tax assets Current assets Trade receivables Prepayments and accrued income Other current ﬁnancial assets Money market funds Cash and short-term deposits Total Assets Equity and liabilities Equity Issued capital Reserves Note 2020 2019 € 000 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings Lease liabilities Note Deferred revenue Income tax payable Provisions Accrued liabilities Total liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables Interest-bearing loans and borrowings Lease liabilities Other current ﬁnancial liabilities Advances received Total equity and liabilities 3.9 3.2 3.2 5.2 3.5 3.2 3.8 3.2 3.5 3.6 3.7 5.1 6,975 7,700 855 2,084 6,082 5,588 38 27 36,057 41,612 7,439 15,169 1,082 4,282 2,483 2,428 836 677 2,016 3,432 5,457 5,216 1,910 32 741 225 14,092 10,151 43,032 49,311 2020 2019 217,262 Consolidated statement of changes in equity Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent € 000 Other adjustments Equity as at January 1, 2020 Proﬁt (loss) for the period Issue of share capital Share issue transaction costs Option subscriptions Treasury share acquistion Other comprehensive income Share-based payments Cash dividends Equity as at December 31, 2020 Equity as at December 31, 2019 Proﬁt (loss) for the period Option subscriptions Treasury shares acquisition Other comprehensive income Share-based payments Share issue transaction costs Option subscriptions 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.12 1.6 Cash dividends Other adjustments Equity as at December 31, 2019 733 36,692 -2,730 125,249 13,216 5,135 -5,142 750 -515 13,216 13,216 159,430 0 159,430 5,135 5,135 -5,142 37 1,641 -7,117 733 41,828 -7,122 132,989 37 37 -5,142 2,391 2,391 -7,117 -7,117 -478 167,951 0 167,951 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows € 000 Operating activities Proﬁt before taxNote Change in working capital: Net foreign exchange differences Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment Finance costs Other non-cash items Change in trade and other receivables and prepayments Change in trade and other payables Interest received Interest paid and other ﬁnance costs Income tax paid Net cash ﬂows from operating activities Operating activities Proﬁt before tax 40,725 17,724 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortisation 2.1, 2.3 17,489 14,278 Net foreign exchange differences 1,253 -474 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1.3 -3 -14 Finance costs 1.8 587 818 Other non-cash items 2,305 2,108 Change in working capital: 62,355 34,442 Change in trade and other receivables and prepayments 11,787 -9,765 Change in trade and other payables -4,199 -3,403 69,942 21,274 Interest received 252 503 Interest paid and other ﬁnance costs -827 -1,129 Income tax paid -5,776 -10,137 Net cash ﬂows from operating activitiesInvesting activities 63,591 10,512 Proceeds from sales of tangible and intangible assets 1.3 3 14 Purchase of tangible and intangible assets 2.1, 2.3 -3,884 -3,072 Other investments 3.3 -1,174 -793 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 4.1 363 0 Net cash ﬂows used in investing activities -4,692 -3,851 2020 2019 € 000 Financing activities Repayments of ﬁnancial lease liabilities* Note Share subscriptions based on option rights 3.12 Proceeds from and repayments of borrowings Acquisition of treasury shares Share-based payments Cash and cash equivalents at end of period December 31 Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent Net cash ﬂows from/(used in) ﬁnancing activities Change in cash and cash equivalents Net foreign exchange difference and value changes in money market funds Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period January 1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period December 31 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents in statement of ﬁnancial position Cash and cash equivalents in statement of ﬁnancial position at the end of period Money market funds at end of period 2020 Financing activities Repayments of ﬁnancial lease liabilities* 3.1 -2,700 -2,676 Share subscriptions based on option rights 3.12 307 5,135 Proceeds from and repayments of borrowings 3.1, 3.2 -4,032 3,000 Acquisition of treasury shares 3.12 -30,705 -5,142 Share-based payments 1.6, 3.12 350 750 Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent -6,927 -7,117 Net cash ﬂows from/(used in) ﬁnancing activities -43,706 -6,050 Change in cash and cash equivalents 15,194 611 Net foreign exchange difference and value changes in money market funds -1,056 522 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period January 1 124,736 123,603 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period December 31 138,874 124,736 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents in statement of ﬁnancial position Cash and cash equivalents in statement of ﬁnancial position at the end of period 88,409 54,567 Money market funds at end of period 50,465 70,169 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period December 31 3.4 138,874 124,736 2019 Key accounting principles applied in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Basic information about the Group Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-ﬁrst entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games which have been downloaded over 4,5 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theaters in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the Company's shares are listed on the main list of