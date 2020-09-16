Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Disposal of Securities by Kagiso Asset Management

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2008/015696/06
JSE share code: RBP ISIN: ZAE000149936
JSE bond code: RBPCB ISIN: ZAE000243853 ("RBPlat" or the "Company")
DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY KAGISO ASSET MANAGEMENT
In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, security holders are advised that RBPlat has received notification that Kagiso Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Kagiso") has, in aggregate, disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Kagiso now amounts to 3.11% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
As required in terms of the Companies Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
Johannesburg
16 September 2020
JSE Sponsor:
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
For further information, please contact:
Lindiwe Montshiwagae
Executive: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4510
Email: lindiwe@bafokengplatinum.co.za
