Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Corporate Governance Statement 2020

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Corporate governance statement 2020 Introduction Corporate governance Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio" or "Company") is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Rovio complies with Finnish legislation, in particular the Limited Liability Com-panies Act, Accounting Act and Securities Markets Act, as well as Rovio's Articles of Association and corporate governance principles ratiﬁed by the Company's Board of Directors. Rovio complies fully with the Corporate Governance Code for Finnish Listed Companies 2020. The Corporate Governance Code is available atwww.cgﬁn- land.ﬁ/en/corporate-governance-code/. This statement includes descriptions of Rovio's Corporate Governance and internal control procedures, as well as the main features of its risk management sys- tems. This statement has been prepared separately from the Report of the Board of Directors. Rovio's Board of Directors and the Board's Audit Committee have reviewed this Corporate Governance Statement. Rovio's auditor, Ernst & Young Oy, has veriﬁed that the statement has been issued, and that the description of the main features of the internal control and risk management systems related to the ﬁnancial reporting process contained herein are consistent with the Financial Statements. Rovio's Board of Directors has approved this Corporate Governance Statement in its meeting on February 18, 2021. The Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Rovio's Annual Report for 2020 were published on March 3, 2021, and they are available at: investors.rovio.com/en/ ﬁnancials-reports/reports-and-presentations . The ultimate responsibility for the management and operations of the Rovio and its subsidiaries ("Rovio Group") lies with the governing bodies of the parent entity Rovio; the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors and the CEO, supported by the Leadership Team. General meeting of shareholders The shareholders take part in the supervision and governance of Rovio through the resolutions of General Meetings of Shareholders. The General Meeting of Shareholders is the Company's highest decision-making body. The General Meeting of Shareholders is generally convened by the Board of Directors. In addi-tion to this, a General Meeting of Shareholders shall be held if Rovio's auditor or shareholders repre-senting a minimum of one-tenth of all outstanding shares in Rovio demand in writing that a General Meeting be convened. The general meetings of Rovio are held in Helsinki, Espoo or Vantaa. The Annual General Mee- ting shall be held annually within six (6) months of the end of the ﬁnancial year. The notice convening the General Meeting shall be delivered to the shareholders no earlier than three (3) months and no later than three (3) weeks prior to the General Meeting, but no later than nine (9) days before the record date of the General Meeting. The notice shall be delivered to the shareholders by means of a notice published on Rovio's website or at least in one national daily newspaper designated by the Board of Directors. In order to be entitled to attend the General Meeting, a shareholder must notify Rovio of their attendance by the date speciﬁed in the notice convening the General Meeting, which date may not be earlier than ten (10) days prior to the General Meeting. General meetings of shareholders in 2020 Rovio's Annual General Meeting was held on March 31, 2020 at Palace in Helsinki. No other general meetings of shareholders were held in 2020. Board of Directors According to Rovio's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors consists of a minimum of three and a maximum of nine ordinary members. The Annual General Meeting elects the Chairman and the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The duties and operating principles of the Board of Directors are based on Finnish legislation, in particular the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act and the Securities Market Act, as well as on the company's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The general objective of the Board of Directors is deﬁning and directing strategy for the Rovio Group and duly arranging the business, administration and operations of the entire Rovio Group. The Board of Directors has a quorum when more than half of the members are present. The Board Charter speciﬁes the duties of the Board of Directors as well as the methods of working at a practical level. In accordance with the Board Charter, the Board of Directors shall approve on the basic strategies of the Rovio Group's busi-ness units' business plans and budgets and monitor their implementation, review and adopt the ﬁnancial statements and interim reports and the