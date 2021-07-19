Royal BAM N : 5PRING, BAM Nuttall and AE Aerospace invite innovators to win an opportunity helping UK manufacturing lead 5G revolution

Birmingham/Wolverhampton/Solihull, 19 July 2021 - 5PRING - the consortium behind the UK's first 5G commercial application accelerator - has announced a new manufacturing-themed accelerator programme. The programme sees leading civil engineers BAM Nuttall, and aerospace manufacturer AE Aerospace, working with 5PRING, to set a series of challenges for innovative start-ups and small-medium sized enterprises (SMES) to solve using 5G.

The programme is part of 5PRING's ongoing series of challenges to find 5G-enabled solutions for real world problems that shape the future of the UK's manufacturing and construction sector.

Applications for the accelerator are now open here, and the deadline for submissions is midnight on Friday 20 August 2021. Successful applicants will start working with 5PRING from 12 October 2021.

BAM Nuttall is leading the group with AttoCore and Building and Research Establishment (BRE). The consortium, 5SPRING, is already participating in a government and industry funded trial looking at how 5G can help to improve people's lives and build back better after the pandemic. The 5G construction trial is underway, called 5G-AMC2 (Accelerate, Maximise and Create for Construction), funded by DCMS' 5G Create programme.

Alongside BAM Nuttall, Midland's SME AE Aerospace will also be working as challenge owners to support innovators to progress 5G solutions. As the first UK SME to deploy a private 5G network with West Midlands 5G (WM5G) Worcestershire 5G (W5G) and technology partner BT, AE Aerospace are well positioned to assist organisations looking to test, scale and apply 5G solutions in manufacturing environments.

With the government continuing to plan and deliver improvements in UK infrastructure and a public capital investment of over £100bn committed during 2020-211, the sector is well positioned to benefit from the impact that 5G solutions will have on increasing efficiency and optimising processes such as remote working, autonomous surveys and real time reporting.

The 5PRING manufacturing programme will provide start-ups and other small businesses with support in developing and scaling innovations which will harness the power of 5G to create a safe, dynamic and efficient industry, with a specific focus on:

Plant Operations

Remote Operation: Operation of equipment and machinery remotely

Automatic Visual validation: Validate end results against a digital design, defect detection and product quality assurance

Asset tracking: Accurate location tracking of equipment, tools or people on site

Remote working: Enable workers to work efficiently at a remote site

Machine Time Servitisation: wireless connectivity between machines to allow for high volume data capture

Site and Factory Monitoring

Remote Monitoring: Machine monitoring and diagnostics

Site surveillance: Accurate autonomous surveys of the site

Site Monitoring: Accurate monitoring of remote/pop-up offices

While these are key areas of exploration, BAM Nuttall, AE Aerospace and the project consortium are open to receiving transformative use cases and innovative solutions in other related areas. This could include a range of solutions - including leveraging 5G and computer vision for live streaming to monitor haulage and work at the site, virtual reality to assist with training, use cases around network slicing for different groups of users on site. Solutions in Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and robotics will also be considered.

The 5PRING manufacturing programme offers successful companies access to cutting edge technology via a private 5G network and a tailored acceleration programme, as well as coaching, mentoring and expertise provided by AE Aerospace, BAM Nuttall, Attocore and BRE, as well as the 5PRING consortium members Telefonica UK (O2), Deloitte, Wayra and Digital Catapult.

Colin Evison, Head of Innovation at BAM Nuttall, said: 'As part of own trial, 5G-AMC2, we have created a stand-alone private network to explore and develop how the construction industry can leverage 5G and other advanced digital technologies. 5PRING will give BAM Nuttall and the consortium the opportunity to explore 5G's potential to leverage innovation in property and infrastructure sectors, and create safe, efficient and dynamic environments for the future.'

Ian Bouquet-Taylor, Operations Director at AE Aerospace, said: 'Through this challenge, 5PRING will allow us to identify and test cutting-edge solutions in remote operations, site surveillance and so much more to boost efficiencies while ensuring the safety and efficiency of our working environments. We look forward to supporting organisations on their 5G journey much like our own, sharing best practice and learnings for industry wide adoption.'

Last year, WM5G, O2, Deloitte, Digital Catapult and Wayra announced the launch of the UK's first commercial accelerators - 5PRING - to develop the first region-wide 5G testbed.

Robert Franks, Managing Director at WM5G, said: 'It is through partnerships such as those that 5PRING offers that we will truly be able to understand the real potential of 5G to revolutionise the UK's major industries. The guidance and expert advice that our 5PRING teams can provide both virtually and through our dedicated Accelerator hubs in Coventry, Wolverhampton and Birmingham are leading the way and showcasing what is possible through collaboration. Alongside this, the experience of both BAM Nuttall and AE Aerospace in the UK and across the globe will be vital to help shape and guide the ambitious plans and realising the innovative solutions to be delivered through the programme.'

Part funded by ERDF, 5PRING supports SMEs in delivering higher value, intensive support for growth and productivity improvement measures.

5PRING have also launched their mentorship scheme, enabling industry experts to support entrepreneurs to become trailblazers in their industries. If you are interested in becoming a mentor and engaging with the work of innovators and tech disruptors across the UK and around the world, please register your interest here.

A series of engagement events will run throughout the 5PRING programme known as Engage, Explore and Exploit. For more information, visit: https://5pring.org/