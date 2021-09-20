Log in
    ROV   DK0061152170

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/20 07:11:21 am
101.75 DKK   -8.33%
07:12aROVSING A/S : Delivery of the 3rd set of MPCV-ESM PCDU EGSE for Leonardo in Milan
PU
09/10ROVSING A/S : Download Annual Report
PU
09/10ROVSING A/S : releases its Annual Report 2020/21
AQ
Rovsing A/S : Delivery of the 3rd set of MPCV-ESM PCDU EGSE for Leonardo in Milan

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Tuesday, the 14thof September, the 3rdset of Power Conditioning and Distribution Unit (PCDU) Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) was delivered to our customer Leonardo in Milan, Italy, following a successful Delivery Review Board (DRB) in late August.

The PCDU EGSE will be used to support the Assembly, Integration and Unit Testing of the PCDU for the European Service Module (ESM) of the NASA Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) which will take humans back to the Moon as part of the Artemis programme. The previous two sets of PCDU EGSE were delivered back in 2016 to Leonardo.

The PCDU EGSE provides a test suite of hardware and software for supporting PCDU assembly, integration and verification by means of Solar Array simulation, discrete signal simulation, Battery simulation and various Load simulations. The PCDU EGSE will provide the customer with a full range of ground support testing and simulation based on Rovsing key products such as the RO-5100 SAS Module, RO-1010 and RO-1130 SLP Modules, RO-2000 range MASC products as well as the Rovsing EGSE Controller SW Suite.

For more information about Rovsing's Turn-key System Solutions or other products and services, please contact us atinfo@rovsing.dkor call +45 44 200 800.

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27,5 M 4,34 M 4,34 M
Net income 2021 -3,40 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net Debt 2021 8,01 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,2 M 8,23 M 8,22 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Flemming Hynkemejer Director
Ulrich Beck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVSING A/S104.04%8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.82%2 253 490
SEA LIMITED70.72%187 628
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.00%101 816
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.72%85 478
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE50.50%77 220