ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(RBP)
  Report
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Disposal of Securities by Kagiso Asset Management

09/16/2020 | 09:50am EDT

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2008/015696/06

JSE share code: RBP ISIN: ZAE000149936

JSE bond code: RBPCB ISIN: ZAE000243853 ("RBPlat" or the "Company")

DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY KAGISO ASSET MANAGEMENT

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("the Companies Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, security holders are advised that RBPlat has received notification that Kagiso Asset Management Proprietary Limited ("Kagiso") has, in aggregate, disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Kagiso now amounts to 3.11% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

As required in terms of the Companies Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Johannesburg

16 September 2020

JSE Sponsor:

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

For further information, please contact:

Lindiwe Montshiwagae

Executive: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4510

Email: lindiwe@bafokengplatinum.co.za

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:49:06 UTC
