    RCI   PHY7331W1072

ROXAS AND COMPANY, INC.

(RCI)
  Report
Roxas and : Sale of Treasury Shares

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 2, 20222. SEC Identification Number PW-000008343. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-269-4354. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ROXAS AND COMPANY, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7F Cacho Gonzales Bldg., 101 Aguirre St., Legaspi Village, Makati CityPostal Code12298. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8810-8901 to 069. Former name or former address, if changed since last report CADP GROUP CORPORATION10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 2,222,093,502
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Roxas and Company, Inc.RCI PSE Disclosure Form 9-2 - Sale of Treasury Shares References: Section 9 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Sale of treasury shares.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On 24 September 2014, the Board approved the continuous sale of treasury shares as a fund raising initiative for working-capital and expansion projects. The company is programming this year to meet its business plan commitments by raising funds through the sale of treasury shares. The company started selling its treasury shares on 15 February 2018.

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • Preferred-
  • Others-
Details of Sale of Treasury Shares
Date of Transaction Number of Shares Sold Price Per Share
Mar 2, 2022 8,100,000 0.6201
Effects on Number of Shares
Before After
Outstanding Shares 2,222,093,502 2,230,193,502
Treasury Shares 689,792,368 681,692,368
Cumulative Number of Shares Sold to Date 1 196,289,520
Number of Shares Authorized for Sale 933,703,514
Other Relevant Information

-

1 From the date when the sale of treasury shares program commenced.

Filed on behalf by:
Name MARCELINO BUNDOC
Designation Accounting and Finance Manager

Disclaimer

Roxas & Co Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 569 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2020 -1 079 M -21,0 M -21,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 738 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 422 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,95x
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 15,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edgar P. Arcos Chief Finance Officer & Treasurer
Pedro Emilio O. Roxas Executive Chairman
Guillermo D. Luchangco Co-Chairman
Earlene Lirio R. Turano Compliance & Investment Relations Officer
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROXAS AND COMPANY, INC.-1.54%28
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED10.85%13 514
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.3.62%8 461
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.48%7 986
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-3.61%7 976
WHITBREAD PLC-9.82%7 907