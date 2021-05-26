Rovsing A/S : New employees and milestones

During April and May we have been glad to welcome three new employees at Rovsing, adding on Søren, as Hardware Technician, Héro as AIT Engineer and Mats as SW Engineer to the hardworking team which is busy preparing the many deliveries and milestones planned in the coming months!

Earlier in May the Requirements Review of the Mars Sample Return (MSR) Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) Electrical Satellite Interface Simulator (E-SIS) was successfully completed with MSR prime contractor Airbus DS in Toulouse and ESA. The Rovsing team is currently preparing the data pack for the upcoming MSR-ERO E-SIS Preliminary Design Review.