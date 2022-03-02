Roxas and : Sale of Treasury Shares

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 2, 2022

PW-00000834

000-269-435

ROXAS AND COMPANY, INC.

Philippines

7F Cacho Gonzales Bldg., 101 Aguirre St., Legaspi Village, Makati City

Postal Code

1229

(632) 8810-8901 to 06

CADP GROUP CORPORATION

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 2,222,093,502

Subject of the Disclosure Sale of treasury shares. Background/Description of the Disclosure On 24 September 2014, the Board approved the continuous sale of treasury shares as a fund raising initiative for working-capital and expansion projects. The company is programming this year to meet its business plan commitments by raising funds through the sale of treasury shares. The company started selling its treasury shares on 15 February 2018.

Date of Transaction Number of Shares Sold Price Per Share Mar 2, 2022 8,100,000 0.6201

Before After Outstanding Shares 2,222,093,502 2,230,193,502 Treasury Shares 689,792,368 681,692,368

Cumulative Number of Shares Sold to Date 1 196,289,520 Number of Shares Authorized for Sale 933,703,514

1 From the date when the sale of treasury shares program commenced.