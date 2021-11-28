Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rox Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXL   AU000000RXL6

ROX RESOURCES LIMITED

(RXL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rox Resources : Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant intersections

11/28/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

RRL1795D

29 November 2021

Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant

intersections

ROX RESOURCES LIMITED

Highlights:

only

ASX: RXL

Drilling at Link Prospect at Youanmi Gold Project returns numerous

significant intersections

Latest high-grade gold intercepts received from resource drilling at

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:

Link include:

RXL) is an Australian listed

RXRC430: 3m @ 9.35g/t Au from 182m, within 5m @

company with advanced gold

6.33g/t Au from 180m

projects in Western Australia:

RXRC428: 2m @ 7.93g/t Au from 279m within 9m @ 3.02g/t

use

the Youanmi Gold Project and

Au from 272m

the Mt Fisher Gold project.

RXRC426: 2m @ 12.59g/t Au from 235m within 3m @

8.61g/t Au from 235m

DIRECTORS

RXRC406: 2m @ 7.81g/t Au from 234m, within 7m @

2.82g/t Au from 230m

Mr Stephen Dennis

Drilling remains on track to deliver further increases in the recently

Chairman

reported resource inventory at Youanmi of 1.7Moz at 2.85g/t Au

(ASX: RXL 23 June 2021) principally via resource extension drilling

Mr Alex Passmore

in the Link, Junction, Hanging Wall lode and mine pillar areas

Managing Director

___________________________________________________________

Dr John Mair

West Australian focused gold exploration and development company, Rox

Non-Executive Director

Resources Limited ("Rox" or "the Company") (ASX: RXL), in conjunction with

Shar s on Issue

157.6m

its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC), is

pleased to provide an update on drill results from the Youanmi Gold Project

Share Price

$0.38

near Mt Magnet, WA, in the OYG JV area (Rox 70% and Manager, VMC

Market Cap.

$59.9m

personal

$10.7m

30%).

Cash

(As at 30 Sep 21)

Results reported in this release are from a 40m x 40m spaced (i.e. grid) drill

pattern at the Link Prospect that is designed to convert mineralisation in this

Level 2, 87 Colin Street,

zone to additional gold resource inventory at Youanmi. This drilling, which

West Perth WA 6005

intersected Link mineralisation at depths between 170m and 260m below

+61 8 9226 0044

surface, demonstrates that mineralisation in this area shows good continuity

and should readily convert to resource ounces.

For

admin@roxresources.com.au

Managing Director Alex Passmore commented: "We are pleased to report

www.roxresources.com.au

further high-grade results from the Link Prospect at Youanmi. These latest

Follow Rox:

assays add to our confidence that mineralisation in this area is hanging

together nicely and will deliver into an updated resource inventory in due

course. Link mineralisation occurs from near surface to 370 metres below surface and is open at depth. Link plunges below the previously mined United

1

For personal use only

North open pit and is also in close proximity to underground workings at depth, yet was not discovered until our recent exploration programs."

Resource Growth at Link Prospect

Drilling is focussed on further growing the recently updated resource inventory at Youanmi, which currently stands at 1.7Moz at 2.85g/t Au (ASX: RXL 23 June 2021). Both resource extension and inferred to indicated resource conversion drilling is being undertaken in the near mine area.

Significantly, the June 2021 resource upgrade did not include any results from 2021 drilling, which will be incorporated into the next resource upgrade that is currently expected in the first half of calendar year 2022, pending the timing of the completion of outstanding drill assays. This upgrade is expected to both increase the resource base, and improve the confidence category of existing resources.

The results reported in this announcement demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralisation at Link prospect (Figure 1) which augurs well for increases to the overall mineral resource.

The results (Table1, Figure 1) include:

  • RXRC430: 3m @ 9.35g/t Au from 182m within 5m @ 6.33g/t Au from 180m
  • RXRC428: 2m @ 7.93g/t Au from 279m within 9m @ 3.02g/t Au from 272m
  • RXRC426: 2m @ 12.59g/t Au from 235m within 3m @ 8.61g/t Au from 235m
  • RXRC406: 2m @ 7.81g/t Au from 234m within 7m @ 2.82g/t Au from 230m

These results define a zone of high-grade mineralisation more than 100m from the current resource within close proximity to both the base of historic open pits and underground development (Figure 1). Infill drilling in this zone is expected to add inventory to the Youanmi indicated resource category in an area with near term production potential.

Drilling to date at the Link Prospect has defined a zone of high-grade mineralisation more than 200m from the current resource envelope with extensive down-plunge continuity of high-grade ore zones.

Mineralisation at Link is open down plunge to the northwest and up dip to the southeast.

