Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Mineral Resources and Reserves Statement

03/08/2022
Creating economic value for all our

Mineral Resources and Reserves Statement 2021

stakeholders by delivering

MORE THAN MINING

TABLE OF FIGURES

Page

Figure 1:

Snowden Optiro's audit findings, January

2022

7

Figure 2:

Three-dimensional illustration of the Bushveld Igneous Complex

8

Figure 3:

Location of the RBPlat operations

9

Figure 4:

RBPlat mining rights

12

Figure 5:

RBPlat surface rights

13

Figure 6:

Environmental sensitive receptors

14

Figure 7:

Three-dimensional illustration of local geology, Frischgewaagd 96 JQ and

17

Styldrift 90 JQ

Figure 8:

Merensky reef localised facies delineation

19

Figure 9:

Merensky reef grade distribution by localised facies type

19

Figure 10: Comparison between the stratigraphy of the regional Rustenburg and

19

Swartklip facies

Figure 11: UG2 reef localised facies delineation

19

Figure 12: UG2 reef grade distribution by localised facies type

19

Figure 13: Exploration history

20

Figure 14: Structural 3D wireframe of Styldrift I shaft

21

Figure 15: Exploration drilling activities 2021

21

Figure 16: Merensky reef Mineral Resource classification 2021

25

Figure 17: Merensky reef inclusive Mineral Resource reconciliation, 4E troy ounces (Moz)

25

Figure 18: Merensky reef Mineral Resource classification progression

26

Figure 19: UG2 reef Mineral Resource classification

2021

27

Figure 20: UG2 reef inclusive Mineral Resource reconciliation, 4E troy ounces (Moz)

27

Figure 21: UG2 reef Mineral Resource classification

progression

28

Figure 22: RBPlat 10-year Mineral Reserves profile

depletion

29

Figure 23: RBPlat Mineral Reserves classification area depth %

29

Figure 24: Merensky reef Mineral Reserve classification 2021

30

Figure 25: UG2 reef Mineral Reserve classification 2021

30

Figure 26: BRPM Merensky reef Mineral Reserve reconciliation, 4E troy ounces (Moz)

31

Figure 27: BRPM UG2 reef Mineral Reserve reconciliation, 4E troy ounces (Moz)

31

Figure 28: Three-dimensional view, BRPM shaft decline development design

32

Figure 29: Three-dimensional view, BRPM conventional stope layout

33

Figure 30: Styldrift I shaft Mineral Reserve reconciliation, 4E troy ounces (Moz)

34

Figure 31: Three-dimensional view, Styldrift I shaft mine design

35

Figure 32: Drill rig - DD211L

35

Figure 33: Roof bolter - DS211L-M

35

Figure 34: Load haul dumper (LHD) - LH208L

35

Figure 35: Dump truck - TH320 (642 level, development)

35

Figure 36: Three-dimensional view, Styldrift I shaft infrastructure, 600 and 642 level

36

LIST OF TABLES

Page

Table 1:

Competent Persons for RBPlat

4

Table 2:

Professional affiliation details

4

Table 3:

List of the technical specialists

5

Table 4:

Mine management

5

Table 5:

RBPlat inclusive Mineral Resources

24

Table 6:

RBPlat exclusive Mineral Resources

24

Table 7:

RBPlat Merensky reef inclusive Mineral Resource

25

Table 8:

Merensky reef inclusive Mineral Resource per investment area

25

Table 9:

Merensky reef exclusive Mineral Resource

26

Table 10:

RBPlat UG2 reef inclusive Mineral Resource

27

Table 11:

UG2 reef inclusive Mineral Resource per investment area

27

Table 12:

UG2 reef exclusive Mineral Resource

28

Table 13:

RBPlat Mineral Reserves

30

Table 14:

BRPM Mineral Reserves

31

Table 15:

BRPM Modifying Factors

33

Table 16:

BRPM production figures

33

Table 17:

Styldrift I Mineral Reserve

34

Table 18:

Styldrift I Modifying Factors

36

Table 19:

Styldrift I shaft production figures

36

Table 20:

Inherent risk ratings matrix

37

Table 21:

RBPlat Mineral Resources Lead Competent Person abridged curriculum vitae

38

Table 22:

RBPlat Mineral Resources Competent Person abridged curriculum vitae

38

Table 23:

BRPM Mineral Reserves Lead Competent Person abridged curriculum vitae

38

Table 24:

Styldrift Mineral Reserves Lead Competent Person abridged curriculum vitae

38

COMPLIANCE AND COMPETENCE

MINERAL ASSET SUMMARY

LEGAL TENURE AND ESG

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND EXPLORATION

MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES

APPENDICES

CONTENTS

1.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

3

2.

COMPETENCE

4

3.

AUDIT ASSURANCE AND TECHNICAL REVIEWS

6

4. MINERAL ASSET SUMMARY AND KEY REPORTING

CRITERIA

8

5. MINERAL RIGHTS AND LEGAL TENURE

11

6. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

MANAGEMENT

14

7.

GEOLOGICAL SETTING

17

8.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

20

Exploration introduction

20

Exploration history

20

Exploration activities in 2021

21

Exploration activities planned for 2022

21

9.

