Rovio Entertainment Oyj : removes its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus

09.03.2022

Today Rovio has removed all its games from app stores, including Google Play and Apple App Store, in Russia and Belarus. In-App Purchases have been disabled for downloaded games in these markets. No upcoming game updates will be available in Russia and Belarus.

Further, we are providing all of our in-game ads space in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus to humanitarian organizations such as Unicef.

Last week we announced our Staff for Unicef -campaign through which we are coordinating our monetary donations. You can read our earlier statement here.

We stand with Ukraine.