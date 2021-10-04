General Announcement::Pre-Conditional Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the

2. DEALINGS BY SEN LEE DEVELOPMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ("SLD") Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Offeror on 4 October 2021 from SLD, a concert party of the Offeror, the Offeror wishes to announce the following dealing in Shares by SLD on 4 October 2021 (the "Dealing"): Date of Dealing Nature of Dealing Number of Shares Dealing Price (S$) 4 October 2021 Purchase 1,800,000 0.470 Based on the above information received by the Offeror, after the Dealing reported above, SLD holds 151,035,325 Shares representing approximately 11.58 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1 and the Undertaking Parties hold in aggregate 1,001,503,659 Shares, representing approximately 76.80 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1. 3. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT The directors of the Offeror (including where he has delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions

expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this Announcement, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the Offeror has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 1,303,979,944 Shares (excluding treasury shares) as at 4 October 2021 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.