the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (WWW.ROVIO.COM) Rovio Group's parent company is Rovio Entertainment Corporation which is domiciled in Espoo, Finland. Information about the structure of the Group is provided in Note 1. Other related party transactions of the Group are reported in Note 4. The Board of Directors approved the ﬁnancial statements for publication on February 18, 2021. In accordance with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, the shareholders may adopt or reject the ﬁnancial statements at a general meeting of shareholders held after their publication. Basis of preparation Rovio's consolidated ﬁnancial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) valid on December 31, 2020 as adopted by the EU. International Financial Reporting Standards refer to standards and interpretations that have been adopted by the EU under the procedure provided in Regulation (EC) No. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and Council and are in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act and the Limited Liability Companies Act that complement the IFRS requirements. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements are presented in euros and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (€000), except when otherwise indicated below in the other accounting principles or with regards to notes. The consolidated ﬁnancial statements provide comparative information in respect of the previous period. In addition, the Group presents an additional statement of ﬁnancial position at the beginning of the preceding period when there is a retrospective application of an accounting policy, a retrospective restatement, or a reclassiﬁcation of items in ﬁnancial statements. The ﬁgures reported in the ﬁnancial statements have been rounded, so the sum of individual ﬁgures may differ from the reported summary ﬁgure. Accounting principles requiring the management's judgment and key uncertainties related to estimates The preparation of the Group's consolidated ﬁnancial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the closing date. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets or liabilities affected in future periods. In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made various judgments. Those which management has assessed to have the most signiﬁcant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been discussed in the individual notes of the related ﬁnancial statement line items. The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the reporting date, which have a signiﬁcant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next ﬁnancial year, are also described in the individual notes of the related ﬁnancial statement line items below. The Group based its assumptions and estimates on parameters available when the consolidated ﬁnancial statements were prepared. Existing circumstances and assumptions about future developments, however, may change due to market changes or circumstances arising that are beyond the control of the Group. Such changes are reﬂected in the assumptions when they occur. Such changes include for instance revenue, deferred tax assets, movie depreciation and capitalisation of development expenses. Effects of standards adopted during 2020 The Group has applied the following new and amended standards and interpretations during the ﬁnancial period. Amendments to IFRS 3: Deﬁnition of a Business. Determine whether an acquired set of activities and assets is a business or not. They clarify the minimum requirements for a business, remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of replacing any missing elements, add guidance to help entities assess whether an acquired process is substantive, narrow the deﬁnitions of a business and of outputs, and introduce an optional fair value concentration test. Since the amendments apply prospectively to transactions or other events that occur on or after the date of ﬁrst application, the Group will not be affected by these amendments on the date of transition. Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements and IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors: Deﬁnition of Material Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors to align the deﬁnition of 'material' across the standards and to clarify certain aspects of the deﬁnition. The new deﬁnition states that, 'Information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence decisions that the primary users of general purpose ﬁnancial statements make on the basis of those ﬁnancial statements, which provide ﬁnancial information about a speciﬁc reporting entity. Items in foreign currency The Group's consolidated ﬁnancial statements are presented in euros, which is also the parent company's functional currency. For each entity, the Group determines the functional currency and items included in the ﬁnancial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. Transactions and balances Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded by the Group's entities at their respective functional currency spot rates at the date the transaction ﬁrst qualiﬁes for recognition. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency spot rates of exchange at the reporting date. Differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in proﬁt or loss except for monetary items that are designated as part of the hedge of the Group's net investment in a foreign operation. These are recognised in OCI until the net investment is disposed of, at which time, the cumulative amount is reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss. Tax charges and credits attributable to exchange differences on those monetary items are also recorded in OCI. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined. The gain or loss arising on translation of non-monetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of the gain or loss on the change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in OCI or proﬁt or loss are also recognised in OCI or proﬁt or loss, respectively). Group companies On consolidation, the assets and liabilities of foreign operations are translated into euros at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date and their statements of proﬁt or loss are translated at average exchange rate on a monthly basis. The exchange differences arising on translation for consolidation are recognised in OCI. On disposal of a foreign operation, the component of OCI relating to that particular foreign operation is reclassiﬁed in proﬁt or loss. Any goodwill arising on the acquisition of a foreign operation and any fair value adjustments to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities arising on the acquisition are treated as assets and liabilities of the foreign operation and translated at the spot rate of exchange at the reporting date. Current versus non-current classiﬁcation Rovio Group presents assets and liabilities in the statement of ﬁnancial position based on current/non-current classiﬁcation. An asset is current when it is: • Expected to be realised or intended to sold or consumed in the normal operating cycle

• Held primarily for trading

• Expected to be realised within twelve months after the reporting period, or

• Cash or cash equivalent unless restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period All other assets are classiﬁed as non-current. A liability is current when: • It is expected to be settled in the normal operating cycle

• It is held primarily for trading

• It is due to be settled within twelve months after the reporting period, or

• There is no unconditional right to defer the settlement of the liability for at least twelve months after the reporting period The Group classiﬁes all other liabilities as non-current. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classiﬁed as non-current assets and liabilities. Other signiﬁcant accounting principles Other signiﬁcant accounting principles are disclosed as part of the notes speciﬁc to statement of income and ﬁnancial position items. Standards and interpretations to be applied in future ﬁnancial periods Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 -standards. Amendments applicable from 2022 and 2023 are not expected to have a signiﬁcant impact on Rovio. Comparability of the consolidated ﬁnancial statements Rovio acquired all outstanding shares of Darkﬁre Games - a mobile games studio in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company was renamed Rovio Copenhagen post acquisition. Rovio established a new entity Rovio Interactive Entertainment game studio in Montreal, Canada to explore and develop future of entertainment and games. Rovio subsidiary Rovio Asia Ltd was discountinued during the ﬁnancial year. This did not have a material impact on the comparability of the company's ﬁnancial years. Rovio group's fully owned subsidiary Rovio Animation Ltd was merged with the parent company during the ﬁnancial period. Financial years 2020 and 2019 are comparable. Adjusted items / Items affecting comparability Items affecting comparability are items outside ordinary course of business, such as material net gains and losses from business disposals, direct transaction costs related to business acquisitions, restructuring costs for business operations, and costs relating to enlargement of the ownership base of the company and impairment of goodwill. Adjusting items are discussed in the Report of the Board of Directors. Events after the reporting period Accounting policy If Rovio Group receives information after the reporting period, but prior to the date of authorisation for issue, about conditions that existed at the end of the reporting period, Rovio Group will assess if the information affects the amounts that it recognises in the Group's consolidated ﬁnancial statements. Rovio Group will adjust the amounts recognised in its ﬁnancial statements to reﬂect any adjusting events after the reporting period and update the disclosures that relate to those conditions in the light of the new information. For non-adjusting events after the reporting period, Rovio Group will not change the amounts recognised in its consolidated ﬁnancial statements but will disclose the nature of the non-adjusting event and an estimate of its ﬁnancial effect, or a statement that such an estimate cannot be made, if applicable. Events after the review period Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on January 7, 2021 transferred without consideration a total of 29 527 Company's own shares to Company's management team member based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme. After the review period Rovio decided to discontinue Hatch Kids service and re-focus Hatch cloud streaming technology to support Rovio's future of gaming initiatives. The annualized cost savings are estimated at EUR 3 million. Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 1. Segments and result 1.1. Segments Rovio has deﬁned its operating segments as Games, Brand Licensing, and Other. The Games segment consists of Rovio's mobile games business, which includes all mobile games developed by the business unit for distribution through mobile application stores, such as Apple and Google, and from which Rovio receives revenue in the form of end consumer in-app purchases and in-app advertising. The Brand Licensing segment comprises two sub-units, Consumer Products and Content Licensing, which generate royalty revenues from licensing the Angry Birds brand to product categories other than mobile games. The Consumer Products unit consists of physical merchandise, such as toys and apparel, as well as location-based entertainment, such as activity parks. The Content Licensing unit is responsible for books and comics, animated series and movies as well as any digital products that are not mobile games. Rovio's business model is consistent across both sub-units. This means that Rovio licenses the brand to licensees in each category, collects royalty payments based on varying percentages of the licensees' revenue and the contracts typically include a minimum guarantee, which is paid upfront at the beginning of the contract period or in agreed installments over the life of the license contract. The income and cost structure is also similar from Rovio's viewpoint: Rovio collects royalties, records sales agent and distribution costs as thecost of sales and the remaining costs as the Brand Licensing segment's operating expenses. Although the Company has transitioned to a full licensing model for media content, Rovio has historically ﬁnanced and produced animated series and the ﬁrst Angry Birds Movie, and capitalised the development costs. These costs are amortised over the life of the asset in question. The senior operating decision-maker (Rovio's Board of Directors) assesses the Brand Licensing segment's performance as a whole. The Senior Vice President in charge of the segment allocates the resources and sets targets for the sub-units at his discretion. The Other segment includes the expenses of Rovio's subsidiary Hatch Entertainment, in which the Group holds an 90,5% stake, as well as the Group's unallocated expenses, such as Group management, intellectual property protection, and other expenses that are not directly allocated to the business units. The reported ﬁnancial ﬁgures for the segments include segment revenues, which were fully external revenues for the reporting period, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. Total assets and liabilities are not measured and followed at the segment level. The geographical distribution of revenue is presented in Note 1.2. The company does not monitor non-current assets and liabilities by geographical location. The adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating proﬁt presented in the tables below are exclusive of items affecting comparability. The allocations between segments consist of shared functions employee beneﬁts expense as well as general and administrative expenses that are recognised centrally and allocated to the reportable segments as a separate line item in management reporting. Segment proﬁt and loss 2020 Segment proﬁt and loss 2019 € 000 Brand Games LicensingOtherAllocationTotal IFRS segments Brand € 000 Games LicensingOtherAllocationTotal IFRS segments Revenue 258,201 13,956 Other operating income Materials and services 231 136 0 272,293 364 Revenue 73,483 1,094 0 74,577 595 Other operating income Materials and services 264,783 589 75,716 24,273 4 1,614 28 289,084 12 605 1 77,331 Employee beneﬁts expense User acquisition 36,494 1,879 7,468 3,064 48,905 Employee beneﬁts expense 58,724 0 137 58,860 User acquisition 28,724 99,701 3,505 0 6,859 2,587 41,675 110 99,812 Other operating expenses Allocations EBITDA Depreciation and amortization Operating proﬁt 19,106 4,855 65,771 8,658 57,113 1,491 6,030 709 8,783 8,088 695 1,388 -14,523 743 -15,266 3,889 -6,953 30,516 0 60,031 17,489 42,542 Other operating expenses Allocations EBITDA Depreciation and amortization Operating proﬁt 21,286 4,336 35,609 4,275 31,335 4,313 1,084 13,761 9,433 4,328 8,785 1,307 4,140 38,524 -6,727 0 -17,023 32,347 571 14,278 -17,594 18,069 EBITDA Adjustments Adjusted EBITDA 65,771 0 65,771 8,783 159 8,942 -14,523 -60 -14,583 60,031 99 60,130 EBITDA Adjustments Adjusted EBITDA 35,609 0 35,609 13,761 280 14,041 -17,023 32,347 0 280 -17,023 32,627 Operating proﬁt Adjustments Adjusted operating proﬁt 61,674 57,113 4,561 695 159 855 -15,266 -60 42,542 4,661 47,203 Operating proﬁt Adjustments -15,326 Adjusted operating proﬁt 31,335 0 4,328 280 -17,594 18,069 0 280 31,335 4,608 -17,594 18,349 Segment Capital expenditure 2020 Segment Capital expenditure 2019 Capital expenditure 2,374 340 1,170 3,884 Capital expenditure 1,066 651 1,356 3,072 Segment assets 31.12.2020 Non-current assets 3,210 13,620 21,744 38,574 Segment assets 31.12.2019 Non-current assets 6,905 21,204 16,784 44,894 1.2. Revenue Accounting principle Rovio Group recognises revenue when (or as) the entity satisﬁes a performance obligation by transferring a promised good or service (i.e. an asset) to a customer. An asset is transferred when (or as) the customer obtains control of that asset. When (or as) a performance obligation is satisﬁed, Rovio Group recognises as revenue the amount of the transaction price (which excludes estimates of variable consideration) that is allocated to that performance obligation. Rovio Group considers the terms of the contract and its customary business practices to determine the