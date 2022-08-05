Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited
  News
  Summary
    RBP   ZAE000149936

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(RBP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
143.50 ZAR   -1.45%
05:11aROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM : RBPlat and the North West Department of Education partner to deliver two new schools in Rustenburg
PU
08/04Ministers Angie Motshekga and Gwede Mantashe Unveil the Newly Built Waterkloof Hills in Rustenburg, 5 Aug
AQ
08/04Ministers Angie Motshekga and Gwede Mantashe Unveil the Newly Built Waterkloof Hills in Rustenburg, 5 Aug The department welcomes the construction of Waterkloof Hills Combined School as it ensures that the infrastructural improvements are in line with the Norms and Standards of the DBE
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Royal Bafokeng Platinum : RBPlat and the North West Department of Education partner to deliver two new schools in Rustenburg

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Friday, 5 August 2022, Rustenburg

To: All Media

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM AND THE NORTH WEST DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PARTNER TO DELIVER TWO NEW SCHOOLS IN RUSTENBURG

5 August 2022 - Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), in partnership with the North West Department of Education (NWDoE), today, officially opened the newly built Primary and Secondary Schools at Waterkloof Hills Estate, in Rustenburg.

In 2019, RBPlat and the NWDoE entered into an agreement on an equal financial contribution basis, to construct a much-needed Primary and Secondary School, at a cost of approximately R140 million. The two schools, provisionally named Waterkloof Hills Primary School and Waterkloof Hills Secondary School, are conveniently located within the Waterkloof Hills Estate; RBPlat's flagship employee housing development in Rustenburg, that offers employees ownership of quality family housing in a secure lifestyle Estate.

The schools commenced operations at the start of this year, with the Primary School catering for Grades R to 4, and currently having 470 learners enrolled, and the Secondary School catering for Grades 8 and 9, with an enrolment of 375 learners. Plans are in place for additional Grades to be phased in over the next few years.

The schools, which are also wheel-chair friendly, are fully equipped with state-of-the-art resources, including interactive boards with projectors, laptops for the educators, soccer fields, multi-purpose courts, multi-function rooms, science laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, sickrooms, eating halls and over 250 parking bays, amongst others. Whilst RBPlat was responsible for the successful and timeous completion of the construction of the schools, the schools will be administered by the NWDoE, as per the relevant legislative protocols.

'Our partnership with the NWDoE, has resulted in the successful construction of these two new schools, which will not only serve the children of our employees residing in Waterkloof Hills Estate, but also children from the surrounding communities. Our purpose has always been to create economic value that can be shared with all our stakeholders and this project offers a legacy of sustainable benefits, through quality education, for the next generation of leaders in our communities,' said RBPlat CEO, Steve Phiri.

The North West Department of Education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela also welcomed the RBPlat partnership. "In our department we have a theme that we adopted which simply says "ngwana sejo o a tlhakanelwa", "It takes a village to raise a child" which means that we cannot succeed alone and without the involvement of all other stakeholders. We are extremely grateful for the RBPlat partnership, which reflects a good example of a successful Public Private Partnership, which is always encouraged by the government. We should also remember that "education is a societal matter", and every nation needs to invest in education, to be successful," said MEC Matsemela.

At the official opening today, the two schools were handed over to the Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Ends.

ABOUT ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is a mid-tier platinum group metals (PGMs) producer, originating from a joint venture between Anglo American Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) known as the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum mine joint venture (BRPM JV).

In 2018 RBPlat became the 100% owner of its business, following the acquisition of the 33% portion of the BRPM JV from Anglo American Platinum.

RBPlat mines platinum group metals in the Merensky and UG2 reefs on the Boschkoppie, Styldrift and Frischgewaagd farms in the Rustenburg area which have been identified as hosting the last undeveloped Merensky reef on the Western limb of the Bushveld complex.

RBPlat's assets are the only known significant shallow high grade Merensky resources and reserves still available for mining in South Africa.

Our strategy is underpinned by our keen focus on sustainability and our aspiration of achieving 'More than Mining' and is defined by our purpose of creating economic value for all our stakeholders.

Further information is available on our corporate website: www.bafokengplatinum.co.za

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

LINDIWE MONTSHIWAGAE

  • Executive: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
  • Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4510
  • Email: irandmedia@bafokengplatinum.co.za

THAPELO MONTSHIOA

  • Manager: Communications
  • Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4510
  • Email: irandmedia@bafokengplatinum.co.za

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
