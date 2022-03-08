Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBP   ZAE000149936

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(RBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Download Annual Results booklet

03/08/2022 | 12:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2021

Creating economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering

MORE THAN MINING

OUR BUSINESS AT A GLANCE

RBPlat is a mid-tier producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with operations on shallow long-lifeMerensky and UG2 ore bodies located on the Bushveld Igneous Complex in the North West province of South Africa. We focus on extracting value from the PGMs and base metals we mine that make a difference in people's lives.

We own and operate two mines and two concentrators:

Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM), a twin decline shaft with an average mining depth of 450m, is a conventional and hybrid mining operation

Styldrift Mine (Styldrift), a twin vertical shaft, is a mechanised bord and pillar mining operation with an average mining depth of 680m

BRPM concentrator, is a 250ktpm capacity traditional MF2 process concentrator

Maseve concentrator is being upgraded to a 180ktpm MF2 plant. The upgrade will be completed in the second quarter of 2022

Major shareholders

2021

l Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) (35.31%)

l Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (Northam) (34.68%)

l PIC (9.46%)

l Royal Bafokeng Holdings (3.29%)

Northam

Amplats: Dishaba

Platinum:

Zondereinde

Amplats: Tumela

Siyanda Bakgatla

N

Platinum Mine:

Union

Northam

Sedibelo Platinum Mines: PPM

0

25

50

kilometres

Wesizwe

Western

Pilanesberg

Limb

Platinum:

Bakubung

Northam

Platinum:

27˚ 07' 0" E

Eland

RBPlat

25˚ 25' 0" S

Sibanye -

operations

Stillwater:

Implats:

Marikana

Rustenburg

Rustenburg

Sibanye -

Stillwater:

Sibanye -

Pandora

Polokwane

Stillwater:

Rustenburg

Eastern Platinum:

Mbombela

Rustenburg

Pretoria

Crocodile River

Johannesburg

North West

province

Upington

Bloemfontein

Durban

Republic of South Africa

Cape Town

Gqeberha

EXPLORATION

MINING

CONCENTRATING

CONCENTRATE sold to Amplats* who smelt, refine, and market our product

* Anglo American Platinum

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

STRATEGY

1

PILLARSSTRATEGIC

OPERATIONAL

2

3

GROWTH

4

Towards

operational excellence

Build

flexibility to ensure sustainability

Grow

organically

Pursue value

enhancing

opportunities

CORPORATE STRATEGY

Optimise volumes to achieve economic sustainability

Achieve cost efficiencies that contribute to the sustainability of the business

Achieve zero harm

Transform our workforce to achieve gender equality and inclusivity Effective corporate governance designed to protect and grow value Contributing to community sustainability

Environmental stewardship

Maintain our IMS panel ratio at BRPM

Maintain IMS section ratio at Styldrift

Processing flexibility and capacity

Capital allocation

Positioning RBPlat to compete over the long term

Royalty agreements

Mergers and acquisitions

Gold streaming

SHORT TERM

MEDIUM TERM

LONG TERM

(One year)

(3 - 5 years)

(More than five years)

Completion of the MF2 upgrade of the Maseve concentrator

Brownfields project: mining of UG2 at Styldrift

Conversion of BRPM South shaft to UG2 as Merensky Reserves are

Potential greenfields project: Styldrift II

depleted

Styldrift shallow twin vertical shaft (average mining depth of 680m) mechanised bord and pillar mine - over 40 years life of mine as a mechanised mine using the XLP mining method

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

01

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

10-YEAR PERFORMANCE IN TERMS OF THE CAPITALS

Unit

2012

2013

FINANCIAL CAPITAL

Revenue

R (million)

2 865

3 251

Net cash/(debt)

R (million)

650

773

Headline earnings/(loss) per share

Cents

104

173

Average rand basket price

R/4E oz

10 651.7

11 611.1

Income from Impala royalty agreements

R (million)

61.8

75.2

EBITDA

R (million)

634

1 008

EBITDA margin

%

22.1

31.0

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

%

1.6

2.8

MANUFACTURED CAPITAL

BRPM IMS panel ratio

ratio

1.48

1.52

Styldrift IMS section ratio

ratio

-

-

Total tonnes hoisted

(kt)

2 329

2 308

BRPM

(kt)

2 329

2 308

Styldrift

(kt)

-

-

Total tonnes milled

(kt)

2 375

2 301

BRPM

(kt)

2 375

2 301

Styldrift

(kt)

-

-

Built-up head grade (4E)

(g/t)

4.07

4.38

BRPM

(g/t)

4.07

4.41

Styldrift

(g/t)

-

1.72

4E metals in concentrate

(koz)

269

280

BRPM

(koz)

269

280

Styldrift

(koz)

-

-

Cash operating cost per 4E ounce

(R/4E oz)

7 616

7 519

BRPM

(R/4E oz)

7 616

7 519

Styldrift

(R/4E oz)

-

-

Capex

R (million)

1 192

1 059

Capex funded from operational cash flows

%

58.5

84.5

INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL

Board independent non-executive directors

%

60

50

Board gender diversity: % women

%

30

20

Board racial composition - % black

%

50

50

HUMAN CAPITAL

Number of employees (including contractors and corporate office employees)

Number

7 518

7 929

Women in mining (full-time employees)

%

12.9

10.9

Training investment

R (million)

