Rovsing A/S : TRR for PLATO EPS SCOE Set #2

Rovsing has completed the TRR for the Set #2 of the EPS SCOE for PLATO

On the 16th of February, the Test Readiness Review (TRR) for Set #2 of the Electrical Power Subsystem (EPS) Special Check-Out Equipment (SCOE) in support of the PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO) mission was successfully conducted by Rovsing, Thales Alenia Space (TAS), OHB and the European Space Agency (ESA). The milestone enables the final acceptance testing of EPS SCOE Set #2 to commence, following the implementation of a number of changes initiated by evolutions in the Spacecraft design in recent months which Rovsing have been tasked to adapt to.

With the PLATO EPS SCOE, Rovsing is providing TAS with a test suite of hardware and software for supporting Spacecraft assembly, integration, and verification (AIV) by means of Solar Array simulation, Deployment mechanism simulation, Battery simulation and conditioning, Payload simulation, as well as it will provide Umbilical support during the AIV and launch campaign. The EPS SCOE will provide the customer with a full range of ground support testing and simulation based on Rovsing key products such as the RO-5100 SAS Module, R0-1010 and RO-1100 SLP Modules, RO-2000 range of MASC products as well as the Rovsing EGSE Controller SW Suite.

PLATO is the third medium-class mission in ESA's Cosmic Vision programme. Its objective is to find and study a large number of extrasolar planetary systems, with emphasis on the properties of terrestrial planets in the habitable zone around Sun-like stars. PLATO has also been designed to investigate seismic activity in stars, enabling the precise characterisation of the planet host star, including its age.

For more information about Rovsing's Power SCOEs, EGSE product family, or other services, please contact us at info@rovsing.dk or call +45 44 200 800.