Summary

Rox Resources : Investor Presentation - RIU Explorers Conference 2022

02/14/2022
ASX:RXL

onlyInvestor Presentation

RIU - Explorers Conference

use15 - 17 February 2022

nalAlex Passmore | Managing Director

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Rox Resources Limited. This document contains background information about Rox Resources Limited current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all inclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

investmentonlybjectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction.

This prese tation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction.

This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's

professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include,

amongst oth

rs, the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

use

To the full st

xtent permitted by law, Rox Resources Limited, its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any

r pr s ntation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information,

statement , opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omi ions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

This pre entation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, ncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Rox Resources Limited. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are ca tioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules, Rox Resources Limited does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statementnalis based.

Competent Person Statements

Exploration Results

The information in this report that relates to previous Exploration Results, was either prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004 or under the JORC Code 2012 and has been properly and extensively cross-referenced in the text to the date of original announcement to ASX. In the case of the 2004 JORC Code Exploration Results and Mineral Resources, they have not been updated to comply with the JORC Code 2012.

Resource Statements

The information in this report that relates to gold Mineral Resources for the Youanmi Gold project was reported to the ASX on 20 January 2022 (JORC 2012). Rox confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement of 20 January 2022, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement of 20 January 2022 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The information in this report that relates to gold Mineral Resources for the Mt Fisher project was reported to the ASX on 11 July 2018 (JORC 2012). Rox confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement of 11 July 2018, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement of 11 July 2018 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

2

Investment Highlights

Quality high grade resource reported at flagship project, Youanmi (3.0Moz at 3.78 g/t Au) (1)

Including high grade underground component of 2.2Moz at 6.9g/t Au

Resource remains open along strike and down dip with further growth likely

39% of resource currently in indicated category (Jan 2022)

Resource / Reserve definition drilling inferred -> indicated (ongoing)

only Albion process preferred method for sulphide ore bodies at Youanmi (92.2% average gold

extraction for underground)(2)

F asibility studies continuing into restart of Youanmi

use

Mt Fisher - Mt Eureka Project, renewed focus on exploration with VMS prospectivity

identified

Attractive entry price ($30 per attributable resource ounce)

nalNotes:

(1) Refer ASX announcement 20 January 2022 : (2) Refer ASX announcement 23 December 2021

2020 - 2021

Strategy

"Applying modern exploration and mining technologies to historic assets and data to

grow existing resources and return to production."

onlyuseExploration - Youanmi Near Mine Exploration - Youanmi Regional Exploration - Mt Fisher/Mt Eureka Existing data studies

nalBuild Rox capacity

2021 - 2022

Commence studies and progress options for restart

Investigate early cash flow opportunities

Ongoing exploration

2022 - +

Progress studies

Final Investment Decision

Funding

Execution

Ongoing exploration

4

Corporate Information

About Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) is a West Australian focused

gold exploration and development Company. It is the 70% onlyowner and operator of the historic Youanmi Gold Project near

Mt Magnet, approximately 480 kilometres northeast of Perth, and who ly owns the Mt Fisher Gold Project approximately 140 kilometres southwest of Wiluna.

Capital Structure

ASX CodeRXL

Shar s on Issue

158.9M

Share Price (as at 14 Feb 2022)

A$0.44

Unli ted Options

19.6M

Market Capitalisation

$70.0M

Cash (as at 31 Dec 2021)

$5.6M

use

Debt

Nil

nal

Shareholders

13%

3%

Hawke's Point

13%

Directors & Management

3%

84%

Retail & Other

84%

Top 20 Holders

28%

Top 70 Holders

40%

RXL Share Price History

$1.25 $1.00 $0.75 $0.50 $0.25 $0.00

Mar 19

Aug 19

Jan 20

Jun 20

Nov 20

Apr 21

Sep 21

Feb 22

5

Disclaimer

Rox Resources Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