stock exchange releases, decide on the dividend policy and the conditions and boundaries concer-ning the Group's capital expenditure, decide on the principles related to authoriza-tion, approval and signing rights and monitor their implementation, decide on any major individual investment or expenditure as well as on any other major and strate- gically signiﬁcant investments and ﬁnancing arrangements, and decide on business acquisitions and divestments by Rovio Group companies. The Board of Directors approves Rovio Group's ethical values, evaluates and monitors issues pertaining to signiﬁcant risks and risk management activities and risk management policies. In addition, the Board of Directors shall appoint the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and his/her possible deputy and approves the appointment of the members of the Lea- dership Team, monitoring issues relating to top management resources, signiﬁcant changes in the business organization of the Rovio Group, as well as approves the overall remuneration principles and overall framework within the Rovio Group, inclu-ding the short and long term incentive plans and review and adopt the remuneration report and remuneration policy. The Board of Directors is also responsible for calling the annual General Meeting of the Shareholders and providing all necessary proposals to the General Meeting. Rovio does not have a Board nomination committee, and thus the Board of Directors prepares and presents to the General Meetings the proposals for the com-pilation and the remuneration (in accordance with the Remuneration Policy) of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors conducts an annual self-assessment in order to further develop its work. The Board also annually evaluates the independence of its mem-bers in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Gover-nance Code. Board of Directors meetings in 2020 Until the Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors comprised of the following seven (7) members: Chairman Mika Ihamuotila, Vice Chairman Kaj Hed, Camilla Hed-Wilson, Kim Ignatius, Fredrik Löving, Jenny Wolfram and Jeferson Valadares. The Annual General Meeting on March 31, 2020 resolved that the Board of Dire- ctors comprises seven (7) members and re-elected Kaj Hed , Camilla Hed-Wilson, Kim Ignatius, Fredrik Löving and Jeferson Valadares as members of the Board and Björn Jefferey and Leemon Wu were elected as new members for the term ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting in 2021. Kim Ignatius was elected as Chairman and Kaj Hed as Vice Chairman for the same term of ofﬁce. Fredrik Löving resigned from the Rovio Board as of May 1, 2020, after which the Rovio Board conti-nued with the six remaining members. Among the members of the Board of Directors, Kim Ignatius, Björn Jeffery, Fred- rik Löving, Jeferson Valadares are independent of Rovio and its signiﬁcant sharehol- ders. Based on overall evaluation Leemon Wu is considered not to be independent from the company's signiﬁcant shareholders. Kaj Hed and Camilla Hed-Wilson are dependant of Rovio's signiﬁcant shareholders. The Board of Directors met or held a teleconference 19 times in 2020. The ave- rage attendance of members at Board meetings was 99%. The main focus of the Board of Directors in 2020 was the monitoring and supervision of the Company's ﬁnancial reporting, carrying out the governance duties pertaining to listed com- panies, Games and Brand Licensing business strategies, strategy and the funding for Hatch Entertainment Oy, strengthening the games portfolio and development of new games and following the major changes within the industry, the evaluation and preparation and the balancing of risks and ﬁnancing of potential M&A activities, monitoring and assessing the performance of the management of the company and making the related decisions, reviewing the remuneration models for personnel and management and the balancing of risk and ﬁnancing of the Rovio Group. Special attention was given to monitoring the impact of Covid-19 on the business. The Board carries out a self -evaluation of its performance. The fees paid to the Board of Directors in 2020 totalled EUR 471,600.00. Attendance in 2020 Meetings of the Board of Directors Kaj Hed Camilla Hed-Wilson Kim Ignatius Mika Ihamuotila (member until March 31, 2020) Björn Jeffery (member as of March 31, 2020) Fredrik Löving (member until April 30, 2020) Jeferson Valadares Jenny Wolfram (member until March 31, 2020) Leemon Wu (member as of March 31, 2020) 19/19 18/19 19/19 4/4 15/15 7/7 19/19 4/4 15/15 Members of the Board of Directors in 2020 Kim Ignatius Chairman of the Board of Directors BSc (Econ.), Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration Born 1956, Finnish citizen • Chairman of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2020

• Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2017

• Chairman of Rovio's Audit Committee since 2017

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee since 2017 and Chairman of the same until 2020 • Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Primary work experience • Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Fortum Oyj in 2012-2020

• Executive Vice President and Member of the management team of Sa- noma Corporation in 2017 • Chief Financial Ofﬁcer of Sanoma Corporation in 2008-2016

• Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Commit- tee of Millicom International Cellular S.A. in 2011-2014

• Executive Vice President and CFO of TeliaSonera AB in 2003-2008

• Executive Vice President and CFO of Sonera in 2000-2003

• CFO of Tamro in 1997-2000

• Various domestic and international management positions with Amer Oyj in 1984-1997 Positions of trust • Member of the Board and Audit Committee of Elisa Oyj

• Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Yliopiston Apteekki

• • Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors' Institute Finland Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 9,000 shares Kaj Hed Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Electrical engineer, studies of ﬁnancing Born 1955, Finnish citizen • Vice Chairman of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2017

• Chairman of Rovio's Board of Directors in 2005-2006 and 2008-2017

• Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2005

• Independent investor Primary work experience • Chairman of the Board of Kiosked Oy Ab in 2012-2014

• Deputy Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Global Inter Partners Ab since 2009

• CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Trema Group in 1992-2003 Positions of trust • Member of the Board of Directors of Oivor AB

• Chairman of the Board of Hatch Entertainment Oy

• Chairman of the Board of Moor Holding AB

• Chairman of the Board of Moor&Moor AB

• Chairman of the Board of MobiTizer Ltd Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 12,919,000 shares owned through Moor Holding AB, a company under his control and 11 shares owned through Oivor AB . Camilla Hed-Wilson BBA (Human resource management and Arts Management) Born 1983, Finnish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2011

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee since 2019 and Chairman of the same since 2020 • Member of Rovio's Audit Committee since 2020 Positions of trust • Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiilinki Oy

• Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wild Sloths Oy

• CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brilliant Problems Oy

• Member of the Board of Directors of Oivor AB

• Member of the Board of Directors of New Nordic School Oy Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 6,459,500 shares owned through Brilliant Problems Oy, a company un- der her control and 6 shares owned through Oivor AB. Björn Jeffery Member of the Board of Directors Born 1981, Swedish citizen Independent of the Company and its major shareholders • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2020

• Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Primary work experience • Outer Sunset AB/Jeffery LLC, Advisor 2018-present

• Toca Boca, CEO and Co-Founder in 2010-2017

• Sago Mini, Member of the Board of Directors in 2013-2017

• The Bonnier Group, Director, Digital Commerce in 2010-2011

• Twingly, Member of the Board of Directors in 2009-2016

• The Bonnier Group, Director, Future Media & Technology of Bonnier R&D in 2009-2010 • Good Old, CEO & Co-Founder in 2005-2009

• Manolo.se, Co-Founder in 2004-2008

• Jeffery & Edling, Co-Founder in 2005-2006

• Sydsvenskan, Journalist in 2003-2005 Positions of trust • Acast, Member of the Board of Directors and Remuneration Committee

• Kinzoo Technologies Inc, Member of the Board of Directors Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Jeferson Valadares MSc, Computer Science, Artiﬁcial Intelligence BS, Computer Science Born 1975, Brazilian citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2019

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee since 2020

• Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Primary work experience • Co-founder and CEO of Doppio

• General Manager, Mobile and Vice President of Product Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America in 2014-2018

• Studio General Manager and Executive Producer at BioWare/Electronic Arts in 2012-2014 • General Manager, Games at Flurry in 2011-2012

• Studio Director at Playﬁsh/Electronic Arts in 2009-2011

• Creative Director, EA Mobile UK at Electronic Arts in 2007-2009

• Development Director at Sumea Studio/Digital Chocolat in 2005-2007

• Producer at Cinemaware in 2004-2005

• CEO of Jynx Playware in 2000-2004 Leemon Wu Member of the Board of Directors M.Sc. in Business Administration and Economics Born 1975, Swedish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors since 2020

• Member of Rovio's Audit Committee since 2020

• Based on overall evaluation Leemon Wu is considered not to be inde- pendent from the company's signiﬁcant shareholder Moor Holding AB. Primary work experience • Moor Holding AB, Chief Investment Ofﬁcer since 2018

• Family ofﬁce advisory, Global equities in 2016-2018

• C WorldWide Asset Management, Senior Portfolio Manager in 2007- 2016 • Carnegie Investment Bank, Financial analyst in 2001-2007

• AB Custos, Investment Analyst in 1999-2001 Positions of trust • Acast, Member of the Board of Directors

• Avanza AUTO, Member of the Advisory Board

• Avanza Fonder, Member of the Board of Directors

• Important Looking Pirates, Member of the Board of Directors Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Mika Ihamuotila Chairman of the Board of Directors until March 31, 2020 Ph.D. (Econ.) Born 1964, Finnish citizen • Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2017-2020

• Member of the Board of Directors in 2013-2020

• Member of Rovio's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee in 2017-2020 • Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Jenny Wolfram Member of the Board of Directors until March 31, 2020 LL.M, Born 1990, Finnish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors in 2017-2020