MINERAL RESOURCES

22

Salient points regarding Mineral Resources

23

• Mineral Resource estimation method and its key

parameters in the modelling technique applied

23

• RBPlat Mineral Resources summary

24

Merensky reef inclusive Mineral Resource

25

Merensky reef exclusive Mineral Resource

26

Merensky reef resource classification progression

26

UG2 reef inclusive Mineral Resource

27

UG2 reef exclusive Mineral Resource

28

UG2 reef resource classification progression

28

10. MINERAL RESERVES

29

• RBPlat Mineral Reserves summary

29

Salient points regarding Mineral Reserves

30

• BRPM Mineral Reserves

31

• BRPM mining

32

• BRPM Modifying Factors and annual production

33

Styldrift I Mineral Reserve

34

Styldrift I mining

34

Styldrift I Modifying Factors and annual production

36

11. MINERAL RESOURCES AND MINERAL RESERVES RISK

ASSESSMENT

37

12. APPENDIX A: ABRIDGED CURRICULA VITAE FOR LEAD

COMPETENT PERSONS 2021

38

13. GLOSSARY

39

14. MINERAL RESOURCES AND MINERAL RESERVES

DEFINITIONS

41

Our reporting suite

Integrated report available in interactive pdf,

IR online at www.bafokengplatinum.co.za/ integrated-reports.phpand in print

Annual financial statements available online AFSat www.bafokengplatinum.co.za/integrated-

reports.php

Annual results available online at

AR www.bafokengplatinum.co.za/integrated- reports.php

Mineral Resources and Reserves statement MRavailable online at www.bafokengplatinum.

co.za/integrated-reports.php

Application of King IV™ available online at www.bafokengplatinum.co.za

Disclaimer

The information contained within this document, which is wholly owned by Royal Bafokeng Limited (RBPlat), is the best available at date of issue. It is subject to change with additional information as deemed appropriate by the authors.

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

1

MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 2021

WHOCOMPLIANCEWE AREAND COMPETENCE

MINERAL ASSET SUMMARY

LEGAL TENURE AND ESG

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND EXPLORATION

MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES

APPENDICES

OUR PURPOSE

To create economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering

More than mining

OUR VISION

To seek and deliver the good from mining

OUR MISSION

To leave a lasting legacy of sustainable benefits for our stakeholders

OUR VALUES

To deliver earnings and growth and create shared value for our stakeholders through mining safely and responsibly

Safety and people first

Mining is a high risk business and cannot succeed without total trust, respect, teamwork and an uncompromising commitment to safety and people first

Promises delivered

We do what we say we will do

Mutual interests and mutual rewards

We have mutual goals and mutual interests and we depend on each other to realise our vision and mission. We operate in good faith, openly and transparently

Our approach to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

RBPlat has incorporated the UN SDGs into our Sustainable Framework, and in 2019 we set targets and key performance indicators (KPIs) related to the SDGs we prioritised, based on our assessment of what our contribution to them could be. We continue to monitor our performance towards achieving these targets. We identified four SDGs as our main focus areas, five SDGs to which we can make a direct contribution and eight SDGs to which we can make an indirect contribution. These are set out below.

Our main focus areas

Direct contribution

Indirect contribution

Merensky reef 4E prill split

UG2 reef prill split

64.70%

26.71%

59.28%

29.15%

platinum

palladium

platinum

palladium

4.36%

4.23%

11.0%

0.56%

rhodium

gold

rhodium

gold

Base metals

Base metals

0.23%

0.13%

0.11%

0.01%

nickel

copper

nickel

copper

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

2

MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 2021

COMPLIANCE AND COMPETENCE

MINERAL ASSET SUMMARY

LEGAL TENURE AND ESG

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND EXPLORATION

MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES

APPENDICES

1. Regulatory compliance

This report is the statement of Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat) Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as at December 2021 and is produced in accordance with the

GUIDING PRINCIPLES THAT ARE CONSIDERED IN THE APPLICATION OF THE SAMREC CODE

(REFER TO WWW.SAMCODE.CO.ZA)

South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (SAMREC Code) and section 12.13 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

The SAMREC Code provides a minimum standard and guidelines for public reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in South Africa.

The SAMREC Code was developed in 1998 by the SAMREC Committee under the guidance of the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) and the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA) and issued in March 2000. The SAMREC Code, was adopted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in its listings requirements later that year. A third edition of the SAMREC Code, launched in May 2016, replaces all previous editions of the code and was effective from 1 January 2017.

SAMREC is a member of the international reporting code, CRIRSCO (Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards) which promotes a high standard of reporting globally.

MATERIALITY

A Public Report contains all the relevant information that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require, and expect to find, for the purpose of making a reasoned and balanced judgement.

TRANSPARENCY

The reader of a Public Report must be provided with sufficient information, the presentation of which is clear and unambiguous, to understand the report and not be misled. It is stressed in the Code that the Competent Person should not remain silent on any issue for which the presence or absence of comment could impact the public perception or value of the deposit.

COMPETENCY

The Public Report is based on work that is the responsibility of suitably qualified and experienced persons who are subject to an enforceable Professional Code of Ethics. The author of the Public Report should be satisfied that their work has not been unduly influenced by the organisation, company or person commissioning a report or any report that may be deemed a Public Report, that all assumptions are documented, and adequate disclosure is made of all material aspects that the informed reader may require in order to make a reasonable and balanced judgement.

The latest edition of the SAMREC Code includes a comprehensive list of criteria in the updated SAMREC Table 1 template that must be addressed and declared when reporting on Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The use and assessment of SAMREC Table 1 is based on an "if not, why not" principle which assists the Competent Person in ensuring all aspects of relevance are clear to investors and stakeholders in the declaration. It also provides technical reassurance and sufficient confidence that the report is credible and that a uniform basis for reporting has been applied. Royal Bafokeng Platinum has applied the use of SAMREC Table 1 as a standard when annually compiling the Competent Persons Technical Report.

Sulphide mineralisation within exploration core, Merensky reef

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM

3

MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