transaction price. The transaction price is the amount of consideration to which Rovio Group expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring promised goods or services to a customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties (for example, some sales taxes). The consideration promised in a contract with a customer may include ﬁxed amounts, variable amounts, or both. Rovio Group does not have a signiﬁcant ﬁnancing components in its contracts with customers or sales with a right of return. A contract liability is an entity's obligation to transfer goods or services to a customer for which the entity has received consideration, or an amount of consideration is due, from the customer. Rovio Group has identiﬁed advances received and deferred revenue as contract liabilities. A contract asset is an entity's right to consideration in exchange for goods or services that the entity has transferred to a customer. Rovio Group has identiﬁed accrued licensing revenue as contract assets. Revenue from the main revenue streams: 1. Games In-application purchases (IAP) through Application Marketplaces such as Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store: Following the industry practice, Rovio presents in-application revenue on Gross basis and accounts for the variable consideration by deducting possible discounts and refunds from the revenue. Market place revenue share is presented as materials and services. There are two different kinds of in-application purchases in Rovio games: consumables and durables. Consumables beneﬁt the user immediately, while beneﬁts from durables last across user lifetime. Consumable in-application purchases satisfy the performance obligation "at a point in time". Durable in-application purchases revenue is recognised "over time", i.e. across the estimated player lifetime. Rovio divides the goods purchased game-speciﬁcally into consumables and durables and recognises the purchases as revenue based on actual virtual currency consumption. Because consumables account for the majority of purchases in Rovio's games, they are recognised as revenue at the time of purchase. With regard to durables, the estimate of the player lifetime is based on the player lifetime value model commonly used in the industry. Rovio updates the assumptions used in the model monthly based on actual player behavior. Subscription payments through Application Marketplaces: Subscription payment refers to revenue that a user pays in advance for a certain period of time. As subscription payments are handled through Application Marketplaces, they fulﬁll the same contractual requirements as in-application purchases. Because subscription payments are made monthly and they mainly entitle the customer to durables, Rovio recognises them as revenue over the period that the player is estimated to play the game, similarly to durables. The Application Marketplaces report Rovio's revenue monthly for the previous month and make the payment within the agreed term of payment. Custom contracts: In custom contracts, Rovio delivers a custom build to be pre-installed in partner's devices, or for distribution via partner's own channel, and receives a pre-deﬁned minimum compensation. The related revenue is recognised "over time". Since operation of the game takes place throughout the contract period and Rovio does not have an obligation to return the minimum guarantee, Rovio recognises corresponding minimum guarantee revenue over the contract period. In case there are incremental costs related to fulﬁllment of Rovio's obligations (e.g., penalties, success fees), they are accrued throughout the contract period as well. Revenue related to provision of virtual goods and services is recognised like for in-app purchases, based on the revenue share reports provided by the partner. In case comprehensive data from a partner is not available, both consumable and durable revenues are recognised in the month of purchase. 2. Advertising Rovio's advertising revenues are generated by displaying advertisements against a fee during gameplay or games animation episodes. Revenue recognition is based on delivery of the advertisement product, which can for example be a viewed impression or clicked advertisement. Advertising network revenue is recognised as net in the month of purchase ("at a point in time"), based on revenue reports from the ad network indicating the number of products sold and payables due to Rovio. Simultaneously to sending the revenue report, the advertisement network also commits to paying the money to Rovio, and collection can be reasonably assured. 3. IP Licensing and Tangible Sales Rovio has licensed the Angry Birds brand to hundreds of partners. Partners contracts include licensing IPs for tangible goods, promotional campaigns and location- based entertainment (e.g., activity parks). Partners pay royalties based on the reported 4. Animation Broadcasting and Distribution Revenues Rovio has developed and retains ownership to two types of animation productions: short form TV animation and The Angry Birds Movie. There are three types of revenue streams for the short form TV animation: Ad sales, direct broadcasting deals and sales through distributors. In all TV animation productions, revenue is recognised on a gross basis with any distributors' fees reported as materials and services. The Angry Birds Movie is distributed in all channels (Theaters, DVD/Blu-ray/ VOD/TV) by Columbia Pictures and Sony's subsidiaries. Columbia Pictures acts as a