• Member of Rovio's Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee in 2017-2020 • Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Fredrik Löving Member of the Board of Directors until April 30, 2020 Master of E-Commerce, E-Commerce, Project Management, Bachelor of lnformation Technology, Information Systems, Born 1979, Swedish citizen • Member of Rovio's Board of Directors in 2019-2020

• Member of Rovio's Remuneration Committee in 2020

• Independent of the Company and its major shareholders Performance evaluation of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors conducted a self-assessment of its work and working met-hods in 2020. The key objective of the assessment is to evaluate the operations of the Board during the year and to function as basis for the development of the work of the Board and the diversity. The Board discussed the self-assessment results both within the Board and together with the management. various countries: Finland, Brazil and Sweden. The members represent different ages between 37 and 65 years, and the duration of their service on the Rovio Board of Directors is 1-15 years. Board committees Rovio has two Board committees: Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. Principles concerning the diversity of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors has laid out its principles concerning diversity in its Charter as well as in its Principles of Diversity policy issued in 2017. In accordance with the policy, the following diversity principles are taken into account when preparing the proposal for the election of the members of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting: ensure that the Board of Directors as a whole possess the necessary knowledge and experience on the business, social and cultural conditions in the most signiﬁcant markets to Rovio's business; ensure that the Board of the Directors have a fair and balanced combination of professional experience, skills, gender, nationality, kno-wledge, and variety of opinions and backgrounds considering Rovio's current and future needs and thus the capability to positively inﬂuence the long-term strategic direction and performance of Rovio; ensure that both genders are represented on the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2020 conﬁrmed the number of Board members as seven and re-elected ﬁve of the members who served on the Board in the preceding year and elected two new members. After the resignation of Fredrik Löving, four of the Board members are men and two are women. The Board members have degrees in four different ﬁelds of study, with a majority of the degrees in economics and technology. All of the members have professional experience in various types of positions and from various industries and are from Audit Committee The Board's Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors ("Board") in matters relating to ﬁnancial reporting, internal control and risk management systems and related party transactions in accordance with the duties speciﬁed for audit commit-tees in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. The purpose of the Committee is to assist the Board in ensuring and monitoring the appropriate arrangement of the governance, controls and risk management and thus releasing the Board's time for strategic matters. The Board of Directors has conﬁrmed the Audit Committee's key duties and operating principles in the Audit Committee Charter. The Audit Committee consists of the Chairman and at least two members. The Committee meets regularly at least four times per year. The term of ofﬁce of the members is one year. The majority of the Committee members shall be indepen- dent of the company and at least one member shall be independent of signiﬁcant shareholders. The members of the Committee must have sufﬁcient expertise and experience with respect to the Committee's area of responsibility and the man-datory tasks relating to auditing. Due to the mandatory auditing duties, at least one member of the Committee must have expertise speciﬁcally in accounting, book-keeping or auditing. A person participating in the day-to-day management of the Company cannot be appointed as a member of the Committee. In its organizational meeting held on March 31, 2020, Rovio's Board of Direc- tors appointed Kim Ignatius as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with Camilla Hed-Wilson and Leemon Wu as members. In 2020, the Audit Committee met ﬁve times to discuss the following matters: approval of the Audit Committee's annual plan, reviewing interim ﬁnancial reports and the related external reporting, reviewing the audit plan and audit-related fees, reviewing audit reports, reviewing impairment calculations, approving plans related to internal auditing and internal control and handling reports related to these fun- ctions, reviewing the ﬁnance function and treasury updates, evaluating the risk management process and reviewing the risk analysis, reviewing Rovio's corporate governance statement, supervising the effectiveness and development of Comp- liance processes including discussing legal updates, monitoring the changes to IFRS standards, reviewing the dividends, share buy-back programs, and the outlook and target setting for the company and submitting a proposal to the Board of Directors regarding the selection of auditors. The Audit Committee carries out a self-evalua-tion of its performance. The meeting attendance of the members of the Audit Committee in 2020 is shown below: Attendance in 2020 Meetings of the Audit Committee Kim Ignatius Camilla Hed-Wilson (as of March 31, 2020) Leemon Wu (as of March 31, 2020) Mika Ihamuotila (until March 31, 2020) Jenny Wolfram (until March 31, 2020) 5/5 4/4 4/4 1/1 1/1 