    ROV   DK0061152170

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Rovsing A/S : New employees and milestones

05/26/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
During April and May we have been glad to welcome three new employees at Rovsing, adding on Søren, as Hardware Technician, Héro as AIT Engineer and Mats as SW Engineer to the hardworking team which is busy preparing the many deliveries and milestones planned in the coming months!

Earlier in May the Requirements Review of the Mars Sample Return (MSR) Earth Return Orbiter (ERO) Electrical Satellite Interface Simulator (E-SIS) was successfully completed with MSR prime contractor Airbus DS in Toulouse and ESA. The Rovsing team is currently preparing the data pack for the upcoming MSR-ERO E-SIS Preliminary Design Review.

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21,8 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
Net income 2020 -6,81 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net Debt 2020 7,92 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,2 M 7,58 M 7,58 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 86,5%
Technical analysis trends ROVSING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Flemming Hynkemejer Director
Ulrich Beck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVSING A/S78.68%8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.75%1 895 848
SEA LIMITED25.37%130 867
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.76%94 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.87%60 546
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.48%56 697