paymaster and manages all money ﬂows in the value chain. Columbia Pictures recoups its agreed costs, including box ofﬁce -based bonuses and commissions, from the purchase transaction it receives from the distributor, customer or end user, and pays the residual to Rovio. Columbia Pictures reports to Rovio and Rovio recognises its revenue based on this reporting. The sequel to the Angry Birds Movie was released in August 2019. Rovio agreed the sequel's production and distribution rights to Columbia Pictures company. Columbia Pictures pays royalties based on the movie net sales and royalty reporting. Rovio recognised the revenue based on the movie net sales royalty reporting. Sales tax Expenses and assets are recognised net of the amount of sales tax, except: • net sales. Partners pay minimun guarantees for the contract period royalties. Rovio When the sales tax incurred on a purchase of assets or services is not recognises the minimum guarantees over the contract period equally, if more recoverable from the tax authority, in which case, the sales tax is recognised royalties are received, the excess amount will be recognised as revenue. Revenue as part of the cost of acquisition of the asset or as part of the expense item, as recognition on minimum guarantees has been simpliﬁed compared to the earlier applicable • treatment, where revenue was recognized based on royalties reported. This did When receivables and payables are stated with the amount of sales tax not have a material impact on the revenues reported for the ﬁnancial year or the included previous year. The revenue recognition follows the IP licensing principles. Any up-front or brand usage fees are recognised over the lifetime of the agreement. The net amount to be recovered from the tax authority or payable to the tax authority is stated in the statement of ﬁnancial position as a receivable from the tax authority or payable to the tax authority. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with Customers Revenues from contracts with customers are recognized as follows over time and at a point in time disaggregated by revenue type and segment. € 000 Timing of revenue recognition Games In-application purchases Custom contracts Advertising Games total revenue Brand Licensing IP Licensing and tangible sales Animation broadcasting and distributionAdvertising Brand Licensing total revenue Other total revenue Group revenue Geographical distribution of revenue 2020 2019 The Group's business is very international. North America, and the United States in particular, is Rovio's largest market. The geographical distribution of revenue per segment is presented below. For in-app purchases and advertising revenue, the Games segment's revenue has been allocated to the geographical markets based on gross bookings, which can be monitored on a country-speciﬁc basis. Revenue from custom contracts is presented based on the customer's home country. Revenue deferrals and other adjustment items have been allocated to the geographical markets in proportion to gross bookings, as they are estimated to largely follow the same structure. The licensing revenue of the BLU segment has been allocated to the geographical markets based on reported royalties and, for terminating contracts, according to the partner's home country. Revenue from content sales (movie, short form animations) has been allocated to the geographical markets based on the home country of the distribution partner or contractual partner. The advertising revenue allocated to the BLU segment has been allocated to the geographical markets according to the same principle as in the Games segment. 2020 € 000 North America Latin America Europe, Middle East and Africa Asia Paciﬁc Total 2019 BLU Other Total 15,712 0 185,294 1,258 0 4,005 5,408 28 64,912 1,895 0 34,872 272,293 264,783 24,273 28 289,084 1.3. Other operating income The majority of other operating income in 2020 is related to the Business Finland decision to waive the existing loan for subsidiary amounted of 235 thousand Eur and a 229 thousand bargain proﬁt from the game studio acquisition. € 000 Government grants Net gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment Other operating income Total other operating income 1.4. Materials and services 2020 2019 Materials and services include sales commissions paid to market places and agents. 1.5. Employee beneﬁts expense Accounting policy Employee beneﬁts expense includes short-term employee beneﬁts, beneﬁts paid upon termination and post-employment beneﬁts. Short-term employee beneﬁts include salaries and fringe beneﬁts, annual holidays and bonuses. Beneﬁts paid upon termination refer to beneﬁts arising from termination of employment, not performance of work. Post-employment beneﬁts comprise beneﬁts paid after employment, such as healthcare. Beneﬁts are classiﬁed into deﬁned contribution and deﬁned beneﬁt beneﬁts. The Group has no deﬁned beneﬁt pension plans. Expenses based on previous work performance are expensed through proﬁt or loss at the earlier of the following times: either when the restructuring or downsizing takes place or when the entity recognises the related restructuring costs or beneﬁts related to the termination of employment. € 000 2020 2019 € 000 2020 2019 External services 74,577 77,331 Wages and salaries 38,142 31,350 Total materials and services 74,577 77,331 Social security costs 2,469 2,101 Pension costs, deﬁned contribution 5,203 4,688 Share-based payments 3,091 3,536 Total employee beneﬁts expense 48,905 