Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Application of King IV Principles – 2022
03/08/2023 | 06:47am EST
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED (RBPLAT): APPLICATION OF KING IV PRINCIPLES FOR 2022
The following table has been developed to provide a summary assessment of the application to the principles described in King IV for 2022, including columns to indicate where the company has applied, partially applied or is yet to apply the recommendation (i.e. where a recommendation is 'Under Review' for possibly application in the future or partially applied due to it not being implemented for the entire financial year). Pages 3, 23 to 40 of the 2022 Integrated Report deals specifically with material matters, governance and risk management.
Reference in certain instances may be made to the latest Integrated Report or to the company's website for further information.
Pr.
KING IV PRINCIPLE
APPLICATION / EXPLANATION
1.
The governing body should lead ethically and effectively
The Board assumes responsibility for the governance of ethics in RBPlat including the approval of a code
of ethics and fraud and corruption prevention policy. It also includes oversight by the Social & Ethics
Committee of the monitoring and review of their implementation and the efforts to establish an ethical
culture which is reported on and considered by the Committee on a quarterly basis. Key matters arising
from the oversight function is reported to the Board.
2.
The governing body should govern the ethics of the organisation
See item 1 above but added to that the company continually reviews and revises its frameworks, policies
in a way that supports the establishment of an ethical culture
and controls and develops these matters where necessary, by so doing the approach optimises our
corporate governance standards. Internal Audit provides assurances on the effectiveness of governance
and ethical initiatives whilst monitoring the ethical culture through various means, including ethical
cultural surveys and educational awareness of policies and declarations of interest for all senior staff.
The feedback generally informs the focus areas to concentrate on such as supply chain, IT and financial
controls.
3.
The governing body should ensure the organisation is and is seen
In addition to 1 and 2 above, the Board has subscribes to the King IV principles and aims to achieve the
to be a responsible corporate citizen
outcomes of an ethical culture, good performance, effective control, transparency and legitimacy and
thereby ensures the right focus areas are addressed by management to support this philosophy and
where required independent assurances processes are undertaken.
4.
The governing body should appreciate that the organisation's core
The company recognises that its activities and outputs can have both positive and negative impacts on
purpose, its risks and opportunities, strategy, business model,
the economy, society and environment in which it operates and the capital it employs to create value for
performance and sustainable development are all inseparable
stakeholders by achieving good performance. It sets its strategic objectives by assessing the risks and
elements of the value creation process
opportunities presented in relation to the risk appetite and risk tolerances, establishes its key
performance indicators (KPI), the key risk indicators for each KPI and measures its performance against
these KRI's. The current corporate action impacting on the company has however stifled progress in
certain areas as some programmes and strategies have been suspended until the corporate action is
concluded.
5.
The governing body should ensure that reports issued by the
The Board assumes responsibility for the integrity of the integrated report and integrates the disclosure
organisation enable stakeholders to make informed assessments of
in the report and satisfies itself as to the assurances obtained in terms of the combined assurance model.
the organisation's performance
The model enables an effective internal control environment that supports the integrity of information
used for internal decision making by management, the Board and its committees.
6.
The governing body should serve as the focal point and custodian of
The Board provides direction as the custodian of governance by establishing accountability, delegation,
governance in the organisation
monitoring and oversight. It facilitates the establishment of an ethical culture by demonstrating ethical
leadership, establishing and monitoring the appropriate frameworks and accountability to ensure an
ethical and performance driven culture and monitors performance against these objectives. It puts in
place arrangements for delegation of authorities that promote independent judgement, a balance of
power, and leads to the effective discharge of duties within the Board and its committee structures as
well as at executive and management levels.
7.
The governing body should comprise the appropriate balance of
The Board's composition is such that it caters for diversity and independence in order to discharge its
knowledge, skills, experience, diversity and independence for it
duties effectively and objectively. The Board Charters and committee terms of reference also ensure that
to discharge its governance role and responsibilities objectively
a balance of power exists and that conflicts of interest are detected and managed appropriately. The
and effectively
2022 integrated report provided further information in this regard in the governance section as
previously mentioned but the Board in 2022, again after assessing its composition and will only be able
to address its findings and action plans when the corporate action has been concluded.
8.
The governing body should ensure that its arrangements for
See 7. above but added to that the Board oversees the group's delegation of authority policy which
delegation within its own structure promote independent
together with the MOI determines the delegated powers to the governance structures and leaders within
judgement and assist with the balance of power and the effective
the business. Certain matters are reserved for the Board as well as Shareholders, which also align with
discharge of its duties
the regulatory environment in which the business operates.
