ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(RBP)
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Notification of an Interest Payment

08/24/2020 | 02:24am EDT

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2008/015696/06) Company code: RBPD

Stock code: RBPCB

ISIN: ZAE000243853

("Royal Bafokeng Platinum" or "RBPlat")

NOTIFICATION OF AN INTEREST PAYMENT

Bondholders of the Royal Bafokeng Platinum R1,200,000,000.00 7% p.a. Senior Unsecured Convertible Registered Bonds due 2022 (the "Convertible Bond") are hereby advised that the Convertible Bond will commence trading ex-interest, with respect to the interest period starting 16 March 2020 and ending on 15 September 2020 (the "Period"), from the close of trade on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 until the close of trade on Friday, 11 September 2020.

The interest amount to be paid on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 will be R350.00 for each R10,000.00 of Principal Amount for the Period. The next interest period will commence on 16 September 2020 (inclusive) and will end on 16 March 2021 (exclusive).

The salient dates relating to this interest payment are as follows:

Last date to trade in order to

participate in this interest payment:

Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Ex-date:

Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Record date:

Friday, 11 September 2020

Payment date:

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

24 August 2020

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:23:01 UTC
