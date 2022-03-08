Log in
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : RBPlat announces record production and EBITDA amidst a challenging environment

03/08/2022
RBPLAT ANNOUNCES RECORD PRODUCTION AND EBITDA AMIDST A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

Johannesburg, 8 March 2022. Royal Bafokeng Platinum today issued its results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

"RBPlat has delivered record production and EBITDA in the face of a fluid operating environment. This was achieved through a consistent focus on our operational fundamentals, which are underpinned by the four pillars of our strategy. These fundamentals anchored our strategic planning and operational performance as we navigated the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, an unreliable power supply from Eskom and the slow global economic recovery. Our response to the challenges of the operating environment continued to deliver growth, especially during a period where the mining industry is focused on stability and recovery. This growth is driven by our shared vision of success and fostered through the transparent and collaborative partnerships with all of our stakeholders," said Steve Phiri, Chief Executive Officer of RBPlat.

KEY FEATURES FOR THE YEAR

Financial performance

  • Revenue increased by 22.8% to R16 428.7 million (2020: R13 379.4 million)
  • 28.3% increase in EBITDA to a record R8 530.6 million (2020: R6 646.5 million)
  • Gross profit increased by 25.1% to R6 791.4 million (2020: R5 430.7 million)
  • 86.0% increase in headline earnings to R6 488.2 million (2020: R3 488.9 million)
  • Headline earnings per share increased to 2 324.6 cents (2020: 1 354.4 cents)
  • Gross cash final dividend of 535.0 cents per share (equating to R1.5 billion),bringing total capital returns for the year to R3.5 billion.

Operational and safety performance

  • 16.0% increase in total tonnes milled to 4 628kt
  • 11.5% increase in 4E metals in concentrate to 467koz
  • Unit cost per 4E ounce increased by 7.8% to R16 770/oz
  • Regrettably one fatality at BRPM's North shaft
  • 47.4% deterioration in lost time injury frequency rate
  • 26.1% deterioration in total injury frequency rate
  • 83% of employees, including contractors, fully vaccinated by year-end.

More than mining

  • R169.2 million social investment, through our social and labour plans
  • 19.7% increase in discretionary procurement from historically disadvantaged businesses to R4 807.9 million.

SAFETY PERFORMANCE

The safety and health of our employees is key in creating a stable and productive working environment. Sadly, there was one fatal accident at our BRPM operation. During the year under review, we also saw declines in our safety performance with a deterioration of 47.4% for the lost time injury frequency rate, 65.9% for the serious injury frequency rate, and 26.1% for the total injury frequency rate.

We remain confident that our safety strategy and associated safety initiatives will enable us to deliver on our commitment to ensure the safety of our employees.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Our strong foundation allowed us to weather the challenges of operating in a fluid and consistently evolving Covid-19 environment, industry cost pressures and an unreliable power supply.

Total tonnes hoisted increased by 12.1% to 4 639kt as volumes increased at BRPM and Styldrift. BRPM tonnes hoisted increased by 11.9% to 2 434kt, and Styldrift tonnes hoisted increased by 12.2% to 2 205kt.

Total tonnes milled increased by 16.0% to 4 628kt. Merensky tonnes milled increased by 7.9% to 3 546kt, as Styldrift continues to ramp up. UG2 tonnes milled increased by 53.7% to 1 082kt, in line with increased UG2 volumes from BRPM North and South shafts.

Overall built-up head grade decreased by 1.8% to 3.86g/t (4E), with built-up head grades reducing by 1.5% and 2.3% for Styldrift and BRPM, respectively. The reduction in head grade is attributable to higher on-reef dilutions experienced on our Merensky mining horizons at both BRPM and Styldrift, as well as the increased contribution of lower grade South shaft UG2 ore, to the overall ore mix.

Improved volumes combined with the lower recovery yielded a 11.5% and 10.7% increase in 4E and platinum metals in concentrate, respectively. The 4E metals in concentrate amounted to 467koz and platinum in concentrate equated to 301koz.

Cash operating costs for the business increased by R1 316 million or 20.2% to R7 829 million. This is primarily attributable to higher production volumes, industry inflation and costs related to our response to Covid-19.

Cash operating cost per tonne milled and cash operating cost per 4E ounce increased by 3.7% and 7.8% to R1 692 and R16 770, respectively. Total capital expenditure decreased by 0.3% to R1 810 million.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenue for the year increased by 22.8% to R16 428.7 million (2020: R13 379.4 million) and was supported by the strong PGM basket prices and the increase in production.

