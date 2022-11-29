Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Rovsing A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROV   DK0061152170

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  07:47 2022-11-29 am EST
59.00 DKK    0.00%
Outcome of capital increase

11/29/2022 | 09:05am EST
OUTCOME OF ROVSING A/S ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

On 25 November 2022 Rovsing A/S announced the resolution of the board of directors to issue new shares. Rovsing hereby informs that the share issue has been fully subscribed and that the cash contribution has been received by Rovsing A/S. Reference is made to company announcement 342 of 25 November 2022.

The board of directors of Rovsing A/S (“Rovsing”) has resolved to issue 2,987 new shares (corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 149,350 at a subscription price of DKK 57,80 per share corresponding to gross proceeds of DKK 172,648.60). The subscription price of DKK 57,80 per share corresponds to the average of the average share price for the five days prior to 25 November 2022

The new shares have been fully subscribed by members of the board of directors, management, and employees of Rovsing and the total subscription amount of DKK 172,648.60 has been paid to Rovsing.

Registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority is expected to take place on or before 30 November 2022. Following registration of the capital increase, the number of shares will increase by 2,987 shares to 476,228 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 50.00 and Rovsing will have a registered share capital of nominal DKK 23,811,400.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen no later than 2 December 2022 under the ISIN code of Rovsing’s existing shares (DK0061152170).

Further information:

Sigurd Hundrup, CFO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 92. Email: shu@rovsing.dk

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2022 27,0 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
Net income 2022 -1,55 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net Debt 2022 16,7 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 3,89 M 3,89 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart ROVSING A/S
Duration : Period :
Rovsing A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVSING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Ulrich Beck Director
Jakob Have Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVSING A/S-27.70%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 802 193
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 326
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.09%48 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.48%45 248
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.84%32 311