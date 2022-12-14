Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:24 2022-12-14 am EST
2.134 EUR   -1.20%
02:56aBam : early and full payment of 115 million of Covid-19 government support
PU
12/13Royal Bam N : BAM backs HVO fuels as a key part of its decarbonising strategy
PU
12/06Royal Bam N : Invesis presents their new sustainable prison, Poort van Dendermonde
PU
BAM: early and full payment of 115 million of Covid-19 government support

12/14/2022 | 02:56am EST
Bunnik, the Netherlands, 14 December 2022 - Royal BAM Group nv has paid the remaining VAT and salary tax, which had been deferred using arrangements granted by the Dutch tax authorities in response to Covid-19 in 2020. The amount of €115 million, which had been due for payment in monthly installments until 2027, has been paid in full.

Frans den Houter, CFO Royal BAM Group: 'I am pleased to announce that BAM has paid all remaining Covid-19 related government support, which was meaningful to the Group at a moment of substantial uncertainty. Meanwhile, BAM's capital ratio has improved strongly, the cash position is solid and we have recently renewed our revolving credit facility. As such, BAM has sufficient financial flexibility to further execute our strategy Building a sustainable tomorrow.'

Further information:
  • analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88;
  • press: Bert Ooms, bert.ooms@bam.com, or Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 07:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 565 M 6 989 M 6 989 M
Net income 2022 222 M 236 M 236 M
Net cash 2022 775 M 825 M 825 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 591 M 629 M 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 15 739
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-19.70%629
VINCI4.89%57 795
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%36 737
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED15.40%34 676
QUANTA SERVICES33.04%21 472
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.45%19 976