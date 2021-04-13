Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Dealings by an Executive Director, Prescribed Officers & the Company Secretary in terms of the Share Schemes

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2008/015696/06)

JSE share code: RBP ISIN: ZAE000149936

JSE bond code: RBPCB ISIN: ZAE000243853 ("RBPlat" or the "Company")

DEALINGS BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE COMPANY SECRETARY IN TERMS OF THE RBPLAT SHARE SCHEMES

In accordance with paragraphs 3.63 and 6.42 of the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listing Requirements ("the Listings Requirements") respectively and pursuant to the announcement released on 8 April 2021 regarding the vesting of RBPlat scheme shares, security holders are advised of the subsequent share dealings in respect of the RBPlat Bonus Share Plan ("BSP") and the Retention Forfeitable Share Plan ("RFSP") by an executive director, prescribed officers and the company secretary, which are reported below.