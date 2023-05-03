Royal BAM N : Announcement dividend exchange ratio

2 May 2023 - 19:23

Announcement dividend exchange ratio

Bunnik, the Netherlands, 2 May 2023 - Further to the announcement of 12 April 2023 on the payment of Royal BAM Group nv final dividend for the 2022 financial year, the number of dividend rights providing an entitlement to one ordinary share of Royal BAM Group nv (the exchange ratio) has been set at 13.33.

This is based on a share price of €2.0002; the average price, weighted by volume, of all Royal BAM Group nv shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam during 27 and 28 April and 2 May 2023. This represents 1/13.33 Royal BAM Group nv share and a value of €0.15.

45.3 per cent of the shareholders has opted for dividend in stock. A request to admit 9,112,457 ordinary shares for admission to trading on Euronext Amsterdam will be made. This admission to trading is subject to article 1.5 sub g of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The payment of the cash dividend or delivery of shares will take place at 8 May 2023. BAM will repurchase shares to offset the dilution for the scrip alternative.