Rovsing A/S, formerly SSBV Rovsing A/S, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the provision of information systems, software solutions and engineering services to the space and space-related industry. The Company's activities are divided into two business areas: Space and Defense. It provides Power and Launch Special Check-Out Equipment (SCOE) products, Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE), on-board and ground support software, independent software verification and validation (ISVV), ground stations and networks, and earth observation data processing, among others. Furthermore, the Company offers on-site engineering and logistics support services, such as space project management, as well as assembly, integration and validation. Its customers include EADS, Thales Alenia Space, INDRA, DLR, EUMETSAT, Hughes Information Systems, and Telespazio, among others.

