Rox Resources : Drilling at Youanmi returns more significant intersections

North open pit and is also in close proximity to underground workings at depth, yet was not discovered until our recent exploration programs."

Resource Growth at Link Prospect

Drilling is focussed on further growing the recently updated resource inventory at Youanmi, which currently stands at 1.7Moz at 2.85g/t Au (ASX: RXL 23 June 2021). Both resource extension and inferred to indicated resource conversion drilling is being undertaken in the near mine area.

Significantly, the June 2021 resource upgrade did not include any results from 2021 drilling, which will be incorporated into the next resource upgrade that is currently expected in the first half of calendar year 2022, pending the timing of the completion of outstanding drill assays. This upgrade is expected to both increase the resource base, and improve the confidence category of existing resources.

The results reported in this announcement demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralisation at Link prospect (Figure 1) which augurs well for increases to the overall mineral resource.

The results (Table1, Figure 1) include:

RXRC430: 3m @ 9.35g/t Au from 182m within 5m @ 6.33g/t Au from 180m

RXRC428: 2m @ 7.93g/t Au from 279m within 9m @ 3.02g/t Au from 272m

RXRC426: 2m @ 12.59g/t Au from 235m within 3m @ 8.61g/t Au from 235m

RXRC406: 2m @ 7.81g/t Au from 234m within 7m @ 2.82g/t Au from 230m

These results define a zone of high-grade mineralisation more than 100m from the current resource within close proximity to both the base of historic open pits and underground development (Figure 1). Infill drilling in this zone is expected to add inventory to the Youanmi indicated resource category in an area with near term production potential.

Drilling to date at the Link Prospect has defined a zone of high-grade mineralisation more than 200m from the current resource envelope with extensive down-plunge continuity of high-grade ore zones.

Mineralisation at Link is open down plunge to the northwest and up dip to the southeast.

Results are pending for 18 RC and 14 diamond holes in addition to 22,000m of aircore drilling undertaken on regional prospects.