Results are pending for 18 RC and 14 diamond holes in addition to 22,000m of aircore drilling undertaken on regional prospects.

ROX RESOURCES LIMITED

2

ASX CODE: RXL

Level 2, 87 Colin Street,

West Perth WA 6005

E: admin@roxresources.com.au

+61 8 9226 0044

www.roxresources.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 1: Link target area long section. Link represents a newly-discovered body of mineralisation, similar to that historically mined underground at the Youanmi main lode.

3

For personal use only

Authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Rox Resources Limited.

*** ENDS ***

For more information:

Alex Passmore

Matt Hogan

Managing Director

Managing Director

Rox Resources Limited

Venus Metals Corporation Limited

Tel: +61 8 9226 0044

Tel: +61 8 9321 7541

  1. admin@roxresources.com.au

4

For personal use only

Table 1 - Significant Intersections

Hole ID

Prospect

Drill type

From

to

Interval

Au g/t

Au g.m

RXRC405

Junction

RC

171

172

1

5.59

5.59

RXRC405

Junction

RC

180

183

3

14.28

42.84

including

181

182

1

41.23

41.23

RXRC406

Link

230

237

7

2.82

19.74

including

234

236

2

7.81

15.62

RXRC407

Link

RC

75

78

3

0.96

2.88

RXRC407

Link

RC

183

185

2

1.32

2.64

RXRC407

Link

RC

196

198

2

1.64

3.28

RXRC407

Link

RC

214

217

3

3.53

10.59

including

215

217

2

4.9

9.8

RXRC407

Link

225

226

1

2.08

2.08

RXRC408

Link

RC

64

72

8

3.95

31.6

RXRC411

Link

RC

175

176

1

1.02

1.02

RXRC411

Link

RC

204

207

3

2.09

6.28

RXRC413

Link

RC

140

144

4

0.68

2.72

RXRC413

Link

RC

162

167

5

1.17

5.85

RXRC413

Link

RC

171

173

2

2.48

4.96

RXRC414

Link

RC

56

60

4

0.92

3.68

RXRC414

Link

RC

80

84

4

1.33

5.32

RXRC414

Link

RC

108

116

8

0.74

5.92

RXRC414

Link

RC

187

189

2

1.7

3.4

RXRC414

Link

RC

212

213

1

3.62

3.62

RXRC414

Link

RC

218

221

3

4.12

12.36

including

RC

218

220

2

5.6

11.2

RXRC414

Link

RC

244

245

1

2.04

2.04

RXRC425

Link

RC

209

212

3

1.92

5.76

RXRC425

Link

RC

214

216

2

4.62

9.24

RXRC426

Link

RC

235

238

3

8.61

25.83

including

235

237

2

12.59

25.18

RXRC426

Link

RC

241

242

1

3.27

3.27

RXRC426

Link

RC

246

247

1

3.23

3.23

RXRC428

Link

RC

272

281

9

3.02

27.18

including

279

281

2

7.93

15.86

RXRC430

Link

RC

177

178

1

1.4

1.4

RXRC430

Link

RC

180

185

5

6.33

31.65

including

182

185

3

9.35

28.05

RXDD027

Main

DD

563.74

569

5.26

1.19

6.24

RXDD027

Main

DD

578

580

2

1.54

3.08

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rox Resources Limited published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROX RESOURCES LIMITED
05:40pROX RESOURCES : Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant intersections
PU
11/25ROX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation AGM Supplemental Appendix Information
PU
11/24ROX RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - AGM
PU
11/17ROX RESOURCES : Parallel lode at Youanmi continues to emerge
PU
11/17Rox Resources Limited and Venus Metals Corporation Limited Provides an Update on Drill ..
CI
11/17VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Parallel Lode at Youanmi Continues to Emerge
AQ
10/27VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/25Rox Resources Limited Provides Update on the Mt Fisher-Mt Eureka
CI
10/18VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Link Prospect Continues to Grow, Youanmi Gold ..
AQ
10/18Rox Resources Limited and Venus Metals Corporation Limited Provides Update on Drill Res..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -8,39 M -8,39 M
Net cash 2021 11,3 M 8,07 M 8,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 42,1 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ROX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rox Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,38 AUD
Average target price 1,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 193%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Ross Passmore Managing Director & Director
Christopher J. Hunt Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Stephen Bruce Dennis Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Antill General Manager-Operations
John Lefroy Mair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROX RESOURCES LIMITED-50.98%42
BHP GROUP-10.37%135 054
RIO TINTO PLC-16.96%100 382
GLENCORE PLC51.07%61 523
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.68%43 046
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.63%30 087