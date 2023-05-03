Advanced search
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:32:44 2023-05-03 am EDT
2.000 EUR   +0.10%
07:16aRoyal Bam N : Announcement dividend exchange ratio
PU
04/28Royal BAM : Target upgrade by 9.6%
Alphavalue
04/28Royal Bam N : Refinancing of the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein in Germany
PU
Royal BAM N : Announcement dividend exchange ratio

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
2 May 2023 - 19:23
Announcement dividend exchange ratio

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 2 May 2023 - Further to the announcement of 12 April 2023 on the payment of Royal BAM Group nv final dividend for the 2022 financial year, the number of dividend rights providing an entitlement to one ordinary share of Royal BAM Group nv (the exchange ratio) has been set at 13.33.

This is based on a share price of €2.0002; the average price, weighted by volume, of all Royal BAM Group nv shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam during 27 and 28 April and 2 May 2023. This represents 1/13.33 Royal BAM Group nv share and a value of €0.15.

45.3 per cent of the shareholders has opted for dividend in stock. A request to admit 9,112,457 ordinary shares for admission to trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be made. This admission to trading is subject to article 1.5 sub g of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The payment of the cash dividend or delivery of shares will take place at 8 May 2023. BAM will repurchase shares to offset the dilution for the scrip alternative.

Further information:
  • analysts: Michel Aupers, michel.aupers@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88;
  • press: Arno Pronk, arno.pronk@bam.com, +31 (0)30 659 89 88.
Attachments

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
