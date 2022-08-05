Royal Bafokeng Platinum : RBPlat and the North West Department of Education partner to deliver two new schools in Rustenburg

PRESS RELEASE

Friday, 5 August 2022, Rustenburg

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM AND THE NORTH WEST DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PARTNER TO DELIVER TWO NEW SCHOOLS IN RUSTENBURG

5 August 2022 - Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), in partnership with the North West Department of Education (NWDoE), today, officially opened the newly built Primary and Secondary Schools at Waterkloof Hills Estate, in Rustenburg.

In 2019, RBPlat and the NWDoE entered into an agreement on an equal financial contribution basis, to construct a much-needed Primary and Secondary School, at a cost of approximately R140 million. The two schools, provisionally named Waterkloof Hills Primary School and Waterkloof Hills Secondary School, are conveniently located within the Waterkloof Hills Estate; RBPlat's flagship employee housing development in Rustenburg, that offers employees ownership of quality family housing in a secure lifestyle Estate.

The schools commenced operations at the start of this year, with the Primary School catering for Grades R to 4, and currently having 470 learners enrolled, and the Secondary School catering for Grades 8 and 9, with an enrolment of 375 learners. Plans are in place for additional Grades to be phased in over the next few years.

The schools, which are also wheel-chair friendly, are fully equipped with state-of-the-art resources, including interactive boards with projectors, laptops for the educators, soccer fields, multi-purpose courts, multi-function rooms, science laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, sickrooms, eating halls and over 250 parking bays, amongst others. Whilst RBPlat was responsible for the successful and timeous completion of the construction of the schools, the schools will be administered by the NWDoE, as per the relevant legislative protocols.

'Our partnership with the NWDoE, has resulted in the successful construction of these two new schools, which will not only serve the children of our employees residing in Waterkloof Hills Estate, but also children from the surrounding communities. Our purpose has always been to create economic value that can be shared with all our stakeholders and this project offers a legacy of sustainable benefits, through quality education, for the next generation of leaders in our communities,' said RBPlat CEO, Steve Phiri.