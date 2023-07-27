Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited(JSE:RBP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited specializes in exploring, producing and marketing precious metal. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - platinum (38.4%): 261,000 ounces produced in 2019. At the end of 2019, the group had 2 mines located in South Africa; - palladium (30%) - rhodium (17.2%); - nickel (6.5%); - gold (2.9%); - other (5%): ruthenium, iridium, cobalt, chromium and copper.