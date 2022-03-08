Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Annual Financial Statements

STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the annual financial statements of the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Group. The financial statements presented on pages 14 to 90 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and IFRIC interpretations (collectively IFRS), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guidelines as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and the Companies Act 71 of 2008 of South Africa, and include amounts based on judgements and estimates made by management.

The Board considered whether in preparing the financial statements they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates. The Board is satisfied that the information contained in the financial statements fairly presents the results of operations for the year and the financial position of the Group at year-end.

The Board has responsibility for ensuring that proper records are kept to enable the preparation of the financial statements in compliance with relevant legislation.

The going concern basis of accounting has been adopted in preparing the financial statements. The directors have no reason to believe that the Company and the Group will not be a going concern in the foreseeable future.

The annual financial statements were audited by KPMG Inc. who expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

BOARD APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are set out on pages 14 to 90. The preparation thereof was supervised by the Financial Director, Hanré Rossouw, and approved by the Board of Directors on 08 March 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

O Phetwe SD Phiri Chair Chief Executive Officer

CERTIFICATE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY

I, the undersigned, certify that to the best of my knowledge and in my capacity as the Company Secretary, the Company has lodged all such returns with the Companies Intellectual and Property Commission in compliance with the Companies Act 71 of 2008.

All the filed required returns and notices are true, correct and up to date.

LC Jooste

Company Secretary

08 March 2022