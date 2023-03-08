Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Annual Results booklet

To create economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering More than mining

OUR VISION

To seek and deliver the good from mining

OUR MISSION

To leave a lasting legacy of sustainable benefits for our stakeholders

OUR VALUES

Safety and people first

Mining is a high-risk business and cannot succeed without total trust, respect, teamwork and an uncompromising commitment to safety and people first

Promises delivered

We do what we say we will do

Mutual interests and mutual rewards

We have mutual goals and mutual interests and we depend on each other to realise our vision and mission.

We operate in good faith, openly and transparently

Our More than mining philosophy, which commits RBPlat to creating value for society, underpins our ability to create the social, human, intellectual and natural capital we need to be sustainable and perform well in the future.