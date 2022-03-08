Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Mineral Resources and Reserves Statement

The information contained within this document, which is wholly owned by Royal Bafokeng Limited (RBPlat), is the best available at date of issue. It is subject to change with additional information as deemed appropriate by the authors.
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
1
MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 2021
WHOCOMPLIANCEWE AREAND COMPETENCE
MINERAL ASSET SUMMARY
LEGAL TENURE AND ESG
GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND EXPLORATION
MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES
APPENDICES
OUR PURPOSE
To create economic value for all our stakeholders by delivering
More than mining
OUR VISION
To seek and deliver the good from mining
OUR MISSION
To leave a lasting legacy of sustainable benefits for our stakeholders
OUR VALUES
To deliver earnings and growth and create shared value for our stakeholders through mining safely and responsibly
Safety and people first
Mining is a high risk business and cannot succeed without total trust, respect, teamwork and an uncompromising commitment to safety and people first
Promises delivered
We do what we say we will do
Mutual interests and mutual rewards
We have mutual goals and mutual interests and we depend on each other to realise our vision and mission. We operate in good faith, openly and transparently
Our approach to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)
RBPlat has incorporated the UN SDGs into our Sustainable Framework, and in 2019 we set targets and key performance indicators (KPIs) related to the SDGs we prioritised, based on our assessment of what our contribution to them could be. We continue to monitor our performance towards achieving these targets. We identified four SDGs as our main focus areas, five SDGs to which we can make a direct contribution and eight SDGs to which we can make an indirect contribution. These are set out below.
Our main focus areas
Direct contribution
Indirect contribution
Merensky reef 4E prill split
UG2 reef prill split
64.70%
26.71%
59.28%
29.15%
platinum
palladium
platinum
palladium
4.36%
4.23%
11.0%
0.56%
rhodium
gold
rhodium
gold
Base metals
Base metals
0.23%
0.13%
0.11%
0.01%
nickel
copper
nickel
copper
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
2
MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 2021
COMPLIANCE AND COMPETENCE
MINERAL ASSET SUMMARY
LEGAL TENURE AND ESG
GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND EXPLORATION
MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES
APPENDICES
1. Regulatory compliance
This report is the statement of Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat) Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as at December 2021 and is produced in accordance with the
GUIDING PRINCIPLES THAT ARE CONSIDERED IN THE APPLICATION OF THE SAMREC CODE
(REFER TO WWW.SAMCODE.CO.ZA)
South African Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (SAMREC Code) and section 12.13 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
The SAMREC Code provides a minimum standard and guidelines for public reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in South Africa.
The SAMREC Code was developed in 1998 by the SAMREC Committee under the guidance of the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) and the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA) and issued in March 2000. The SAMREC Code, was adopted by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in its listings requirements later that year. A third edition of the SAMREC Code, launched in May 2016, replaces all previous editions of the code and was effective from 1 January 2017.
SAMREC is a member of the international reporting code, CRIRSCO (Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards) which promotes a high standard of reporting globally.
MATERIALITY
A Public Report contains all the relevant information that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require, and expect to find, for the purpose of making a reasoned and balanced judgement.
TRANSPARENCY
The reader of a Public Report must be provided with sufficient information, the presentation of which is clear and unambiguous, to understand the report and not be misled. It is stressed in the Code that the Competent Person should not remain silent on any issue for which the presence or absence of comment could impact the public perception or value of the deposit.
COMPETENCY
The Public Report is based on work that is the responsibility of suitably qualified and experienced persons who are subject to an enforceable Professional Code of Ethics. The author of the Public Report should be satisfied that their work has not been unduly influenced by the organisation, company or person commissioning a report or any report that may be deemed a Public Report, that all assumptions are documented, and adequate disclosure is made of all material aspects that the informed reader may require in order to make a reasonable and balanced judgement.
The latest edition of the SAMREC Code includes a comprehensive list of criteria in the updated SAMREC Table 1 template that must be addressed and declared when reporting on Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The use and assessment of SAMREC Table 1 is based on an "if not, why not" principle which assists the Competent Person in ensuring all aspects of relevance are clear to investors and stakeholders in the declaration. It also provides technical reassurance and sufficient confidence that the report is credible and that a uniform basis for reporting has been applied. Royal Bafokeng Platinum has applied the use of SAMREC Table 1 as a standard when annually compiling the Competent Persons Technical Report.
Sulphide mineralisation within exploration core, Merensky reef
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM
3
MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES STATEMENT 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.