Rovsing A/S : New & improved location for Rovsing

As of 23rd of August - Rovsing has started operations in a new and improved location at Ejby Industrivej 34-38 in Glostrup.
Our new facilities provide us with larger and more suited lab, production and development facilities, which will support our further growth as well as ongoing projects.
We look forward to welcoming our customers, suppliers and partners to visit!