9
The governing body should ensure the evaluation of its and its
The Board conducts annual evaluations of its and its committee performances and enlists the assistance
Committees own performance as well as its chairs' and individual
of the independent third parties to undertake comprehensive evaluations, at least every three years. The
members and support continued improvement in its
Board conducts a review of the outcomes and utilises the information to identify areas for development,
performance and effectiveness
to build on key performance areas. In 2022 some progress was made in addressing the areas of
improvement identified during the evaluation process in 2021, which is noted to be an ongoing process
to ensure that performance is maintain at an optimum level but again some matters can only be
advanced once the corporate action is concluded.
10.
The governing body should ensure that the appointment of and
Through the appointment of strong independent directors and clear definition and separation of roles
delegation to management contributes to role clarity and the
and responsibilities of the independent Chair and CEO, the company establishes balance of power and
effective exercise of authority and responsibilities
authority levels. The Board performs its duties within a framework of policies and controls which provide
effective risk assessment and management of performance. The Board Charter, Delegation of Authority
Policy and MOI also addresses Board and Management responsibilities and powers.
11.
The governing body should govern risk in a way that supports the
The Board provides direction as governance custodian by establishing accountability, delegation,
organisation in setting and achieving its strategic objectives
monitoring and oversight it ensures appropriate strategies, policies, charters, terms of reference and
assurance services and functions are in place to achieve compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
In addition, the Board also oversees and ensures effective control at Board, committee, executive and
management level, effective risk management, technology and information governance, and facilitates
responsible corporate citizenship and a stakeholder engagement that will help the organisation achieve
its objectives and vision. The Board by setting the direction for how the organisation approaches and
addresses risk ensures that the company has the appropriate risk management framework, people
(skills), processes and technology in place to evaluate and manage the uncertainties we face in protecting
and creating stakeholder value and manage risk tolerance levels. The Board accepts that it is responsible
for the governance of risk and has the ultimate responsibility not only for risk management but also for
developing the risk appetite and monitoring risk tolerance levels.
12.
The governing body should govern technology and information in a
Technology and information governance remains a key focus area of the Board and its sub-committee,
way that supports the organisation setting and achieving its
the Audit and Risk Committee. Executive responsibility lies with the Financial Director (FD) and an
strategic objectives
established Information Management Steercom. The Information Management Steercom oversees the
assessment and implementation of the development of the information governance strategies,
framework and manages related risks which it reports to the Audit and Risk Committee through the FD.
The governance and risk around IT and Supply Chain matters have continued to received specific focus
in the past year and Internal Audit together with other assurance providers assist in addressing short-
comings to enhance overall control to ensure continuous improvement as technology and information
management has become and will continue to be an integral part of any successful business.
13.
The governing body should govern compliance with applicable
The sub-committees of the Board, especially the Audit and Risk and Social and Ethics Committees assist
laws, non-binding rules, codes and standards in a way that
the Board in monitoring of compliance with key legislation. The risk and compliance function has in
supports the organisation being ethical and a good corporate
place a framework and system to monitor the key compliance matters related to the legal environment
citizen
of the business, assisted by the champions for these regulations whilst Internal Audit and independent
assurance providers assist with assurances in this regard with the outcomes used to address
development areas. Compliance software and automation has been implemented to ensure more
efficient oversight of the process.
14.
The governing body should ensure that the organisation
The company understands that it is essential that its strategies, risks, performances and rewards are
remunerates fairly, responsibly and transparently so as to
aligned to enable the creation of shareholder value. The Remuneration and Nominations Committee is
promote the achievement or strategic objectives and positive
charged with ensuring that management and employees are fairly rewarded by applying the
outcomes in the short, medium and long term
remuneration framework and policies and based on their performance and overall contributions as well
as best practice. The remuneration and implementation reports can be found on pages 104 to 123 of the
2022 integrated report.
15.
The governing body should ensure that assurance services and
To ensure adequate assurance across the group, and to prevent gaps or duplication in assurance efforts,
functions enable an effective control environment and that
a combined assurance approach is implemented. The Risk and Assurance function is responsible for
these support the integrity of information for internal decision-
maintaining the combined assurance plan in consultation with the relevant other functions in the
making and of the organisation's external and internal reports
organisation. Progress in this regard is reported to the Social and Ethics and Audit and Risk Committees
on a quarterly basis, depending on the areas assured. The Audit and Risk Committee also received the
necessary assurances aligned to its statutory responsibilities. Further information on environmental
management and climate change can be found in the 2022 integrated report.
16.
In the execution of its governance role and responsibilities, the
Balancing the needs, interests and expectations of company's stakeholders is a material issue. Additional
governing body should adopt a stakeholder-inclusive approach
information on how the company approaches its stakeholder relationships can be found in the integrated
that balances the needs, interests and expectations of material
report on pages 20 to 22.
stakeholders in the best interests of the organisation over time