Other members of the Board of Directors also attended the meetings occasionally. Remuneration Committee The Board's Remuneration Committee is responsible for preparing matters pertai- ning to the remuneration and appointment of the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer (CEO) and the members of the Leadership Team, evaluating the performance of the CEO and making recommendations to the Board on Company's remuneration framework. The Committee also prepares the remuneration policy and the remuneration reports. The Board of Directors has conﬁrmed the Remuneration Committee's main duties and operating principles in the Remuneration Committee Charter. The Remuneration Committee consists of the Chairman and at least two members. The Committee meets regularly at least four times per year. The term of ofﬁce of the members is one year. The majority of the Committee members shall be independent of the company and at least one member shall be independent of sig- niﬁcant shareholders. Neither the CEO nor a member of the Leadership Team may be appointed as a member of the Committee. In its organizational meeting held on March 31, 2020, Rovio's Board of Directors appointed Camilla Hed-Wilson as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, with Kim Ignatius and Fredrik Löving as members. Fredrik Löving resigned from the Board as of May 1, 2020 after which the Rovio Board elected Jeferson Valadares to replace Fredrik Löving as a member of the Remuneration Committee. In 2020, the Remuneration Committee met seven times to discuss the following matters: evaluating the Leadership Team's compensation models and levels, evalua-ting short-term and long-term incentive programs and preparing a proposal for the Board, discussing the talent management process, reviewing the succession plans and activities concerning key individuals, reviewing and evaluating the results of per-sonnel surveys and monitoring recruitment processes. The Remuneration Comittee prepared for the search process and supported in the appointment of the new CEO. In 2020 the Remuneration Committee also speciﬁcally focused on the impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic on Rovio as well as on the working from home mode, and the wellbeing of employees, COVID-19 guidelines and preventive measures. The Remu-neration Committee carries out a self-evaluation of its performance. The meeting attendance of the members of the Remuneration Committee in 2020 is shown below: Attendance in 2020 Meetings of the Remuneration Committee Kim Ignatius Camilla Hed-Wilson Jeferson Valadares (as of May 1, 2020) Fredrik Löving (March 31-April 30, 2020) Mika Ihamuotila (member until March 31, 2020) Jenny Wolfram (member until March 31, 2020) 7/7 7/7 4/4 1/1 2/2 2/2 Other members of the Board of Directors also attended the meetings occasionally. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Leadership Team CEO The Chief Executive ofﬁcer (CEO) is responsible for managing and controlling Rovio's business and day-to-day operations in accordance with the directions and instructions by the Board of Directors. It is the duty of the CEO to ensure that the Rovio's operations are in compliance with the laws and regulations applicable at the time. The CEO is the chairman of the Leadership Team. The CEO reports on his/her actions to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors decides on the appointment and dismissal of the CEO. The CEO may have a deputy who will attend to the duties of the CEO in the event that the CEO is pre- vented from doing so him/herself. On November 30, 2015, Rovio's Board of Directors appointed Ms. Kati Levoranta as the CEO of Rovio. She served as Rovio's CEO from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020. On December 21, 2020, Rovio's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as Rovio's new CEO as of January 1, 2021. Leadership Team In 2020 the Leadership Team consisted of Kati Levoranta, René Lindell, Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Ville Heijari, Minna Raitanen, Heini Kaihu ja Jakob Longer. The Lea-dership Team assists the CEO in planning operations and operative management, as well as prepares matters for discussion by the Board of Directors. Leadership Team meetings are convened by the CEO on a regular basis. The Leadership Team prepares Rovio Group's strategic and annual planning, supervises the implementation of plans and ﬁnancial reporting, and prepares signiﬁ-cant investments as well as mergers and acquisitions. The Leadership Team members have authority within their individual areas of responsibility and have the duty to develop the company's operations in accordancewith the targets set by the Board of Directors and the CEO. In addition to their main duties, the Leadership Team members may also be members in the Boards of subsidiaries. In 2020, the Leadership Team focused on implementing the game portfolio strategy, while clarifying the company's future gaming strategy. With regard to acquisitions, expertise was strengthened and one acquisition was also completed. The Brand Licensing business was further streamlined by concentrating the licen- sing of consumer products and activity parks under a single global agent. In addition, work was done to further develop the managerial skills and management principles and practices of the personnel. In 2020 speciﬁc focus was on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rovio as well as on the working from home mode, and the wellbeing of employees, COVID-19 guidelines and preventive measures. Leadership Team Kati Levoranta CEO until December 31, 2020 LL.M (in Finland and Columbia University School of Law, the United States), MBA (Econ.) Born 1970, Finnish citizen • CEO in 2016-2020