Cost of sales increased by 21.2% to R9 637.3 million (2020: R7 948.7 million), and this was mainly due to increased production volumes as well as on-mine inflation.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 28.3% from R6 646.5 million to a record R8 530.6 million, with our EBITDA margin increasing to 51.9% from 49.7% in the previous comparative period.

A significant improvement in the PGM market, coupled with our strong operational performance, resulted in our 86% higher headline earnings of R6 488.2 million in 2021 (2020: R3 488.9 million). Headline earnings per share increased to 2 324.6 cents (2020: 1 354.4 cents). Basic earnings per share were reported at 2 332.4 cents compared to 1 369.9 cents in 2020.

Furthermore, the improvement in the PGM market and strong operational performance also increased the cash generated from operations from R3 783.2 million in 2020 to R8 873.9 million in 2021. Following the R1 523.9 million payment of our 2020 maiden dividend and the R1 546.2 million payment of the 2021 interim dividend, our net cash flow from operating activities amounted to R5 700.1 million (2020: R5 825.9 million).

Net cash, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less interest-bearing borrowings, amounted to R4 898.4 million (2020: R1 643.2 million), which is a 198.1% improvement on the 2020 comparative period.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

Guided by our dividend policy and taking into account our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation in 2021, the Board has declared a gross cash final dividend of 535.0 cents per share, equating to R1.5 billion. This is in addition to the interim dividend of R1.5 billion, declared in

August 2021, bringing total capital returns for the year to R3.5 billion. This ensures that we remain in a strong financial position and are well-placed to continue making appropriate value- creating and disciplined investments in our business and that we ensure sustainable capital returns to shareholders.

MORE THAN MINING

During the past year, we had a strong focus on ensuring the health and safety of our employees, which included a targeted drive to vaccinate our employees and protect them from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. By year-end we had fully vaccinated 83% of our employees, through our own internal vaccination sites. This figure is currently at 88% year-to-date.

Our Enterprise and Supplier Development programme, focussing on localising our supplier footprint, building capacity in our host communities and establishing set-aside procurement opportunities, continues to deliver results. Our 2021 discretionary procurement from historically disadvantaged businesses amounted to R4 807.9 million, a 19.7% increase year-on- year.

We are also proud to have partnered with the North West Department of Education and successfully completed the construction of the new primary and secondary schools at our employee housing development, Waterkloof Hills Estate. The estate is currently home to more than 5 000 residents. At the start of the 2022 school year, 378 learners were enrolled in the primary school and 368 learners in the secondary school, of which 95% of these learners, are the children of RBPlat employees, who own homes in Waterkloof Hills Estate. The two schools are geared to provide education facilities for approximately 2 000 learners when fully operational.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

There are some signs of global economic recovery, however we expect the 2022 operating environment to remain constrained, characterised by erratic economic growth and continued inflationary pressures resulting from ongoing disruptions of global supply chain processes, the continued risk of future Covid-19 waves of infection impacting operational continuity, and potential production interruptions stemming from a fragile Eskom power supply grid, amongst other dynamics.

During 2022, Styldrift is planned to reach its steady state run-rate and BRPM is expected to maintain its historic production volumes.

Production guidance for 2022, subject to any unforeseen operational disruptions, is forecast to increase to between 4.65 million tonnes and 4.90 million tonnes at a 4E built-up head grade of 3.90g/t, yielding between 485koz and 505koz 4E metals in concentrate. Group cash unit costs are forecast between R16 500 and R17 500 per 4E ounce.

Group capital expenditure for 2022, is forecast to be approximately R2.3 billion with Styldrift replacement capital (R0.7 billion), the Maseve plant upgrade, the tailings storage facility upgrades (R0.5 billion) and the Styldrift expansion project auxiliary works (R0.2 billion) being the main drivers. SIB expenditure is expected to be between 10% and 11% of operating expenditure.

Ends.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

LINDIWE MONTSHIWAGAE

Executive: Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4510

Email: lindiwe@bafokengplatinum.co.za

THAPELO MONTSHIOA

Communications Manager

Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4522

Email: thapelom@bafokengplatinum.co.za

ABOUT ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is a mid-tier platinum group metals (PGMs) producer, originating from a joint venture between Anglo American Platinum and Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) known as the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum mine joint venture (BRPM JV).

In 2018 RBPlat became the 100% owner of its business, following the acquisition of the 33% portion of the BRPM JV from Anglo American Platinum.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

