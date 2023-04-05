South Africa's Northam ends RBPlat takeover bid

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum has terminated its offer to buy Royal Bafokeng Platinum, it said on Wednesday, citing low prices of platinum group metals (PGM).

Northam had outbid larger rival Impala Platinum's initial offer to acquire RBPlat, triggering a takeover battle that has run for more than a year.

A statement from Northam said that PGM prices had fallen to levels amounting to a "material adverse change" that proved fatal to its offer.

"Northam Holdings hereby notifies RBPlat shareholders that the offer is terminated with immediate effect," it said.

The miner said that the rhodium closing price has remained below $9,000 an ounce for 12 consecutive trading days, while the basket price for four PGMs had fallen below 33,000 rand per ounce for 10 consecutive trading days.