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2012 • Head of Sales, EMEA at Rovio in 2015

• Chief Legal Ofﬁcer at Rovio in 2012-2015 Primary work experience • Several positions at Nokia Oyj and Nokia Siemens Networks Oy in 2005- 2011, latest Head of Global Commercial Transactions Positions of trust • Member of the Board of Directors of Finland Chamber of Commerce

• Member of the Board of Directors of OP Cooperative Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 46,242 shares Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Head of Games (appointed as CEO as of January 1, 2021) B.Sc. (Computer Science) Born 1980, Canadian citizen • Joined Rovio in January 2019

• Head of Games since 2019

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2019 Primary work experience • Several leadership positions at Gameloft SE in 2003-2012 and 2014- 2018, latest Executive Vice President, Games

• Co-Founder of Execution Labs Positions of trust • Member of the Board of Directors of Execution Labs Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 11,982 shares Ville Heijari CMO Undergraduate Student of Philosophy Born 1978, Finnish citizen • Joined Rovio in 2010

• CMO since 2018

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2018

• CMO of Games Business Unit in 2016-2018

• SVP Brand Marketing at Rovio in 2012-2013

• VP Franchise Development at Rovio in 2010-2012 Primary work experience • General Manager at Two Men and a Dog Oy in 2015-2016

• Head of Supply, Europe at Vungle in 2014-2015

• General Manager, Europe at PlayHaven in 2013-2014

• Documentation Designer at Idean in 2008-2009 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 47,580 shares Heini Kaihu Head of HR M.A. (English Translation, Communication, Interactive and Digital Media) Born 1973, Finnish citizen • Joined Rovio in 2012

• Head of HR since 2019

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2019

• Head of Studio, Games in 2014-2019

• Director Games Portfolio in 2012-2014 Primary work experience • EVP Product and Member of Leadership Team at Sulake in 2011-2012, various Product Management and Product Development leadership positions at Sulake in 2005-2011 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 21,731 shares René Lindell CFO Ph.D. (Tech.), M.Sc. (Econ.) Born 1976, Finnish citizen • Joined Rovio in 2014

• Chief Financial Ofﬁcer at Rovio since 2017

• Chief strategy ofﬁcer 2016-2017

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2016

• VP Strategy and Business Development 2014-2016 Primary work experience • Strategy Director at Nokia Oyj in 2011-2014

• Management Consultant at the Boston Consulting Group in 2006-2011 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 19,720 shares Jakob Longer Head of Corporate Development Bachelor of Business - Financial Planning & Financial Management Born 1989, Australian citizen • Joined Rovio in 2012

• Head of Corporate Development since 2020

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2020

• Executive Producer/Product Manager at Match & Build at Rovio 2016

• Business Development Specialist, Rovio Stars at Rovio 2013 - 2016

• Controller, Finance Department at Rovio 2012 - 2013 Primary work experience • Chief of Staff & Director of Operations, Mobile at Wargaming 2019 - 2020

• Director of Strategy & Research, Mobile at Wargaming 2017 - 2018 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 0 shares Minna Raitanen The following former member of the Leadership Team left their General Counsel position in 2020: LL.M. Simo Hämäläinen Born 1974, Finnish citizen Head of Brand Licensing until January 31, 2020 • Joined Rovio in 2012

• General Counsel at Rovio since 2016

• Member of Rovio's Leadership Team since 2016 • Senior Legal Counsel at Rovio in 2012-2016 Primary work experience • Senior Legal Counsel at Nokia Siemens Networks Oy and Nokia Oyj in 2005-2012

