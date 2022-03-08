Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Download Annual Results booklet

RBPlat is a mid-tier producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with operations on shallow long-lifeMerensky and UG2 ore bodies located on the Bushveld Igneous Complex in the North West province of South Africa. We focus on extracting value from the PGMs and base metals we mine that make a difference in people's lives.

We own and operate two mines and two concentrators:

Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM), a twin decline shaft with an average mining depth of 450m, is a conventional and hybrid mining operation

Styldrift Mine (Styldrift), a twin vertical shaft, is a mechanised bord and pillar mining operation with an average mining depth of 680m

BRPM concentrator, is a 250ktpm capacity traditional MF2 process concentrator

Maseve concentrator is being upgraded to a 180ktpm MF2 plant. The upgrade will be completed in the second quarter of 2022