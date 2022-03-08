Log in
    RBP   ZAE000149936

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(RBP)
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Annual Financial Statements

03/08/2022
Annual Financial Statements 2021

Creating economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering

MORE THAN MINING

CONTENTS

2

2

3

4 - 5

6 - 9

10 - 13

14

15

16

17

18 - 75

76 - 90

GROUPAND COMPANYREPORTS

Statementof responsibility by the Boardof Directors

Certificate of the Company Secretary

Chief Executive Officer and the Financial Director's responsibility statement

Audit and Risk Committee report

Directors' report for the Group and Company

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated statement of financial position Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated statement of cash flows

Notes to the consolidated annual financial statements including accounting policies, critical accounting estimates and judgements

COMPANY ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND NOTES

UNRECOGNISEDITEMS

43

Guarantees

43

Operatingand capital commitments

43

Contingentliabilities

ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION

28 - 29 Environmental trust deposits

41 - 42 Restoration and rehabilitation provision

43 Guarantees issued

HOW NUMBERS ARE CALCULATED

71 - 74 Segment information

OTHER INFORMATION

54 - 55 Related party transactions

47 - 52 Share-based payments

21 - 25 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

  1. Impairment of employee housing assets
  1. Dividend per share
  1. Earnings per share

RBPLAT EMPLOYEE HOUSING

91

NON-IFRS MEASURES

30 - 31

Employee housing loan receivable

92

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

31

Employee housing benefit

32

Housing insurance investment

GROUP STRUCTURE

32

Employee housing assets

93

CORPORATE INFORMATION

38 - 39 PIC housing facility

47

Net finance income

FUNDING AND FACILITIES

37

- 38

Convertible bond

GOLD STREAMING

39

Interest-bearing borrowings

40 - 41

Deferred revenue

34

- 35

Cash on hand

44 - 46

Revenue

34

- 35

Funding and facilities

RISK

63

- 71

Financial risk management

STRATEGY

1

PILLARSSTRATEGIC

OPERATIONAL

2

3

GROWTH

4

Towards

operational excellence

Build

flexibility to ensure sustainability

Grow

organically

Pursue value

enhancing

opportunities

CORPORATE STRATEGY

Optimise volumes to achieve economic sustainability

Achieve cost efficiencies that contribute to the sustainability of the business

Achieve zero harm

Transform our workforce to achieve gender equality and inclusivity Effective corporate governance designed to protect and grow value Contributing to community sustainability

Environmental stewardship

Maintain our IMS panel ratio at BRPM

Maintain IMS section ratio at Styldrift

Processing flexibility and capacity

Capital allocation

Positioning RBPlat to compete over the long term

Royalty agreements

Mergers and acquisitions

Gold streaming

SHORT TERM

MEDIUM TERM

LONG TERM

(One year)

(3 - 5 years)

(More than five years)

Completion of the MF2 upgrade of the Maseve concentrator

Brownfields project: mining of UG2 at Styldrift

Conversion of BRPM South shaft to UG2 as Merensky Reserves are

Potential greenfields project: Styldrift II

depleted

Styldrift shallow twin vertical shaft (average mining depth of 680m) mechanised bord and pillar mine - over 40 years life of mine as a mechanised mine using the XLP mining method

Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Annual Financial Statements

1

STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation, integrity and fair presentation of the annual financial statements of the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Group. The financial statements presented on pages 14 to 90 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and IFRIC interpretations (collectively IFRS), the SAICA Financial Reporting Guidelines as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and the Companies Act 71 of 2008 of South Africa, and include amounts based on judgements and estimates made by management.

The Board considered whether in preparing the financial statements they have used the most appropriate accounting policies, consistently applied and supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates. The Board is satisfied that the information contained in the financial statements fairly presents the results of operations for the year and the financial position of the Group at year-end.

The Board has responsibility for ensuring that proper records are kept to enable the preparation of the financial statements in compliance with relevant legislation.

The going concern basis of accounting has been adopted in preparing the financial statements. The directors have no reason to believe that the Company and the Group will not be a going concern in the foreseeable future.

The annual financial statements were audited by KPMG Inc. who expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

BOARD APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are set out on pages 14 to 90. The preparation thereof was supervised by the Financial Director, Hanré Rossouw, and approved by the Board of Directors on 08 March 2022 and are signed on its behalf by:

O Phetwe

SD Phiri

Chair

Chief Executive Officer

CERTIFICATE OF THE COMPANY SECRETARY

I, the undersigned, certify that to the best of my knowledge and in my capacity as the Company Secretary, the Company has lodged all such returns with the Companies Intellectual and Property Commission in compliance with the Companies Act 71 of 2008.

All the filed required returns and notices are true, correct and up to date.

LC Jooste

Company Secretary

08 March 2022

2 Royal Bafokeng Platinum Annual Financial Statements

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND THE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors, whose names are stated below, hereby confirm that:

  1. the annual financial statements set out on pages 14 to 90, fairly present in all material respects the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer in terms of IFRS;
  2. no facts have been omitted or untrue statements made that would make the annual financial statements false or misleading;
  3. internal financial controls have been put in place to ensure that material information relating to the issuer and its consolidated subsidiaries have been provided to effectively prepare the financial statements of the issuer; and
  4. the internal financial controls are adequate and effective and can be relied upon in compiling the annual financial statements, having fulfilled our role and function within the combined assurance model pursuant to principle 15 of the King Code. Where we are not satisfied, we have disclosed to the Audit and Risk Committee and the auditors the deficiencies in design and operational effectiveness of the internal financial controls and any fraud that involves directors, and have taken the necessary remedial action.

SD Phiri

HA Rossouw

Chief Executive Officer

Financial Director

08 March 2022

Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Annual Financial Statements

3

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
