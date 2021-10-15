General Announcement::Pre-Conditional Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure

PRE-CONDITIONAL VOLUNTARY GENERAL OFFER
by
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
(Incorporated in Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 193200032W)
for and on behalf of
TKL & Family Pte. Ltd.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 202127763N)
for
all the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in the capital of
Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 196700135Z)
other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by TKL & Family Pte. Ltd.
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT
1. INTRODUCTION
-
The board of directors (the "Directors") of TKL & Family Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") refers to the announcement released on 20 September 2021 (the "Pre-ConditionalOffer Announcement") in relation to the proposed acquisition by the Offeror of all the issued ordinary shares (the "Shares") (excluding treasury shares) in the capital of Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited (the "Company"), other than those Shares already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror, by way of a pre-conditional voluntary general offer (the "Offer") in accordance with Section 139 of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore, and the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
-
Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Pre-Conditional Offer Announcement.
|
2.
|
DEALINGS BY SEN LEE DEVELOPMENT PRIVATE LIMITED ("SLD")
|
|
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and based on information received by the Offeror on
|
|
15 October 2021 from SLD, a concert party of the Offeror, the Offeror wishes to announce the
|
|
following dealing in Shares by SLD on 15 October 2021 (the "Dealing"):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Dealing
|
Nature of Dealing
|
Number of Shares
|
|
Dealing Price (S$)
|
|
15 October 2021
|
Purchase
|
340,000
|
|
0.470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Based on the above information received by the Offeror, after the Dealing reported above, SLD
|
|
holds 151,685,325 Shares representing approximately 11.63 per cent. of the total Shares in
|
|
issue1 and the Undertaking Parties hold in aggregate 1,002,153,659 Shares, representing
|
|
approximately 76.85 per cent. of the total Shares in issue1.
|
|
3.
|
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
The directors of the Offeror (including where he has delegated detailed supervision of this
|
|
Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions
expressed in this Announcement are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this Announcement, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources, the sole responsibility of the directors of the Offeror has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately and correctly extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
15 October 2021
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
TKL & Family Pte. Ltd.
(Company Registration No: 202127763N)
-
The percentage shareholding is computed based on a total of 1,303,979,944 Shares (excluding treasury shares) as at
-
October 2021 and rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.
Disclaimer
Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.