General Announcement::Voluntary General Offer by OCBC for and on behalf of TKL & Family Pte. Ltd.

A copy of the Formal Offer Announcement is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited at www.sgx.com. Shareholders are advised to refer to the full text of the Formal Offer Announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders that the Offeror has on 15 December 2021 announced (the "Formal Offer Announcement") that, inter alia, as at 15 December 2021, the Pre-Condition has been satisfied. Accordingly, the Offeror announced its firm intention to make the Offer.

the announcement dated 20 September 2021 made by the Company informing shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") of the Offer.

In the meantime, Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Shares or otherwise refrain from taking any action in relation to their Shares, which may be prejudicial to their interests. The Company will release further announcements at the appropriate junctures.

Shareholders who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

4. Responsibility Statement

The Directors (including those who have delegated detailed supervision of this announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated in this announcement and all opinions expressed herein are fair and accurate and that no material facts have been omitted from this announcement (the omission of which would render any statement in this announcement misleading in any material aspect), and they jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Offeror (including, without limitation, the Pre-Conditional Offer Announcement and/or the Formal Offer Announcement), the sole responsibility of the Directors has been to ensure, through reasonable enquiries, that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this announcement.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mr Tong Din Eu

Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Risk Management Committee

15 December 2021