41,675 Information on the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer remuneration is presented in Note 4.5 Related party disclosures 1.6. Share-based payments Accounting policy Key staff employed by Rovio Group receive remuneration in the form of share-based payments, whereby employees render services as consideration for equityinstruments (equity-settled transactions). Equity-settled transactions The cost of equity-settled transactions is determined by the fair value at the date when the grant is made using an appropriate valuation model, Black-Scholes. That cost is recognised in employee beneﬁts expense, together with a corresponding increase in equity (other capital reserves), over the period in which the service and, where applicable, the performance conditions are fulﬁlled (the vesting period). The cumulative expense recognised for equity-settled transactions at each reporting date until the vesting date reﬂects the extent to which the vesting period has expired and the Group's best estimate of the number of equity instruments that will ultimately vest. The expense or credit in the statement of proﬁt or loss for a period represents the movement in cumulative expense recognised as at the beginning and end of that period. Service and non-market performance conditions are not taken into account when determining the grant date fair value of awards, but the likelihood of the conditions being met is assessed as part of the Group's best estimate of the number of equity instruments that will ultimately vest. Market performance conditions are reﬂected within the grant date fair value. Any other conditions attached to an award, but without an associated service requirement, are considered to be non-vesting conditions. Non-vesting conditions are reﬂected in the fair value of an award and lead to an immediate expensing of an award unless there are also service and/or performance conditions. No expense is recognised for awards that do not ultimately vest because non-market performance and/or service conditions have not been met. Where awards include a market or non-vesting condition, the transactions are treated as vested irrespective of whether the market or non-vesting condition is satisﬁed, provided that all other performance and/or service conditions are satisﬁed. When the terms of an equity-settled award are modiﬁed, the minimum expense recognised is the grant date fair value of the unmodiﬁed award, provided the original terms of the award are met. An additional expense, measured as at the date of modiﬁcation, is recognised for any modiﬁcation that increases the total fair value of the share-based payment transaction, or is otherwise beneﬁcial to the employee. Where an award is cancelled by the entity or by the counterparty, any remaining element of the fair value of the award is expensed immediately through proﬁt or loss. During the year 2020 Rovio has ﬁve main types of incentive schemes; (1) cash bonuses based on the company's annual ﬁnancial performance and (2) option schemes for long-term incentives for key personnel as well as (3) long-term Restricted Share Plan for key personnel. On January 24, 2020 Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced that the Company establishes an (4) Employee Share Savings (ESS) program for employees in Finland and Sweden, and (5) a performance share plan for key employees including CEO and members of the leadership team. Share-based incentive programs Information about option schemes and the Restricted Share Plan is presented below. Current stock option programs Changes in the 2019 reporting period Changes in the 2020 reporting periodNumber of options Jan 1 2012C 2015A 2015AII 2017A 2017B 2018A 2018B 2019A 2019B Weighted average subscription price, € 45,000 1,437,400 383,500 1,014,650 25,500 1,143,250 25,500 0 0 Total 4,074,800 Granted 53,000 1,243,000 15,000 7.05 1,311,000 Forfeited 187,000 222,500 15,000 84,500 5,000 514,000 Exercised 1,424,869 383,500 1,808,369 Expired 12,531 12,531 2.81 Number of options Dec 31 Granted ForfeitedExercised ExpiredNumber of options Dec 31 Restricted Share Plan Changes in the 2019 reporting period Changes in the 2020 reporting periodNumber of RSUs Jan 1 Granted Forfeited ExercisedNumber of RSUs Dec 31 Granted RSU 2017-2019 116,900 24,750 92,150 0 0 RSU 2018-2019 266,145 45,000 22,500 248,645 40,000 40,000 0 RSU 2018-2020 82,845 5,000 17,500 70,345 11,500 58,845 0 RSU 2019-2020 0 83,500 7,500 76,000 8,000 68,000 0 RSU 2019-2021 0 134,500 15,000 119,500 17,000 102,500 RSU 2020-2021 0 60,000 60,000 134,250 5,250 189,000 RSU 2020-2022 0 0 228,250 22,750 205,500 RSU 2020-2023 0 0 91,000 11,500 79,500 RSU 2021-2022 0 60,000 60,000 60,000 Total 465,890 388,000 87,250 340,795 425,845 453,500 76,000 166,845 1,215,431 Number of RSUsForfeited Exercised * Rovio Entertainment granted total of 164,548 in 2019 and 81,354 in 2020 of Company's own shares to Company's management and key personnel as a part of the restricted share plan Financial impact of share-based incentives during the ﬁnancial period € 000 Expenses recognised for option programs Expenses recognised for the Restricted Share Plan - share component Total Authorizations Dec 31 The Board of Directors has the following authorisations granted by the General 2020 2019 Meeting. • The Annual General Meeting held on 31, March 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the company's own shares up to a maximum of 8,126,811 shares (approximately 10% of all the current shares in the company).

