Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Mineral Resources and Reserves Statement

To create economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering

OUR VISION

To seek and deliver the good from mining

OUR MISSION

To leave a lasting legacy of sustainable benefits for our stakeholders

OUR VALUES

To deliver earnings and growth and create shared value for our stakeholders through mining safely and responsibly

Safety and people first

Mining is a high risk business and cannot succeed without total trust, respect, teamwork and an uncompromising commitment to safety and people first

Promises delivered

We do what we say we will do

Mutual interests and mutual rewards

We have mutual goals and mutual interests and we depend on each other to realise our vision and mission. We operate in good faith, openly and transparently