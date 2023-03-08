Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Annual Results booklet

Creating economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering More than mining
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
We are a mid-tier producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Our operations are on shallow long-life Merensky and UG2 ore bodies located on the Bushveld Igneous Complex in the North West province of South Africa. We focus on extracting value from the PGMs and base metals we mine, which make a difference in people's lives with the aim of achieving our purpose of creating economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering More than mining.
We own and operate two mines and two concentrators
Our mines
Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM), North and South shafts
Both are twin decline shafts with an average mining depth of 450m. The mining methods applied are conventional and hybrid mining, mining both the Merensky and UG2 reefs
Styldrift Mine (Styldrift)
A twin vertical shaft with an average mining depth of 680m. It is a mechanised bord and pillar mining operation, currently only mining the Merensky reef
CONCENTRATE sold to Anglo American Platinum Limited (Amplats) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited, who smelt, refines, and markets our product
OUR PURPOSE
To create economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering More than mining
OUR VISION
To seek and deliver the good from mining
OUR MISSION
To leave a lasting legacy of sustainable benefits for our stakeholders
OUR VALUES
Safety and people first
Mining is a high-risk business and cannot succeed without total trust, respect, teamwork and an uncompromising commitment to safety and people first
Promises delivered
We do what we say we will do
Mutual interests and mutual rewards
We have mutual goals and mutual interests and we depend on each other to realise our vision and mission.
We operate in good faith, openly and transparently
Our More than mining philosophy, which commits RBPlat to creating value for society, underpins our ability to create the social, human, intellectual and natural capital we need to be sustainable and perform well in the future.
OUR PERFORMANCE IN 2022
Our commitment to achieving our purpose drives our performance. The past year has been a challenging one for RBPlat, during which we have remained focused on delivering on our purpose and our strategy with the aim of creating value for all.
We have done so by delivering on our commitments to our shareholders and to society, which include our environmental stewardship.
FINANCIAL CAPITAL
• EBITDA of
R5 993.9 million
(2021: R8 530.6 million)
• Headline earnings per share of
1 203.1 cents
(2021: 2 324.6 cents)
Net cash position of
R4 353.1 million
(2021: R4 898.4 million)
780.0 cents per share dividend declared
HUMAN CAPITAL
One fatality(2021: one fatality)
Three million fatality-free shifts on 22 July 2022
28.0% improvement in our serious injury frequency rate (SIFR)
Invested R111.1 million in training and development
80% of our Exco members are black and
60% of our Exco members are black women
NATURAL CAPITAL
A- score for our voluntary participation in the CDP water security
B score for our voluntary participation in the CDP climate change
Group carbon intensity0.131tCO2e/ tonne milled (scope 1 and 2 emissions)
Water efficiency 0.808kl/tonne milled
MANUFACTURED CAPITAL
3.1% decreasein 4Ebuilt-up
headgrade to 3.74g/t (2021: 3.86g/t)
3.9% decrease in 4E ounces to
449koz (2021: 467koz)
22.0% increase in cash cost per
4E ounce to R20 465 (2021: R16 770)
SOCIAL AND RELATIONSHIP CAPITAL
R12.9 millionspent on community infrastructure
R17.3 million spent on the construction of the schools in the Waterkloof Hills Estate in 2022. Together, RBPlat and the Department of Education have invested approximately R151.2 million in the schools to date
R5.6 billion of our total discretionary procurement was spent with historically disadvantaged businesses (87% of our discretionary procurement)
R17.4 millionspent on enterprise development
R5.8 million spent on education support
INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL
TECHNOLOGY
Over 300 Wi-Fi access points installed underground at Styldrift as part of the establishment of an undergroundWi-Finetwork
KAELO platform reach expanded through the integration of safety, production engineering, human resources and supply chain to optimise safety, performance and cost
Digital technology used inincident analysis
STRATEGY
Towards
1 operational
excellence
OPERATIONAL
PILLARS
exibility
Build
STRATEGIC
2
to ensure
sustainability
3 Grow organically
GROWTH
Pursue value
4 enhancing
opportunities
Optimise volumes to achieve economic sustainability
Achieve cost efciencies that contribute to the sustainability of the business
Achieve zero harm
Transform our workforce to achieve gender equality and inclusivity
Effective corporate governance designed to protect and grow value
Contributing to community sustainability
Environmental stewardship
Maintain our immediately mineable sections (IMS) panel ratio at BRPM
Creating the necessary IMS and maintaining it at Styldrift
Processing exibility and capacity
Capital allocation
3.1 Position RBPlat to compete over the long term
Completion of the MF2 upgrade of the Maseve concentrator
Conversion of BRPM South shaft to UG2 as Merensky Mineral Reserves are depleted
Styldrift is a relatively shallow twin vertical shaft mechanised mine with an average mining depth of 680m giving access to both Merensky and UG2 resources with a life of mine exceeding 40 years
Royalty agreements
Mergers and acquisitions
Gold streaming
Achieved
In progress
Not achieved
