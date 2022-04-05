Log in
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Withdrawal of notice of and cancellation of annual general meeting

04/05/2022 | 06:29am EDT
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2008/015696/06)

JSE share code: RBP ISIN: ZAE000149936

("RBPlat" or the "Company")

WITHDRAWAL OF NOTICE OF AND CANCELLATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders of RBPlat are referred to the announcement published by the Company on SENS on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, in which it was confirmed that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 7 April 2022 at 10;00. The Company hereby wishes to withdraw the Notice of the AGM and as a result confirms that the AGM scheduled for 7 April 2022 at 10:00 is cancelled.

The Company will accordingly announce a new date of the AGM in due course and distribute the revised notice accordingly. A new distribution timetable with the salient dates will be issued at the time of announcing the new date and revised arrangements for the AGM. Given the recent relaxation of Covid regulations, the Company hopes to hold the AGM in the more customary manner, and changes to the current arrangements may be made, including the location, venue and voting logistics.

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 and in compliance with the JSE Listings Requirements, the Company must convene the AGM by no later than 9 July 2022.

Johannesburg

5 April 2022

JSE Sponsor to RBPlat

Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities

Queries:

Lindiwe Montshiwagae

Email:lindiwe@bafokengplatinum.co.za

Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4510

M: + 27 (0) 82 920 7803

Thandeka Mthembu

Email:thandekam@bafokengplatinum.co.za

Tel: +27 (0) 10 590 4510

M: +27 (0) 72 674 9601

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
