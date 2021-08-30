Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Rovsing A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROV   DK0061152170

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/30 10:22:06 am
110 DKK   +1.85%
10:02aROVSING A/S : New & improved location for Rovsing
PU
08/09ROVSING A/S : Contract award for Galileo 2nd Generation
AQ
08/09Rovsing Signs the Largest Single Contract
CI
Rovsing A/S : New & improved location for Rovsing

08/30/2021 | 10:02am EDT
As of 23rd of August - Rovsing has started operations in a new and improved location at Ejby Industrivej 34-38 in Glostrup.

Our new facilities provide us with larger and more suited lab, production and development facilities, which will support our further growth as well as ongoing projects.

We look forward to welcoming our customers, suppliers and partners to visit!

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21,8 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net income 2020 -6,81 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net Debt 2020 7,92 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 8,07 M 8,08 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Flemming Hynkemejer Director
Ulrich Beck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROVSING A/S98.53%8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.75%2 252 363
SEA LIMITED61.28%172 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.03%101 264
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC53.22%90 175
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.67%75 570