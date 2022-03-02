Roxas and : Sale of Treasury Shares

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 2, 20222. SEC Identification Number PW-000008343. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-269-4354. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ROXAS AND COMPANY, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7F Cacho Gonzales Bldg., 101 Aguirre St., Legaspi Village, Makati CityPostal Code12298. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8810-8901 to 069. Former name or former address, if changed since last report CADP GROUP CORPORATION10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Common
2,222,093,502
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9
Roxas and Company, Inc.RCI
PSE Disclosure Form 9-2 - Sale of Treasury Shares References: Section 9 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Sale of treasury shares.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
On 24 September 2014, the Board approved the continuous sale of treasury shares as a fund raising initiative for working-capital and expansion projects. The company is programming this year to meet its business plan commitments by raising funds through the sale of treasury shares. The company started selling its treasury shares on 15 February 2018.
Common
Details of Sale of Treasury Shares
Date of Transaction
Number of Shares Sold
Price Per Share
Mar 2, 2022
8,100,000
0.6201
Effects on Number of Shares
Outstanding Shares
2,222,093,502
2,230,193,502
Treasury Shares
689,792,368
681,692,368
Cumulative Number of Shares Sold to Date 1
196,289,520
Number of Shares Authorized for Sale
933,703,514
1 From the date when the sale of treasury shares program commenced.