• The Annual General Meeting held on 31, March 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares up to a maximum of 8,126,811 shares (approximately 10 percent of all the current shares of the company). In addition to the authorization to issue new shares, the Board of Directors may decide on the conveyance of an aggregate maximum of 8,126,811 own shares held by the company. Both authorizations will be in force until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until June 30, 2021. Option programs in effect during the ﬁnancial year 2018A: 779,476 outstanding options on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 5.08 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 779,476 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights, corresponding to 1.2% of the company's share capital and votes. 2018B: 9,066 outstanding options on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 5.26 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 9,066 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights, corresponding to 0.0% of the company's share capital and votes. 2019A: 956,250 outstanding options on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 7.13 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 956,250 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights, corresponding to 1.4% of the company's share capital and votes. 2019B: 10,000 outstanding options on December 31, 2020. Subscription price EUR 7.13 per share. Subscription period June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022. Each option right entitles its holder to subscribe for one new share. Up to 10,000 shares can be subscribed for based on the option rights, corresponding to 0.0% of the company's share capital and votes. RESPONSIBILITY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1.7. Other operating expenses € 000 2020 2019 Legal fees and consulting expenses 1,837 3,263 8,227 7,241 8,910 8,207 3,973 3,896 944 1,281 62,632 108,272 2,853 6,176 89,376 138,336 2020 2019 58,860 99,812 3,772 8,460 62,632 108,272 2020 2019 402 430 7 5 409 435 ANNUAL REPORT 2020 External development and testing expenses Server expenses Machinery and software expenses Phone, data transfer and ofﬁce expenses Marketing expenses Other operating expenses Total other operating expenses The marketing expenses are divided as follows: € 000 User acquisition costs Other marketing expenses Total marketing expenses Audit fees € 000 Audit Other services Total 1.8. Finance income and expenses 2. Intangible and tangible assets and lease payments € 000 Finance income Other interest and ﬁnance income Foreign exchange gain Total ﬁnance income Finance costs Interest on debts and borrowings Interest on lease liabilities Other ﬁnance costs Total interest expense Foreign exchange loss Other ﬁnance expenses Total ﬁnance expenses 2020 2019 Total ﬁnance income and expenses 2.1. Property, plant and equipment Accounting policy Construction in progress, plant and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. Such cost includes the cost of replacing part of the plant and equipment if the recognition criteria are met. All repair and maintenance costs are recognised in proﬁt and loss as incurred. Rovio Group calculates depreciation on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of the assets, as follows: • Machinery and equipment: 3-5 years An item of property, plant and equipment and any signiﬁcant part initially recognised is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic beneﬁts are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the statement of proﬁt or loss when the asset is derecognised. The residual values, useful lives and methods of depreciation of property, plant and equipment are reviewed at each ﬁnancial year end and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate. Reconciliation of beginning and ending balances by classes of assets € 000 Cost or valuationMachinery and equipmentJanuary 1, 2019 5,534 Additions 992 Disposals 0 Exchange differences 124 Reclassiﬁcation -607* January 1, 2020 6,043 Additions 841 Disposals -61 Exchange differences -31 Reclassiﬁcation 0 December 31, 2020 6,791 Depreciation and impairment January 1, 2019 -4,928 Depreciation charge for the period -309 Disposals 0 Exchange differences -128 Reclassiﬁcation 286* *Machinery and equipment leases classified as finance leases according to IAS 17 in 2018, will be presented as of 1 January 2019 in the right of use assets according to IFRS 16 presented below. € 000 CostPropertyRight-of-Use assets Machinery and equipment Total At January 1, 2019 January 1, 2020 -5,079 Depreciation charge for the period -530 Disposals 66 Exchange differences -44 Reclassiﬁcation 0 December 31, 2020 -5,499 Adoption of IFRS 16 Additions At January 1. 2020 Additions Disposals At December 31, 2020 Amortization and impairment At January 1, 2019 Amortization At January 1, 2020 Amortization At December 31, 2020 Carrying amount At December 31, 2019 At December 31, 2020 *Leases classified as finance leases according to IAS 17 in 2018. In transition to IFRS 16 carrying amount of right of use assets is equal to carrying amount of the asset before that date measured applying IAS 17. Net book value December 31 2020 2019 1,293 964 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

