Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal BAM Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAMNB   NL0000337319

ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.

(BAMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal BAM N : Athy Distributor Road Sod Turning

03/04/2022 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Kill, Co. Kildare, 3 March 2022 - Today, Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD officiated at the sod turning of the new Athy Distributor Road for Kildare County Council.

Works commenced onsite recently by BAM who was appointed as the main works contractor in 2021 following an extensive tender process and confirmation of funding for the project by the Department of Transport as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The new 3.4 km Athy Distributor Road, upon completion, will include the provision of two new roundabouts, new signalised cross-roads junctions, approxinmately 3.4 km of footpath and cycleway as well as the construction of an 80 m single span steel bridge over the River Barrow. The scheme will also include permeability links to several locations in the town of Athy.

The existing railway bridge crossing the River Barrow will be re-purposed as a pedestrian cycle bridge. The Athy Distributor Road will alleviate traffic congestion, creating a safer travel environment in Athy as well as reducing journey times and improving public transport accessibility. The project is fully funded by the Department of Transport.

Welcoming the commencement of works, Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil commented: 'After a long process, I am delighted that we are finally here turning the sod for the Athy Distributor Road. This road will reduce congestion but more importantly it will improve the economy of the wider area. I'd like to commend the local representatives and community in bringing the project to this point as well as the Government for the considerable investment.'

Speaking from the sod turning in Athy, Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD said: 'I am delighted to be here today for the official sod turning ceremony for the Athy Distributor Road. When improving our existing road network, it is vital that we take account of the needs of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians. I am delighted to see that this project identifies the essential need to incorporate a strong network of pedestrian and cycle-friendly infrastructure that is connected to schools, residential communities, public transport, businesses and recreational spaces. The primary function of this project is to divert unnecessary through traffic away from Athy's town centre and to improve the public realm, while also contributing to an efficient transport network in the town itself. I am very excited to see this critical project through to completion and I look forward to returning to Athy again for the official opening.'

Welcoming the commencement of works, Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive, Kildare County Council, said: 'Kildare County Council is delighted to have reached this important milestone and see work get underway on this significant infrastructure project for Athy and for Kildare. We are delighted to welcome Minister Naughton to turn the sod on site and look forward to seeing the many benefits of the new Athy Distributor Road come to fruition; including a safer travel environment, reduced journey times and new cycleways and footpaths.'

Commenting on the role the new Distributor Road will play in Athy, Cathaoirleach of Athy MD, Cllr Ivan Keatley, said: 'This vital new infrastructure will bring significant benefits to the town of Athy and I thank all the staff of Kildare County Council both past and present who have worked to bring the project to this important point.'

Minister of State, Martin Heydon TD, who was also in attendance to mark the event, commented: 'This is a milestone event for the people of Athy who have waited many years to see substantial works on the Athy Distributor Road. This project has been a priority for me since I was first elected and I look forward to seeing the benefits it will bring to the town of Athy, its residents and businesses.'

Tadgh Lucey, COO Civil, BAM Ireland, added: 'For over 60 years BAM has been delivering road infrastructure projects across the country, from the M7 Newbridge Bypass in the early 1990s to the recently upgraded M7 Newlands Cross Interchange and we are excited to be turning the sod on this important project for the county of Kildare. Headquartered in Kill, we are immensely proud to be appointed by Kildare County Council to deliver this road. When complete, it will benefit the historic town of Athy and surrounding area by alleviating traffic in the town centre, reducing journey times, improving safety, and enhancing the amenity along the Barrow. Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of everything we do at BAM and our team will be using their expertise to complete this project efficiently, safely, and with environmental considerations to the fore.'

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
05:16aROYAL BAM N : Athy Distributor Road Sod Turning
PU
04:46aROYAL BAM N : Aylesbury freight trains to take extra 28,000 HS2 trucks off Bucks roads
PU
04:06aROYAL BAM N : Hull's new flood defences officially opened
PU
03/01ROYAL BAM N : Construction to commence on new £72m Health & Care Centre in Glasgow's East ..
PU
02/24ROYAL BAM N : New contracts reported by the Facilities Management business of BAM
PU
02/24ROYAL BAM N : GRI disclosures 2021
PU
02/24ROYAL BAM N : BAM publishes 2021 Annual Report
PU
02/18ROYAL BAM N : Dubai's Museum of the Future will open on 22 February 2022
PU
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/17ROYAL BAM N : Rail minister Wendy Morton, Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani and others celebrate com..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 889 M 7 613 M 7 613 M
Net income 2022 153 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2022 551 M 608 M 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 651 M 719 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 15 739
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal BAM Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,38 €
Average target price 2,85 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruud Joosten Chief Executive Officer
Frans den Houter Chief Financial Officer
Henk Th. E. M. Rottinghuis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry M. M. van de Ven Chief Information Officer
Walter Swinkels Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BAM GROUP N.V.-11.45%719
VINCI-1.28%57 310
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.80%36 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.55%32 398
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.71%23 303
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED7.78%21 078