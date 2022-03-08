Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Download Annual Results booklet
03/08/2022 | 12:31am EST
Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2021
Creating economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering
MORE THAN MINING
OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE
RBPlat is a mid-tier producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with operations on shallowlong-lifeMerensky and UG2 ore bodies located on the Bushveld Igneous Complex in the North West province of South Africa. We focus on extracting value from the PGMs and base metals we mine that make a difference in people's lives.
We own and operate two mines and two concentrators:
Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM), a twin decline shaft with an average mining depth of 450m, is a conventional and hybrid mining operation
Styldrift Mine (Styldrift), a twin vertical shaft, is a mechanised bord and pillar mining operation with an average mining depth of 680m
BRPM concentrator, is a 250ktpm capacity traditional MF2 process concentrator
Maseve concentrator is being upgraded to a 180ktpm MF2 plant. The upgrade will be completed in the second quarter of 2022
Major shareholders
2021
l Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) (35.31%)
l Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (Northam) (34.68%)
l PIC (9.46%)
l Royal Bafokeng Holdings (3.29%)
Northam
Amplats: Dishaba
Platinum:
Zondereinde
Amplats: Tumela
Siyanda Bakgatla
N
Platinum Mine:
Union
Northam
Sedibelo Platinum Mines: PPM
0
25
50
kilometres
Wesizwe
Western
Pilanesberg
Limb
Platinum:
Bakubung
Northam
Platinum:
27˚ 07' 0" E
Eland
RBPlat
25˚ 25' 0" S
Sibanye -
operations
Stillwater:
Implats:
Marikana
Rustenburg
Rustenburg
Sibanye -
Stillwater:
Sibanye -
Pandora
Polokwane
Stillwater:
Rustenburg
Eastern Platinum:
Mbombela
Rustenburg
Pretoria
Crocodile River
Johannesburg
North West
province
Upington
Bloemfontein
Durban
Republic of South Africa
Cape Town
Gqeberha
EXPLORATION
MINING
CONCENTRATING
CONCENTRATE sold to Amplats* who smelt, refine, and market our product
* Anglo American Platinum
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
STRATEGY
1
PILLARSSTRATEGIC
OPERATIONAL
2
3
GROWTH
4
Towards
operational excellence
Build
flexibility to ensure sustainability
Grow
organically
Pursue value
enhancing
opportunities
CORPORATE STRATEGY
Optimise volumes to achieve economic sustainability
Achieve cost efficiencies that contribute to the sustainability of the business
Achieve zero harm
Transform our workforce to achieve gender equality and inclusivity Effective corporate governance designed to protect and grow value Contributing to community sustainability
Environmental stewardship
Maintain our IMS panel ratio at BRPM
Maintain IMS section ratio at Styldrift
Processing flexibility and capacity
Capital allocation
Positioning RBPlat to compete over the long term
Royalty agreements
Mergers and acquisitions
Gold streaming
SHORT TERM
MEDIUM TERM
LONG TERM
(One year)
(3 - 5 years)
(More than five years)
Completion of the MF2 upgrade of the Maseve concentrator
Brownfields project: mining of UG2 at Styldrift
Conversion of BRPM South shaft to UG2 as Merensky Reserves are
Potential greenfields project: Styldrift II
depleted
Styldrift shallow twin vertical shaft (average mining depth of 680m) mechanised bord and pillar mine - over 40 years life of mine as a mechanised mine using the XLP mining method
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
01
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
10-YEAR PERFORMANCE IN TERMS OF THE CAPITALS
Unit
2012
2013
FINANCIAL CAPITAL
Revenue
R (million)
2 865
3 251
Net cash/(debt)
R (million)
650
773
Headline earnings/(loss) per share
Cents
104
173
Average rand basket price
R/4E oz
10 651.7
11 611.1
Income from Impala royalty agreements
R (million)
61.8
75.2
EBITDA
R (million)
634
1 008
EBITDA margin
%
22.1
31.0
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
%
1.6
2.8
MANUFACTURED CAPITAL
BRPM IMS panel ratio
