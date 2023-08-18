ROY Asset Holding SE hereby announces that the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2021 will be further delayed.
Publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 is now expected on 25 August 2023.