• Attorney-at-law at Veikko Palotie & co in 2000-2004 Share ownership (December 31, 2020) • 9,127 shares The main features of Rovio's risk management and internal control Risk management Purpose The Rovio risk management policy deﬁnes the objectives and principles, organiza-tion, responsibilities and practices of risk management within Rovio. Risk management is an important part of the Rovio Group business manage-ment and corporate governance. The objective of Rovio's risk management is to support the entire organization in achieving its strategic, operational and ﬁnancial targets. In order to meet the objectives Rovio has incorporated procedures to recognize, assess and manage risks and their consequences. The risk management objective is reached when the Group has identiﬁed the uncertainties, risks and opportunities related to the targets and is able to effectively assess and manage the risks. Rovio's enterprise risk management Risk management in Rovio aims at ensuring a Group wide risk recognition, assess-ment, management and control. Risk management is a part of Rovio's day-to-day decision-making and operations. Risk management is handled both centrally and in business units to ensure efﬁciency and visibility across the organization. Key risks are regularly and systematically recognized, assessed and reported to the Board of Dire-ctors as a part of the business operations at a Group and business unit level. Risk deﬁnition and risk categories Rovio divides risks into external and internal risks and further into strategic, operatio- nal and ﬁnancial risks. Strategic risks are uncertainties mainly related to changes in Rovio's operating environment and the ability to respond to these changes or to prepare for them. These can be related to e.g. changes in the macro-economic situation, legislative environment, technologies, consumer behaviours and competitive environment. The purpose of assessing strategic risks and opportunities is to identify the measures that can and should be taken to achieve objectives by taking controllable risks. Failure to identify or take advantage of opportunities also constitutes a risk. Operational risks are circumstances or events which can prevent or hinder the achievement of objectives or cause damage to people, property, business or infor-mation. The goal is to avoid or reduce operational risks to an extent, where the cost of measures is in a reasonable proportion to the extent of the risk. Financial risks are risks related to Rovio's ﬁnancial position. These include cur-rency risk, liquidity and funding risk, interest rate risk, credits and counterparty risk. The management of ﬁnancial risks is based on the Group's ﬁnance policy, conﬁrmed by the Board of Directors. Risk assessments consider also other aspects than purely ﬁnancial impacts. Reputational risks arise if Rovio's operations are inconsistent with the expectations of different stakeholder groups, such as the end consumers for Rovio's products, ser-vices, business partners or authorities. Preventing reputational risks requires comp-liance with Rovio's internal guidelines and corporate governance. The management of reputational risks relies especially on providing timely and appropriate external communication. The risks are further divided into group level and business unit (i.e. Games and Brand licensing) level risks. Risk management in 2020 In 2020 risk management, special focus was on risk identiﬁcation and mitigation in topics such as privacy matters, the Angry Birds Brand, user acquisition and game portfolio related risks. Also operational risks related to Covid-19 were under constant monitoring during the year. Internal control The goal of Rovio's Internal Control is to ensure proﬁtable and efﬁcient operations, reliable ﬁnancial reporting, and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies and practices. Rovio's strategic and business objectives as well as Rovio's Corporate Gover- nance set the foundation for the Internal Control processes. Rovio's internal controls are designed to manage, eliminate and mitigate the relevant operational, ﬁnancial, and compliance risks, and thereby ensure reliable ﬁnancial reporting, and efﬁcient and compliant operations. The Board's Audit Committee monitors the efﬁciency and functioning of the internal control process, Rovio management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls and for monitoring the effectiveness as part of operative management. Rovio's internal control is determined to be effective, when the Leadership Team and the Board of Directors have reasonable assurance, that the organization: • Operates effectively

