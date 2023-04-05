Advanced search
    RBP   ZAE000149936

ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED

(RBP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
145.22 ZAR   +1.10%
South Africa's Northam ends RBPlat takeover bid

04/05/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum has terminated its offer to buy Royal Bafokeng Platinum, it said on Wednesday, citing low prices of platinum group metals (PGM).

Northam had outbid larger rival Impala Platinum's initial offer to acquire RBPlat, triggering a takeover battle that has run for more than a year.

A statement from Northam said that PGM prices had fallen to levels amounting to a "material adverse change" that proved fatal to its offer.

"Northam Holdings hereby notifies RBPlat shareholders that the offer is terminated with immediate effect," it said.

The miner said that the rhodium closing price has remained below $9,000 an ounce for 12 consecutive trading days, while the basket price for four PGMs had fallen below 33,000 rand per ounce for 10 consecutive trading days.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Nelson Banya Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.61% 472.45 Real-time Quote.3.98%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -1.01% 2022.88 Real-time Quote.2.75%
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.37% 169.41 End-of-day quote.-20.52%
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.48% 151.01 End-of-day quote.-19.32%
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED 1.10% 145.22 End-of-day quote.-11.93%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.90% 155.19 Real-time Quote.2.77%
All news about ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
12:02pSouth Africa's Northam ends RBPlat takeover bid
RE
11:53aSouth Africa's Northam terminates offer to buy RBPlat
RE
03/29South African Stocks Poised for Two-day Rally Ahead of Interest Rate Decision
MT
03/29Correction: Impala Again Extends Closing Date for Royal Bafokeng Platinum Tak..
MT
03/29Impala Again Extends Closing Date for Royal Bakofeng Takeover
MT
03/29ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/27Northam Platinum Open to JV With Impala Platinum in Royal Bafokeng Takeover, CEO Says
MT
03/24Northam Platinum skips dividend despite profit jump amid takeover battle
RE
03/09Northam Platinum Gets Go-ahead for Royal Bafokeng Platinum Takeover Offer
MT
03/08Royal Bafokeng Platinum : View Application of King IV Principles – 2022
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 16 234 M 905 M 905 M
Net income 2023 5 116 M 285 M 285 M
Net cash 2023 4 347 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,49x
Yield 2023 7,95%
Capitalization 42 162 M 2 350 M 2 350 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 145,22 ZAR
Average target price 156,14 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Ditshebo Phiri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Obakeng Phetwe Chairman
Neil Carr Chief Operating Officer
Michael Howard Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Moffett Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED-11.93%2 350
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-29.56%14 727
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.32%3 284
THARISA PLC12.44%376
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED-13.17%297
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-22.17%279
