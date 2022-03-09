Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rovio Entertainment Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : removes its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rovio removes its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus
ArticleCompany Announcementsdefault09.03.2022

Today Rovio has removed all its games from app stores, including Google Play and Apple App Store, in Russia and Belarus. In-App Purchases have been disabled for downloaded games in these markets. No upcoming game updates will be available in Russia and Belarus.

Further, we are providing all of our in-game ads space in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus to humanitarian organizations such as Unicef.

Last week we announced our Staff for Unicef -campaign through which we are coordinating our monetary donations. You can read our earlier statement here.

We stand with Ukraine.

Newsletter

Subscribe here for all the news that's fit to fly - delivered straight to your inbox! You can opt out anytime.

By subscribing, you agree to receive emails from us. Please review our privacy policy for more information. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Submit

By subscribing, you agree to receive emails from us. Please review our privacy policy for more information. You can unsubscribe at any time.

SendingAn error occured.Thank you for subscribing! We will be in touch.
Teams Powered, Games Driven, Fan Fueled. Teams Powered, Games Driven, Fan Fueled.
© 2009 - 2022 Rovio Entertainment Corporation. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
09:52aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : removes its games from app stores in Russia and Belarus
PU
03/03ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds Friends turns 10!
PU
03/02BRINGING BACK 2012 &NDASH; DEV DIARY : Easter Eggs and Eagles
PU
02/28ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : We stand with Ukraine
PU
02/16ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Management transactions
GL
02/16ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Management transactions  
AQ
02/14ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Commissioned Equity Research Report by Nordea (Feb 14 2022)
PU
02/11ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Commissioned Equity Research Report by Nordea (Feb 11 2022)
PU
02/11Rovio Entertainment to Seek M&A
CI
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Rovio Entertainment Oyj, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 281 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2021 31,8 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net cash 2021 137 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 513 M 559 M 559 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Average target price 8,42 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Chief Executive Officer
René Lindell Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
Petri Hyökyranta Chief Technology Officer
Kieran OLeary Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ4.79%559
SNAP INC.-33.62%50 711
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-21.76%4 470
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-40.03%3 851
ANGI INC.-36.37%2 940