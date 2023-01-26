Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:37:07 2023-01-26 am EST
2.356 EUR   +0.26%
04:53aRoyal Bam N : Ask Real Estate appoints BAM as main contractor for expansion of First Street Estate
PU
01/25Royal Bam N : HS2 launches fast-track employment scheme for unemployed Bucks and Northants residents
PU
01/19Royal Bam N : BAM takes big step with new sustainability strategy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Royal BAM N : Ask Real Estate appoints BAM as main contractor for expansion of First Street Estate

01/26/2023 | 04:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Hemel Hempstead/Manchester, 25 January 2023 - Property developer Ask Real Estate (Ask) has announced the appointment of main contractor, BAM Construct UK, to deliver the next phase of office development at First Street in Manchester City Centre.

Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, has invested £105 million to forward fund the new 130,900 sq ft net zero in operation office.

Plot 9a is being brought forward by lead developer, Ask and its JV partner, The Richardson Family. The building will have a BREEAM minimum rating of Excellent and is also one of the first offices in Manchester capable of achieving a minimum NABERS Design for Performance rating of 5.5* stars or above - the highest level of environmental performance in use.

It was announced in August last year that the Government Property Agency (GPA) has taken a 25-year lease on the entire building which will accommodate around 2,500 staff. It is expected that £31 million in economic benefits will be generated by the relocation from London to Manchester of over 700 civil service roles, which forms part of the Government's Places for Growth initiative.

The Government Hubs Programme enables the GPA to provide a smaller, better and greener estate which supports the Government's ambition to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The hubs allow the GPA to create modern, inclusive environments where departments can be collocated in shared buildings across the UK. Supporting Government's Levelling Up agenda and Places for Growth initiative, encouraging the movement and creation of jobs outside London.

Ask has worked successfully with BAM over the past five years on a number of high-profile schemes with a combined contract value in excess of £137 million delivering almost 367,000 sq ft of floor space across Manchester, Salford and the North East, the most recent of which is a new flagship headquarters for one of the UK's largest providers of social housing, Home Group, in the centre of Newcastle.

Ian Fleming, North West Regional Director at BAM added: 'The 'Holy Grail' in the construction sector, which enables gold standard collaboration, is the early involvement between all the parties and in particular, developer and contractor. This pre-construction phase is where problems get identified and solved, partnerships are forged, and ideas and solutions realised that add value to a scheme and guide it to success. That's our experience of working with Ask - it means our ability to enhance the sustainability and social value of how we work and what a scheme can achieve is improved. I know that the great challenges of a scheme like this can be met through the innovation and creativity our partnerships will bring.'

John Hughes, Managing Director at Ask Real Estate said: 'We are delighted to have appointed BAM to take this project forward. Since announcing our pre-let to the GPA we have had an unbelievable reaction to the building's sustainability credentials and the jobs this development will bring to First Street. Having worked with BAM for a number of years, they have become a trusted contractor partner for us and this appointment continues our positive relationship.

Further information: Mark Slattery, Press and Media Manager, BAM Construct UK Ltd, 01442 238415.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 09:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
04:53aRoyal Bam N : Ask Real Estate appoints BAM as main contractor for expansion of First Stree..
PU
01/25Royal Bam N : HS2 launches fast-track employment scheme for unemployed Bucks and Northants..
PU
01/19Royal Bam N : BAM takes big step with new sustainability strategy
PU
01/17Royal Bam N : Network Rail Wales & Western region announces successful buildings & civils,..
PU
01/10Royal Bam N : New managing director appointed for BAM Properties
PU
2022Royal BAM Group NV Announces Executive Changes
CI
2022Royal Bam N : BAM appoints Huw Jones as Executive Director BAM Nuttall
PU
2022Bam : early and full payment of 115 million of Covid-19 government support
PU
2022Royal Bam N : BAM backs HVO fuels as a key part of its decarbonising strategy
PU
2022Royal Bam N : Invesis presents their new sustainable prison, Poort van Dendermonde
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 451 M 7 026 M 7 026 M
Net income 2022 189 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2022 852 M 928 M 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 643 M 700 M 700 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 739
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,35 €
Average target price 2,90 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance & Privacy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.8.29%700
VINCI11.14%63 583
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.25%37 490
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.58%34 438
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.58%21 651
QUANTA SERVICES4.48%21 277