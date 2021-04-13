Log in
Royal Bafokeng Platinum : Dealings by an Executive Director, Prescribed Officers & the Company Secretary in terms of the Share Schemes

04/13/2021
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2008/015696/06)

JSE share code: RBP ISIN: ZAE000149936

JSE bond code: RBPCB ISIN: ZAE000243853 ("RBPlat" or the "Company")

DEALINGS BY AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND THE COMPANY SECRETARY IN TERMS OF THE RBPLAT SHARE SCHEMES

In accordance with paragraphs 3.63 and 6.42 of the JSE Limited Listings and Debt Listing Requirements ("the Listings Requirements") respectively and pursuant to the announcement released on 8 April 2021 regarding the vesting of RBPlat scheme shares, security holders are advised of the subsequent share dealings in respect of the RBPlat Bonus Share Plan ("BSP") and the Retention Forfeitable Share Plan ("RFSP") by an executive director, prescribed officers and the company secretary, which are reported below.

Executive director and CEO:

DS Phiri

Date of transactions:

6-12 April 2021

Class of shares:

Ordinary

shares

Total number of BSP shares vested:

69

398

Total number of RFSP shares vested:

183

119

Number of shares sold:

117

421

Highest price per share:

R117.21

Lowest price per share:

R108.00

Average price per share:

R111.97

Proceeds from the sale of shares:

R13 147

629.63

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Prescribed officer:

NA Carr

Date of transactions:

6-12 April 2021

Class of shares:

Ordinary

shares

Total number of BSP shares vested:

45

847

Total number of RFSP shares vested:

103

809

Number of shares sold:

69

589

Highest price per share:

R117.21

Lowest price per share:

R108.00

Average price per share:

R111.97

Proceeds from the sale of shares:

R7 791

880.33

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Prescribed officer:

KV Tlhabanelo

Date of transactions:

6-9 April 2021

Class of shares:

Ordinary

shares

Total number of BSP shares vested:

34

082

Total number of RFSP shares vested:

46

303

Number of shares sold:

80

385

Highest price per share:

R117.21

Lowest price per share:

R108.00

Average price per share:

R111.97

Proceeds from the sale of shares:

R9 000

708.45

Nature and extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Prescribed officer:

L Montshiwagae

Date of transactions:

6-12 April 2021

Class of shares:

Ordinary

shares

Total number of BSP shares vested:

26

957

Total number of RFSP committed to MSR*:

27

626

Number of shares sold:

12

535

Highest price per share:

R117.21

Lowest price per share:

R108.00

Average price per share:

R111.97

Proceeds from the

sale of shares:

R1

403 543.95

Nature and extent

of interest:

Direct

beneficial

*The 27 626 RFSP scheme shares were committed to the RBPlat Minimum Shareholding Requirement scheme ("MSR").

Company secretary:

LC

Jooste

Date of transactions:

6-12 April 2021

Class of shares:

Ordinary

shares

Total number of BSP shares vested:

34

041

Total number of RFSP shares vested:

28

145

Number of shares sold:

28

916

Highest price per

share:

R117.21

Lowest

price per share:

R108.00

Average price

per

share:

R111.97

Proceeds from

the

sale of shares:

R3

237 724.52

Nature

and extent

of interest:

Direct

beneficial

The CEO, prescribed officers of the Company (other than Ms KV Tlhabanelo), and the company secretary, have elected to trade a portion of the vested shares in order to settle the tax obligation which arose as a result of the vesting.

All share dealings above were on-market transactions and prior clearance to deal was obtained.

Johannesburg

13 April 2021

JSE Sponsor

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

For further enquiries, please contact:

Lester Jooste

Company Secretary

Tel: +27 (0)10 590 4519

Email: lester@bafokengplatinum.co.za

Disclaimer

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
