South Africa's Northam ends RBPlat takeover bid

JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam
Platinum has terminated its offer to buy Royal Bafokeng
Platinum, it said on Wednesday, citing low prices of
platinum group metals (PGM).
Northam had outbid larger rival Impala Platinum's
initial offer to acquire RBPlat, triggering a takeover battle
that has run for more than a year.
A statement from Northam said that PGM prices had fallen to
levels amounting to a "material adverse change" that proved
fatal to its offer.
"Northam Holdings hereby notifies RBPlat shareholders that
the offer is terminated with immediate effect," it said.
The miner said that the rhodium closing price has remained
below $9,000 an ounce for 12 consecutive trading days, while the
basket price for four PGMs had fallen below 33,000 rand per
ounce for 10 consecutive trading days.
(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Nelson Banya
Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)