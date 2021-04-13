Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Dealings by an Executive Director, Prescribed Officers & the Company Secretary in terms of the Share Schemes

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2008/015696/06)
JSE share code: RBP ISIN: ZAE000149936
JSE bond code: RBPCB ISIN: ZAE000243853 ("RBPlat" or the "Company")
DEALINGS BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE COMPANY SECRETARY IN TERMS OF THE RBPLAT SHARE SCHEMES
In accordance with paragraphs 3.63 and 6.42 of the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listing Requirements ("the Listings Requirements") respectively and pursuant to the announcement released on 8 April 2021 regarding the vesting of RBPlat scheme shares, security holders are advised of the subsequent share dealings in respect of the RBPlat Bonus Share Plan ("BSP") and the Retention Forfeitable Share Plan ("RFSP") by an executive director, prescribed officers and the company secretary, which are reported below.
|
Executive director and CEO:
|
DS Phiri
|
Date of transactions:
|
6-12 April 2021
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary
|
shares
|
Total number of BSP shares vested:
|
|
69
|
398
|
Total number of RFSP shares vested:
|
|
183
|
119
|
Number of shares sold:
|
|
117
|
421
|
Highest price per share:
|
|
R117.21
|
Lowest price per share:
|
|
R108.00
|
Average price per share:
|
|
R111.97
|
Proceeds from the sale of shares:
|
R13 147
|
629.63
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Prescribed officer:
|
|
NA Carr
|
Date of transactions:
|
6-12 April 2021
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary
|
shares
|
Total number of BSP shares vested:
|
|
45
|
847
|
Total number of RFSP shares vested:
|
|
103
|
809
|
Number of shares sold:
|
|
69
|
589
|
Highest price per share:
|
|
R117.21
|
Lowest price per share:
|
|
R108.00
|
Average price per share:
|
|
R111.97
|
Proceeds from the sale of shares:
|
R7 791
|
880.33
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Prescribed officer:
|
KV Tlhabanelo
|
Date of transactions:
|
6-9 April 2021
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary
|
shares
|
Total number of BSP shares vested:
|
|
34
|
082
|
Total number of RFSP shares vested:
|
|
46
|
303
|
Number of shares sold:
|
|
80
|
385
|
Highest price per share:
|
|
R117.21
|
Lowest price per share:
|
|
R108.00
|
Average price per share:
|
|
R111.97
|
Proceeds from the sale of shares:
|
R9 000
|
708.45
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Prescribed officer:
|
L Montshiwagae
|
Date of transactions:
|
6-12 April 2021
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary
|
shares
|
Total number of BSP shares vested:
|
|
26
|
957
|
Total number of RFSP committed to MSR*:
|
|
27
|
626
|
Number of shares sold:
|
|
12
|
535
|
Highest price per share:
|
|
R117.21
|
Lowest price per share:
|
|
R108.00
|
Average price per share:
|
|
R111.97
|
Proceeds from the
|
sale of shares:
|
R1
|
403 543.95
|
Nature and extent
|
of interest:
|
Direct
|
beneficial
*The 27 626 RFSP scheme shares were committed to the RBPlat Minimum Shareholding Requirement scheme ("MSR").
|
Company secretary:
|
LC
|
Jooste
|
Date of transactions:
|
6-12 April 2021
|
Class of shares:
|
Ordinary
|
shares
|
Total number of BSP shares vested:
|
|
34
|
041
|
Total number of RFSP shares vested:
|
|
28
|
145
|
Number of shares sold:
|
|
28
|
916
|
|
Highest price per
|
share:
|
|
R117.21
|
Lowest
|
price per share:
|
|
R108.00
|
Average price
|
per
|
share:
|
|
R111.97
|
Proceeds from
|
the
|
sale of shares:
|
R3
|
237 724.52
|
Nature
|
and extent
|
of interest:
|
Direct
|
beneficial
The CEO, prescribed officers of the Company (other than Ms KV Tlhabanelo), and the company secretary, have elected to trade a portion of the vested shares in order to settle the tax obligation which arose as a result of the vesting.
All share dealings above were on-market transactions and prior clearance to deal was obtained.
Johannesburg
13 April 2021
JSE Sponsor
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
For further enquiries, please contact:
Lester Jooste
Company Secretary
Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4519
Email: lester@bafokengplatinum.co.za
Disclaimer
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:51:01 UTC.