• Reports in conformity with applicable rules, regulations, and standards or with the enti- ty's speciﬁed reporting objectives; and • Complies with applicable laws, rules, regulations, and external standards. Internal audit The objective of Rovio's internal audit is to advise and provide assurance on the fun- ctionality of Rovio's Internal Control, internal audit and risk management systems and processes. Rovio does not have its own internal audit team; the Internal Audit at Rovio is more a process than a function. Internal Audit is led by the Audit Committee, who ultimately decides the procedures and activities to be performed. Some of these may be delegated within Rovio, for instance to the CEO, CFO or General Counsel or outsourced to an external party, if that is more efﬁcient and/or adequate. Inter-nal Audit may work closely together also with external auditors, especially in areas where they mutually support each other's objectives. Internal Audit is responsible for the development and the approval of an audit plan. The plan typically details proposed approach over the next 12 months. The Audit Committee reviews and approves the Internal Audit plans, which are executed either by Rovio internally or outsourced to reliable partners, especially in areas that require fully independent and/or specialized knowledge and capabilities. Internal audit in 2020 The previously prepared internal audit plan was followed in 2020 and it was supple- mented during the year. In accordance with the plan, various audit areas were pre- sented to the Board of Directors, which selected corporate governance processes, documentation and operating methods as the focus area for 2020. Rovio's internal audit partner KPMG carried out the process assessment and validation. Based on the internal audit performed by KPMG, no material areas requiring immediate action were identiﬁed. Auditing Rovio Entertainment Corporation has one external auditor. The Annual General Meeting of March 30,2020, elected the audit ﬁrm Ernst & Young Oy, a ﬁrm of Authorized Public Accountants, as Rovio's auditor. APA Terhi Mäki-nen elected as the auditor with principal responsibility. Ernst & Young Oy has been Rovio's auditor since 2013. In 2020, Rovio paid a fee of EUR 373 153,26 for auditing services. Additionally, Rovio paid the auditor EUR 7 250,95 for other non-audit related services. Insider management Rovio observes the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014, "MAR") and the regula-tions and guidance given under it, including the insider guidelines of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In addition to this, Rovio has prepared supplementing internal Rovio Insider Guidelines. Rovio has deﬁned the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and other members of the Leadership Team as persons discharging managerial responsibi-lities ("managerial persons"). The managerial persons and their closely associated persons are required to notify Rovio and the FIN-FSA of every transaction conducted on their own account relating to the Financial Instruments of (or linked to) Rovio wit-hout delay and at the latest within three business days after transactions in question were conducted. Rovio discloses via stock exchange releases and its website infor-mation on transactions by managerial persons and their closely associated persons. The managerial persons may not conduct any transactions on their own account or for the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, relating to Rovio's shares or other ﬁnancial instruments during a closed period of thirty (30) calendar days before the announcement of an interim ﬁnancial report, half-year report or a year-end report, including the day of publication of said report. Rovio has further expanded the trading restrictions during the closed period to cover such emplo-yees and other persons, who are not managerial persons but may have access to information on the interim ﬁnancial report(s) or the year-end report or otherwise have regular access to essential ﬁnancial information of Rovio due to their position or duties at Rovio (so-called "closed period employees"). Rovio's insider list comprises one or more project-based insider lists. Rovio may also create a list of "permanent insiders" who, due to the nature of their role or position, continuously have access to all inside information within the company. Rovio maintains a list of employees and service providers who have access to inside information. Trading in the shares or other ﬁnancial instruments of Rovio is always prohibited when holding inside information relating to Rovio or its ﬁnancial instruments, regard-less of whether the person has been entered into an insider list. Rovio's General Counsel is responsible for insider guidelines and general insider management within the Company. Related party transactions Rovio complies with the applicable laws, the Corporate Governance Code and the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. regarding related party transactions. Rovio has a Related Party Transactions Policy approved by the Board of Direc-tors, which describes the process of monitoring, assessing and identifying potential related party transactions and the decision-making process and the disclosure of the related party transactions. The Audit Committee monitors and assesses related party transactions at Rovio and if a transaction is potentially identiﬁed as a related party transaction, the transaction will be referred for the decision making at the Board of Directors. Rovio has deﬁned the parties that are related to the company and maintains a list of individuals and legal persons who are considered as related parties and is monitoring the list regularly. Related party transactions that are material to sharehol- ders and that deviate from normal business operations or are not made according to ordinary business terms and conditions, shall be published in accordance with the Securities Market Act and the Nasdaq Helsinki rules of the Exchange. Disclosure policy In its communications, Rovio complies with EU and Finnish legislation, the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014) and regulations based on it, the rules and guide-lines of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, the guidelines of ESMA (European Securities and Mar-kets Authority) and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies as well as Rovio's Disclosure Policy. Rovio's Disclosure Policy describes the key principles and practices according to which Rovio communicates with the different capital market participants. The principles set out in the disclosure policy apply to the entire Rovio Group. The objective of Rovio's ﬁnancial and investor communications is to ensure that all market participants have simultaneously and without delay an access to equal, fair, sufﬁcient and simultaneous information on the material factors relating to Rovio and its business, which factors may have an effect on the value of Rovio's ﬁnancial instruments, and that the information disclosed gives correct and sufﬁcient informa-tion on Rovio's operations. In accordance with a pre-announced schedule, Rovio discloses information on its ﬁnancial performance and ﬁnancial position in its ﬁnancial statements and reports of the Board of Directors, ﬁnancial statements releases, half year releases and interim reports. Rovio discloses to the public primarily the information regarding the group and its reporting segments (Games, Brand Licensing and Other). As a general rule, ﬁnan-cial information or key performance indicators of the Company's other units or legal persons are not published. 