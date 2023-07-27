Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited(JSE:RBP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited(JSE:RBP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-25 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|127.00 ZAR
|-1.70%
|-2.76%
|-22.98%
|Jul. 26
|Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited(JSE:RBP) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
|CI
|Jul. 24
|South African Stocks Close Flat Monday in Major Week for Central Banks
|MT
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited(JSE:RBP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|127.00 ZAR
|-1.70%
|-2.76%
|2 130 M $
|Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited(JSE:RBP) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
|CI
|South African Stocks Close Flat Monday in Major Week for Central Banks
|MT
|Impala Platinum Secures 98% Royal Bafokeng Stake on Closing of Takeover Offer
|MT
|Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (JSE:IMP) completed the acquisition of additional 41.8% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (JSE:RBP) from Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (JSE:NPH) for ZAR 13.1 billion.
|CI
|South African Stocks Fall As Central Bank Holds Rate Steady
|MT
|Impala wins RBPlat bid battle as Northam sells stake
|RE
|Royal Bafokeng Shareholder Northam Accepts Impala Platinum Offer
|MT
|Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (JSE:IMP) made an offer to acquire additional 34.5% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (JSE:RBP) from Northam Platinum Holdings Limited (JSE:NPH) for ZAR 13.1 billion.
|CI
|Impala Platinum Increases Stake in Royal Bafokeng
|MT
|Impala Platinum Ups Royal Bafokeng Stake
|MT
|South African Shares Up Slightly; June Absa PMI Declines
|MT
|Royal Bafokeng Reports Resolution of Northam Platinum Complaints
|MT
|Impala Platinum Declares Royal Bafokeng Takeover Unconditional
|MT
|South African Stocks Close Flat as Consumer Morale Falls, Producer Inflation Cools
|MT
|Impala Platinum Receives Compliance Certificate for Royal Bafokeng Takeover
|MT
|South Africa’s JSE/FTSE Top 40 Index Close Wednesday Higher as Recession Fears Ease
|MT
|South Africa's Implats Extends Deadline, Awaits Compliance Certificate for RBPlat Takeover
|MT
|Royal Bafokeng Platinum Extends Interim CFO's Appointment Until December
|MT
|Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited Announces Further Extension of Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer
|CI
|South African Stocks Close Lower Amid Political Uncertainty in Russia
|MT
|South Africa's Impala Platinum Lifts Stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum
|MT
|South African Stocks Slump as Central Banks Signal More Rate Hikes
|MT
|Impala Platinum Further Raises Royal Bafokeng Platinum Stake
|MT
|Impala Platinum Lifts Royal Bafokeng Platinum Stake
|MT
|South African Stocks Flat as Rate Jitters Return Ahead of Monetary Policy Week
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.98%
|2 130 M $
|+3.62%
|1 916 M $
|-21.51%
|3 311 M $
|-9.95%
|318 M $
|-27.09%
|263 M $
|-32.20%
|239 M $
|-22.78%
|140 M $
|-9.52%
|86 M $
|-58.02%
|21 M $
|+71.43%
|6 M $