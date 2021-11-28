Rox Resources : Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant intersections

|
Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant
ROX RESOURCES LIMITED
Highlights:
▪
Drilling at Link Prospect at Youanmi Gold Project returns numerous
significant intersections
▪ Latest high-grade gold intercepts received from resource drilling at
Rox Resources Limited (ASX:
Link include:
RXL) is an Australian listed
▪
RXRC430: 3m @ 9.35g/t Au from 182m, within 5m @
company with advanced gold
6.33g/t Au from 180m
projects in Western Australia:
RXRC428: 2m @ 7.93g/t Au from 279m within 9m @ 3.02g/t
▪
the Youanmi Gold Project and
Au from 272m
the Mt Fisher Gold project.
▪ RXRC426: 2m @ 12.59g/t Au from 235m within 3m @
8.61g/t Au from 235m
DIRECTORS
▪
RXRC406: 2m @ 7.81g/t Au from 234m, within 7m @
2.82g/t Au from 230m
Mr Stephen Dennis
▪
|
Drilling remains on track to deliver further increases in the recently
reported resource inventory at Youanmi of 1.7Moz at 2.85g/t Au
(ASX: RXL 23 June 2021) principally via resource extension drilling
Mr Alex Passmore
in the Link, Junction, Hanging Wall lode and mine pillar areas
Managing Director
___________________________________________________________
Dr John Mair
West Australian focused gold exploration and development company, Rox
|
Resources Limited ("Rox" or "the Company") (ASX: RXL), in conjunction with
|
Results reported in this release are from a 40m x 40m spaced (i.e. grid) drill
pattern at the Link Prospect that is designed to convert mineralisation in this
zone to additional gold resource inventory at Youanmi. This drilling, which
intersected Link mineralisation at depths between 170m and 260m below
surface, demonstrates that mineralisation in this area shows good continuity
and should readily convert to resource ounces.
Managing Director Alex Passmore commented: "We are pleased to report
further high-grade results from the Link Prospect at Youanmi. These latest
assays add to our confidence that mineralisation in this area is hanging
together nicely and will deliver into an updated resource inventory in due
course. Link mineralisation occurs from near surface to 370 metres below surface and is open at depth. Link plunges below the previously mined United