ratio
1.48
1.52
Styldrift IMS section ratio
ratio
-
-
Total tonnes hoisted
(kt)
2 329
2 308
BRPM
(kt)
2 329
2 308
Styldrift
(kt)
-
-
Total tonnes milled
(kt)
2 375
2 301
BRPM
(kt)
2 375
2 301
Styldrift
(kt)
-
-
Built-up head grade (4E)
(g/t)
4.07
4.38
BRPM
(g/t)
4.07
4.41
Styldrift
(g/t)
-
1.72
4E metals in concentrate
(koz)
269
280
BRPM
(koz)
269
280
Styldrift
(koz)
-
-
Cash operating cost per 4E ounce
(R/4E oz)
7 616
7 519
BRPM
(R/4E oz)
7 616
7 519
Styldrift
(R/4E oz)
-
-
Capex
R (million)
1 192
1 059
Capex funded from operational cash flows
%
58.5
84.5
INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL
Board independent non-executive directors
%
60
50
Board gender diversity: % women
%
30
20
Board racial composition - % black
%
50
50
HUMAN CAPITAL
Number of employees (including contractors and corporate office employees)
Number
7 518
7 929
Women in mining (full-time employees)
%
12.9
10.9
Training investment
R (million)
95.6
99.1
HIV/Aids: Number of employees and contractors on antiretroviral
treatment (ART) A
Number
430
412
TB incidence rate (/100 000) - the numbers recorded from 2010 to 2013 were
prevalence rates A
/100 000
430
412
Fatalities
Number
1
2
LTIFR A
/1 000 000 hours
3.379
3.069
NIHL exceeding 10% A
Number
21
27
SOCIAL AND RELATIONSHIP
Our social investment including our SLPs
A
R (million)
126.9
105.2
Discretionary procurement from HD businesses A
(Average %)
59.4
64.7
Home ownership (number of families living in purchased homes)
Number
-
-
NATURAL CAPITAL
Mineral resources inclusive of reserves - measured, indicated and inferred
(Mt)
244.2
243.0
GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) A
(tCO e)
337 709
292 773
2
Energy efficiency - for BRPM concentrator
(kWh/tonne)
50.6
44.6
Total water use efficiency
(Ml/kt milled)**
1.748
1.634
A change in our application of the Mining Charter guidelines to the calculation of our spend on legal and mandatory training has resulted in a reduction in our spend in this regard in 2021
Includes all recycled water and excludes toll treated ore
02
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
67% ownership
100% ownership
2021
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
3 768
3 045
3 342
3 499
3 627
7 492
13 379.4
16 428.7
1 864
918
836
1 333
(832)
(491)
1 643.2
4 898.4
239
(83)
87
56
25
50
1 354
2 325
12 814.6
11 147.4
12 189.1
12 409.5
13 715.8
18 667.9
31 062.1
35 215.9
18.2
46.7
65.7
85.9
98.8
146.8
382.4
738.5
1 189
298
490
572
504
1 756
6 647
8 531
31.6
9.8
14.7
16.4
13.9
23.4
49.7
51.9
3.3
(29.4)
1.1
(4.0)
1.0
2.2
17.7
22.4
1.7
1.51
1.58
1.68
1.92
1.87
1.71
2.09
-
-
-
-
0.5
0.8
1.14
1.40
2 477
2 429
2 774
3 011
3 349
3 792
4 140
4 639
2 477
2 365
2 365
2 426
2 269
2 244
2 175
2 434
-
64
409
585
1 080
1 548
1 965
2 205
2 479
2 461
2 762
3 021
3 420
3 847
3 990
4 628
2 467
2 389
2 348
2 449
2 299
2 222
2 096
2 457
12
72
414
572
1 121
1 625
1 894
2 171
4.29
4.11
4.03
3.94
3.96
3.91
3.93
3.86
4.30
4.14
4.18
4.16
4.21
4.01
3.97
3.88
1.41
3.06
3.12
2.99
3.45
3.77
3.89
3.83
294
278
304
328
368
401
419
467
294
272
275
283
266
241
224
249
0.4
6
29
45
102
160
195
218
8 039
9 359
10 068
9 941
10 468
14 139
15 560
16 770
8 039
9 359
10 068
9 941
10 468
12 562
14 141
15 599
-
-
-
-
-
16 504
17 185
18 108
1 724
2 009
1 127
2 160
3 459
1 661
1 815
1 810
81.1
29.8
48.5
26.1
37.3
68.1
100.0
100.0
64
64
64
70
64
54
64
67
36
36
36
40
36
31
36
33
45
45
45
40
55
54
55
56
8 900
7 281
7 400
8 372
9 508
10 087
10 593
11 024
12.3
15.1
14.1
15.9
17.1
17.8
19.0
19.8
114.4
83.9
62.0
73.5
112.4
129.2
112.7
97.0*
452
572
658
622
627
785
1 271
1 640
805
937
767
765
631
416
308
172
2
5
1
-
2
2
1
1
2.664
2.045
1.902
2.753
2.475
1.900
1.318
1.943
19
13
9
10
13
10
5
3
133
74.6
287.1
40.5
63.2
65.8
92.0
169.2
68.1
74.2
79.6
87.0
86.7
86.6
82.2
86.3
259
393
395
763
999
1 136
1 404
1 503
243.1
241.8
238.8
235.6
348.0
349.4
348.5
343.4
326 606
304 674
318 220
333 956
341 746
427 633
450 311
513 922
45.3
52
47.4
46.2
45
46.6
46.2
48.3
1.671
1.998
1.598
1.405
1.220
1.233
1.075
1.171
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
03
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