95.6

99.1

HIV/Aids: Number of employees and contractors on antiretroviral

treatment (ART) A

Number

430

412

TB incidence rate (/100 000) - the numbers recorded from 2010 to 2013 were

prevalence rates A

/100 000

430

412

Fatalities

Number

1

2

LTIFR A

/1 000 000 hours

3.379

3.069

NIHL exceeding 10% A

Number

21

27

SOCIAL AND RELATIONSHIP

Our social investment including our SLPs

A

R (million)

126.9

105.2

Discretionary procurement from HD businesses A

(Average %)

59.4

64.7

Home ownership (number of families living in purchased homes)

Number

-

-

NATURAL CAPITAL

Mineral resources inclusive of reserves - measured, indicated and inferred

(Mt)

244.2

243.0

GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) A

(tCO e)

337 709

292 773

2

Energy efficiency - for BRPM concentrator

(kWh/tonne)

50.6

44.6

Total water use efficiency

(Ml/kt milled)**

1.748

1.634

  • A change in our application of the Mining Charter guidelines to the calculation of our spend on legal and mandatory training has resulted in a reduction in our spend in this regard in 2021
  • Includes all recycled water and excludes toll treated ore

02

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

67% ownership

100% ownership

2021

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

3 768

3 045

3 342

3 499

3 627

7 492

13 379.4

16 428.7

1 864

918

836

1 333

(832)

(491)

1 643.2

4 898.4

239

(83)

87

56

25

50

1 354

2 325

12 814.6

11 147.4

12 189.1

12 409.5

13 715.8

18 667.9

31 062.1

35 215.9

18.2

46.7

65.7

85.9

98.8

146.8

382.4

738.5

1 189

298

490

572

504

1 756

6 647

8 531

31.6

9.8

14.7

16.4

13.9

23.4

49.7

51.9

3.3

(29.4)

1.1

(4.0)

1.0

2.2

17.7

22.4

1.7

1.51

1.58

1.68

1.92

1.87

1.71

2.09

-

-

-

-

0.5

0.8

1.14

1.40

2 477

2 429

2 774

3 011

3 349

3 792

4 140

4 639

2 477

2 365

2 365

2 426

2 269

2 244

2 175

2 434

-

64

409

585

1 080

1 548

1 965

2 205

2 479

2 461

2 762

3 021

3 420

3 847

3 990

4 628

2 467

2 389

2 348

2 449

2 299

2 222

2 096

2 457

12

72

414

572

1 121

1 625

1 894

2 171

4.29

4.11

4.03

3.94

3.96

3.91

3.93

3.86

4.30

4.14

4.18

4.16

4.21

4.01

3.97

3.88

1.41

3.06

3.12

2.99

3.45

3.77

3.89

3.83

294

278

304

328

368

401

419

467

294

272

275

283

266

241

224

249

0.4

6

29

45

102

160

195

218

8 039

9 359

10 068

9 941

10 468

14 139

15 560

16 770

8 039

9 359

10 068

9 941

10 468

12 562

14 141

15 599

-

-

-

-

-

16 504

17 185

18 108

1 724

2 009

1 127

2 160

3 459

1 661

1 815

1 810

81.1

29.8

48.5

26.1

37.3

68.1

100.0

100.0

64

64

64

70

64

54

64

67

36

36

36

40

36

31

36

33

45

45

45

40

55

54

55

56

8 900

7 281

7 400

8 372

9 508

10 087

10 593

11 024

12.3

15.1

14.1

15.9

17.1

17.8

19.0

19.8

114.4

83.9

62.0

73.5

112.4

129.2

112.7

97.0*

452

572

658

622

627

785

1 271

1 640

805

937

767

765

631

416

308

172

2

5

1

-

2

2

1

1

2.664

2.045

1.902

2.753

2.475

1.900

1.318

1.943

19

13

9

10

13

10

5

3

133

74.6

287.1

40.5

63.2

65.8

92.0

169.2

68.1

74.2

79.6

87.0

86.7

86.6

82.2

86.3

259

393

395

763

999

1 136

1 404

1 503

243.1

241.8

238.8

235.6

348.0

349.4

348.5

343.4

326 606

304 674

318 220

333 956

341 746

427 633

450 311

513 922

45.3

52

47.4

46.2

45

46.6

46.2

48.3

1.671

1.998

1.598

1.405

1.220

1.233

1.075

1.171

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

03

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
12:31aROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : Download Annual Results booklet
PU
12:31aROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and D..
PU
12:31aROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : RBPlat announces record production and EBITDA amidst a challengi..
PU
12:21aROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : View Annual Financial Statements
PU
12:21aROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : View Mineral Resources and Reserves Statement
PU
02/24Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 Decemb..
CI
02/11ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : RBPlat recommends shareholders accept Impala Platinum Mandatory ..
PU
2021ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : RBPlat outperforms global average CDP disclosures
PU
2021Northam Platinum Holdings Limited acquired additional 2.19% stake in Royal Bafokeng Pla..
CI
2021ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : RBPlat shareholders to receive an Offer from Implats to acquire ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 532 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net income 2021 7 292 M 477 M 477 M
Net cash 2021 4 949 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,73x
Yield 2021 11,1%
Capitalization 48 381 M 3 163 M 3 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 168,72 ZAR
Average target price 152,20 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Ditshebo Phiri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hermanus Albertus Rossouw Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Obakeng Phetwe Chairman
Neil Carr Chief Operating Officer
Michael Howard Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED7.93%3 247
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED29.34%42 557
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-5.68%25 744
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED20.79%14 770
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED50.77%13 413
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.12.92%8 259