Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Notification of an Interest Payment

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2008/015696/06) Company code: RBPD

Stock code: RBPCB

ISIN: ZAE000243853

("Royal Bafokeng Platinum" or "RBPlat")

NOTIFICATION OF AN INTEREST PAYMENT

Bondholders of the Royal Bafokeng Platinum R1,200,000,000.00 7% p.a. Senior Unsecured Convertible Registered Bonds due 2022 (the "Convertible Bond") are hereby advised that the Convertible Bond will commence trading ex-interest, with respect to the interest period starting 16 March 2020 and ending on 15 September 2020 (the "Period"), from the close of trade on Tuesday, 8 September 2020 until the close of trade on Friday, 11 September 2020.

The interest amount to be paid on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 will be R350.00 for each R10,000.00 of Principal Amount for the Period. The next interest period will commence on 16 September 2020 (inclusive) and will end on 16 March 2021 (exclusive).

The salient dates relating to this interest payment are as follows: